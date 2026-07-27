Lex Greene

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David Procsal's avatar
David Procsal
2h

Although 70% of Americans claim to be Christian, they don’t necessarily share the same beliefs. There are apostate churches; woke churches; churches with gay pastors who say Jesus was gay because the Bible doesn’t say he wasn’t; and churches where the pastors and members are not engaged politically, and millions of them do not even vote.

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george darley's avatar
george darley
5h

Sad part about this being is the majority of our Christian friends sit out the elections instead of voting. This is where the demonrats are allowed to win . Without voting for supporting conservative Christian values, the devil wins.

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