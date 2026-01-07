This parental advice seemed like a really good idea to me. Even at a very young age I figured out that my body was no match for a powerful vehicle that weighs thousands of pounds.

Who is it that convinced so many Americans that they should play in traffic, as if they were any match for a car or truck driving down the road?

They also told me to abide by the law, or it could turn out to be a very bad day.

They told me to respect myself enough to properly respect others.

They told me not to lie, cheat, steal, or destroy the property of others.

They taught me to protect the freedom, liberty and justice of others, in order to protect my own.

They taught me “there’s no free lunch” and that hard work makes for a good life.

They told me that nobody owes me anything, but that I owe a good life to myself and those I love.

They taught me that failing is a part of succeeding in life, so long as I get back up and try again.

They said “ignorance” is easily solved by proper information, but that “stupidity” is an incurable ignorance, despite the easy access to proper information.

They taught me to trust only those who have earned my trust, because sometimes, especially in politics, people lie.

Most of all, they taught me to treat others the way I want to be treated. But not to expect others to do the same…

What happened to good parenting?

A lack of good parenting has a lot to do with the evil insanity we see everywhere today.

I pray GEN Z can see the damage done by bad parenting in the generation or two ahead of them. The evil we see today would not exist had parents done a better job of raising the next generation!

My parents also taught me that government is never on my side. Government is always on its own side! Nothing has changed in this regard, or any of the other lessons!