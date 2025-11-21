DNC Redistricting FRAUD
18 House Seats
One of MANY forms of Democrat Party Election Fraud is using “illegal aliens” in their “sanctuary cities” for redistricting purposes. They flood their cities with illegals, protect them from law enforcement, and then use their (illegal) numbers to redistrict. 18 House Seats!
Because democrats oppose any form of voter eligibility verification, “illegal aliens” (non-citizens) are also voting in every election cycle!
THIS MUST END BEFORE THE 2026 ELECTIONS!
Another problem is the rogue judges. That even includes judges appointed by Republicans. Did you see in Texas a Trump judge and his rogue crew said Texas has to use 2021 map. REALLY….. If something isn’t done with these
rogue judges, this will screw up the Midterms. Why didn’t Republicans do the same as Leftist mark elias is doing? No matter what Trump does here comes another lawfare case. Who is running this country? PRESIDENT TRUMP
or these lawless judges. A lot of these judges weren’t even born in the US.
obama put many of those in office.