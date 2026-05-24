Lex Greene

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Sandra Lipari's avatar
Sandra Lipari
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Excellent again, Lex Greene! Learning years ago about Carnegie later with Hillary’s help dumbing down Americans has long been instilled! Few I know ever bothered to ask why the Proficiency exams were mandated? Lazy, over-stressed, being fed by so much media? Sad and scary times! Hope many read this article and wake-up!

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