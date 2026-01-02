Based upon officially reported stats by the Federal Government…

1,038,100 children were killed by their mother (abortion)

683,037 died from heart disease

611,720 died from cancer

Over 250,000 died of medical error (such as misdiagnoses, surgical mistakes)

80,391 died from drug overdose

48,683 died from suicide

39,345 died from an auto accident

16,576 died of gun shot wound (over 80% during the commission of a crime)

1,173 died by law enforcement (during the commission of a crime)

8 died as victims of a “mass shooting”

8 died in a plane crash

Can someone explain to me why there is no focus upon the #1 cause of death in the USA, especially since every victim is an innocent defenseless child?

Or why the people who claim to care about the 8th cause of death always champion, support and even celebrate the #1 cause?

What did our Founders mean when they established “every American has a basic Right to Life?”