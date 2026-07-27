“RINO” is a term used to describe politicians who are Republican In Name Only, implying that although they claim the belief system of a Republican, their actions are often at odds with their claim. It accuses the RINO of being a fraud, and in far too many cases, that’s exactly what they are! We need “DINO” now, Democrat In Name Only, those who are actually communists and socialists, as opposed to Democrats.

It all reminds me of a little saying I heard many years ago – “What you do, speaks so loudly, that what you say, I can’t even hear.”

Maybe we need CINO too now, Christian In Name Only!

Over 70% of American Citizens claim the Christian Faith. If they all voted that way, our country would never be in the horrifying shape it’s in today.

Before going any further, let me establish my personal beliefs.

I believe that “Faith” in God, is of God, but that organized religions are of man. Some “spiritual leaders” have the right intentions and do their best to teach the proper meaning of scripture found in the world’s oldest history book, the Bible. In case you don’t know, the efforts of science to disprove God, and the Bible, have continuously proven all of that history to be true.

But when evil tyrants of the world came for your faith and your freedom, they came for the churches first, because that’s where you were to be found. To destroy freedom, God had to be destroyed first, for a man who believes in God, will never worship any man.

Earth is not Heaven. Earth is complete with both good and evil. While good people hope and pray for peace, Life, Liberty and Justice, evil people will never allow it here on earth. Utopia is impossible simply because evil exists in this world and is always at war with good.

For good to exist in this world, it must always be at war with evil! Just as darkness is merely the absence of light, evil is merely the absence of good.

Things no Christian Could Ever Support!

All threats against individual freedom, as it is a direct threat against the “free will” which God has granted! “I am the Lord thy God.” That which God has given, no man has the right to take! Abortion - “Thou Shall not Murder!” - Murder is the taking of the innocent human life of another. Worship of any human being or group. “Thou shall have no other God’s before me.” This especially pertains to politicians and government officials. Mere mortals are not worthy of anyone’s worship or faith. Disrespect for those who came before us. “Honor thy Father and Mother” - no one is born with wisdom. Wisdom is experience, drawn from the lifelong application of knowledge. Sexual perversions and exploitation. “Thou shall not commit adultery.” God only created Man and Woman and made it only possible for a man and woman to procreate. Everything else is “unnatural.” Seeking things that belong to others. “Thou shall not covet.” Envy towards, and any effort to take from others, that which does not rightfully belong to you. Powerful people who promise to steal from others on your behalf. “Thou shall not steal.” This includes hiring others to steal on your behalf, socialism and communism. Lying for political or personal gain. “Thou shall not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” This includes politicians, public influencers and each voter or person. Anyone cursing God’s People. “Thou shall not take the Lord’s name in vain.” This pertains to everyone trying to attack or silence the voices of God’s people, falsely accuse them of wrongdoing, or using God’s name to deny his existence. Taxpayer slavery. “Keep the Sabbath Day holy.” It’s unconstitutional and in violation of Natural Law to tax one’s own labor. It’s wrong to force endless workweeks just to feed the beast through excessive taxation and tax slavery.

Now, before all you haters of “white, Christian, patriots” lose your minds here, the Ten Commandments are not laws to get into heaven. They were laws carved into stone tablets in the 13th Century BCE as a set of laws to “protect our freedom, liberty and justice.” They are laws to live by…not a test at the pearly gates.

Freedom is only well-suited for a moral people. We build prisons for immoral people. We see immoral people everywhere we look in the USA today, nowhere more so than in politics or their controlled media.

We cannot vote our way out of this mess by continuing to elect immoral people.

Is it possible for each Citizen to rise above themselves and their own self-interests? To cast a ballot not on the basis of right and left, but rather on the basis of RIGHT and WRONG?

Yes,’ it’s possible…but is it likely?

When even Christians don’t vote on the basis of their stated Christian principles and values, is there really any hope for America?

Which is worse in the big picture, RINOs, DINOs or CINOs?

Every Sunday, church pews are full of alleged Christians. But if we don’t vote like Christians, are we any better than the RINOs and DINOs? Aren’t we the real root of evil in our country today?

An immoral people will always produce an immoral government, which will eventually destroy everything and everyone in its path…

I see people post “we must return to God, or Jesus.” But what do they mean by that?

Do they mean, pray against evil, then vote for it?

You know what I’m saying, and you know I’m right.

The USA is only a Christian moral nation, a people with “free will,” so long as moral Christians make it so. It isn’t enough to be Christian in name only.

If we don’t vote like it, can we still claim it? The answer to this question isn’t up to me, or you. But God answered this question a long time ago…

“If ye love me, keep my commandments.” - John 14:15

Scripture speaks a lot about “works without faith” and “faith without works.” These things are inseparable, in any true believer. Our faith must show in our works, and our works must be guided by our Faith.

As for me, I pray like everything depends upon God — but work like everything depends upon me! Due to “free will,” we choose what to do with that freedom. If we’re not an active warrior for good, against the warriors for evil, then what are we, really?

We all have 100 days to decide. Are we Christians, or CINOs?

From him, and her, whom much is given, much is expected!

Final Note: I am by no means perfect, I’m as human as anyone else. I also do not sit in judgment, God does. It’s not me you need to worry about. But you decide, will we be judged by our words alone? Or will we be judged on our actions, despite our words? None of us are capable of living a perfect Christian life. But if we don’t vote like Christians, evil will consume us all!