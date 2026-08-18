Election fraud not only exists in the USA, it’s also massive and sooner or later, it has to be stopped, and people must be held fully accountable. What’s going on in Minnesota is the worst in the country. But it’s happening all over the country!

This 8 minute video demonstrates just how evil, insidious, treasonous, and insane the state of Minnesota is when it comes to elections. You can thank all state Democrat officials for it and there’s no escaping this one! … unless we are no longer operating under the rule of law.

Minnesota has what they call a “voucher program.” One citizen with proper voting ID can vouch for up to eight other voters with no ID, and all nine can then vote.

In the subject investigative video, a young citizen journalist walks into a polling place and asks if his Muslim friends can vote, if he vouches for them. He explains that “my friends just flew in from Gaza today and they are members of Hamas” — then asks if they can vote, if he vouches for them.

WHAT???? Your friends are members of Hamas who just flew in from Gaza today, should have been the question asked by the election worker. But, no…

Instead, the white American female working the sign-in table was more than happy to help them vote! She explained how the voucher system works and begins to prepare their ballots! WATCH THE VIDEO

This means that all Minnesota elections are fraudulent. The only way to deal with this is to disqualify Minnesota from all Federal elections and open a federal criminal investigation into everyone responsible for this program, top to bottom. There’s no legitimate way to “certify” election results from the state of Minnesota.

But it isn’t just Minnesota, it’s actually everywhere across the country where democrats are in charge!

The democrat run state of Michigan lists itself as a “Voter ID” state. But that’s not true…

Michigan has an “affidavit” program. If you show up to vote and you have no ID, they will hand you a form affidavit to sign, stating you are legally eligible to vote, and then hand you a ballot.

But without any ID, who signed the affidavit? There’s no way to verify the affidavit because no one knows who signed it. Did they use a real name and address, or one made up? Nobody knows, and no one is ever going to know who just voted.

Other states like California allow non-citizens to vote in local and state elections. But those races often appear on the same ballot as federal elections and federal law prohibits voting by any non-citizen.

Everywhere democrats control the area and the election system, especially all “criminal sanctuary” areas, we will find this kind of fraud taking place on a broad systematic level.

Meanwhile, the only time democrats admit there’s election fraud anywhere is when they lose a race.

I know of only one way to stop what’s going on here and that’s to disqualify states involved in these kinds of treasonous acts from being counted in any federal elections. Only when crime no longer pays, can we begin to address and eliminate these crimes!

DISQUALIFY all voting districts where we know fraud is happening. No more certifying unverifiable elections.

Yes, it will “disenfranchise” many legal votes too. But maybe then, voters in these states will make it their business to clean house and get rid of the fraudsters in order to establish legitimate elections.

If watching this VIDEO doesn’t make you sick to your stomach, you’re not an American! No one in Minnesota even asked if the Hamas members who just arrive from Gaza were legally eligible to vote!

NOTE: Investigative reports like this one will always appear on Tik Tok and then YouTube. This is how citizen journalists get the truth out to a broad audience. You’ll never see it presented on network news.