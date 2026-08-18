Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
8hEdited

Well there has been talk from the Trump administration to take away all election funding from states that do not comply with handing over their voter files and following the law but I feel it is just like everything else today.....a bunch of talk and threats and absolutely no action. Boy, if we could only be President without any limitations for 24 hours this country would be a much different place. And much better. But your solution is obtainable but sadly they never do the right thing. They are all cowards and more worried about holding their elected seat than what is the right thing to do.

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Mark peter's avatar
Mark peter
9h

Best idea I’ve heard in a while, an actual solution!

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