As the people of Venezuela celebrate liberation from socialist dictator Maduro, and American democrats find themselves supporting the dictator yet again, spewing false information targeting Trump over the capture of Maduro just because they are clueless and determined to oppose everything Trump does, most Americans do not know what they need to know, thanks to “fake news.”

THIS VIDEO brief gives an accurate account of who and what Maduro really was and why he is now in U.S. custody pending criminal prosecution.

Most Americans do not know that Maduro was never a “duly elected” President of Venezuela, or that his regime was responsible for every Fentanyl death in the USA, or that Maduro was backed by socialist regimes in China, Russia, Cuba and Iran. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid, 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

The socialist Maduro Narco Regime is directly responsible for over 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the USA each year. But they are also responsible for deadly cartel activities both in Venezuela and the USA, along with gun and human trafficking. The Maduro regime is responsible for 1/3 of the Venezuelan population fleeing the country for survival, with countless political figures exiled in foreign countries. This is exactly how socialism works, once entrenched in power.

As events unfold, eventually Americans will learn that the Maduro regime was involved in even worse, as they worked with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba to establish anti-USA military capacities in the western hemisphere, targeting the USA.

THE PEOPLE OF VENEZUELA CELEBRATE

Meanwhile, American democrats find themselves on the wrong side yet again, protesting on behalf of dictator Maduro while claiming to oppose fascist dictators… While democrats try to cause the U.S. Military to refuse lawful orders from Trump, they back a real brutal dictator in Maduro.

While Biden did business with Maduro, Trump acted to bring the brutal socialist regime to an end.

How a socialist cell in the US mobilized pro-Maduro foot soldiers within 12 hours

VIDEO - New York Muslim-Marxist Mamdani backs socialist dictator Maduro!

Don’t forget that Muslim-Marxist Barack Obama executed “regime change” in seven “sovereign nations” during his regime in the USA, failing to affect regime change in an 8th country, Syria.