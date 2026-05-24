If you’ve noticed, the presentation of opposite competing “facts” has become commonplace in the USA in recent years. True facts are always self-evident, but what most call “facts” today are nothing more than politically motivated opinions, rarely based in actual facts. Doing true proper research isn’t as simple as a Google search. Not even close…

On January 10, 1963, Representative A.S. Herlong Jr. (D-Florida) inserted a list of “Current Communist Goals” into the Congressional Record at the request of constituent Patricia Nordman. This list consists of 45 items identified as an excerpt from the 1958 book The Naked Communist by W. Cleon Skousen.

63-years ago now, the global communist movement took root inside the United States. Frankly, Senator Joe McCarthy was right!

“Senator Joe McCarthy’s claim that there was communist infiltration in the U.S. government has been partially supported by later evidence. Declassified Soviet cables and archival research have confirmed that some individuals accused of espionage or communist ties—such as those linked to the Amerasia case or Alger Hiss—were indeed involved with Soviet intelligence.”

By 1979, it had become a major force inside American politics, academia, education and mass-media with Jimmy Carter’s creation of the Department of Education, followed by leftist public sector labor unions like the NEA.

“President Jimmy Carter established the U.S. Department of Education in 1979 by signing the Department of Education Organization Act on October 17, 1979, with the agency becoming operational on May 4, 1980.”

Prior to the creation of Carter’s Department of Education in 1979, the USA ranked #1 in the world for education. Today, the USA ranks #31 in the world for education. The systemic dumbing-down process due to leftist indoctrination in the USA has been hugely successful, as we can see in our streets and all over social media on a daily basis now.

I only present the above information to inform readers of how this happened in the USA since the early 1960s… Proper research is still possible today, but it isn’t as easy as it once was, because the communist movement inside the USA works around the clock to control the flow of information, in all formats.

Can You Trust the Dictionary?

When doing legal or constitutional research, you have to use dictionaries and definitions in affect at the time the documents were written, because academia has “amended the constitution” by simply altering the definitions of words that appear in those documents. In our case, the best available is the 1828 First American English Dictionary. But we can’t trust the digital versions available online, as they too have been altered during the loading process.

EXAMPLE: I typed the word “infidel” into the search bar and opened the Merrium-Webster Dictionary to see how it currently defines the term. Here’s the answer presented by Merrium-Webster…

Imagine my surprise when for the first time, I heard the term applied to Christianity. In over 40-years of my research, the only religion I have ever heard use the term “infidels” to define non-believers, was Islam.

So, I asked AI, “how many times does the word “infidel” appear in the Christian Bible?”

AI said, the term appears in the Christian Bible two times, once in Corinthians and once in Timothy. So, I went to see for myself. In modern Bibles, it doesn’t appear, but in the original King James Version, it does appear in these two books. But the use of the term in the KJV, the context for the use, is not the same as the contextual use of the term by modern Islam today.

Then I asked AI, “how many times does the term “infidel” appear in the Quran?”

AI said, “the term infidel doesn’t appear in the Quran.”

So, as always, I had to go see for myself. It turns out the term “infidel” appears in the Quran 96-times! AI was wrong, dead wrong! The Quran also refers to all “non-believers” or non-adherents to Islam as “infidels,” and calls upon the Muslim community to either convert or kill all “infidels.”

But somehow, AI and Merrium-Webster missed all of these easily confirmed facts…

Had I accepted the Merrium-Webster definition of the term and moved-on, or assumed that AI had it right, without checking, the facts would have remained hidden, and the lies would have become the truth!

Most Americans do not research anything at all, before speaking out. Many who do research a little, rely upon information that is not at all reliable, without checking before speaking out.

The most common form of “research” today is to Google a topic, look for a post that suits their political motives, then quote it as fact or expert opinion… This isn’t real research.

Real research requires that we verify everything, without any preconceived notions, and triple-check everything before calling anything a fact.

If something is not “self-evident” upon real consideration, then it isn’t a “fact” at all…

In my experiment, both modern dictionaries and AI had it totally wrong! But how many people would bother to question them today?