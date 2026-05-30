The communists are not in the shadows anymore… They operate out in the open because they believe they outnumber American patriots, and that few patriots have the backbone to ever stand up and stop them. It’s a somewhat fair set of assumptions, since Americans have not stood together to stop them in over a hundred years.

So many tell-tale signs now! The DNC has contolled the black vote, gay vote, abortion vote, socialist and communist vote and illegal alien vote for decades. The entire party was built on the backs of people seeking special interest favor and free-stuff paid for by the taxpayers they were Pavlov trained to hate.

In the video below, the female commie New Mexico Governor is convinced that democrats don’t need any male votes to win now. Democrats believe they have total control over all female voters and since the 1970s and abortion, democrats have controlled the majority of females in the USA on just this issue alone.

QUESTION: Do you expect women determined to murder their own children, to care anything at all about you? All they want from you is your hard-earned assets!

Female voters do outnumber male voters about 53-47 right now. They can outvote males anytime they want. It’s just basic math. Only fools would ever vote for a communist-Muslim like Mamdani, or a childish communist con artist like James Talacreepo in Texas. But idiots do exist, more than ever now.

But for democrats to win with female votes alone, they will need all females to vote for them. Of course, to defeat them, republicans will need every male voter and some female voters to win.

If female voters continue to vote this country into a 3rd world toilet by supporting treasonous democrats, just to protect a right to murder their own children and rob their neighbors, the solution will no longer be found in any voting booth. That’s when we will see exactly how many real men are left in this once great country!

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