Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1h

Also, Justice Sotomayor said this during the Dobbs v. Jacksons Womens Health (abortion case) VERBATIM QUOTE FROM:  Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization  -  Oral arguments – Dec. 1, 2021 statement by Justice Sotomayor to Counselor Stewart:

 JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: “Counselor, there's so much that's not in the Constitution, including the fact that we have the last word. Marbury versus Madison. There is not anything in the Constitution that says that the Court, the Supreme Court, is the last word on what the Constitution means. It was totally novel at that time. And yet, what the Court did was reason from the structure of the Constitution that that's what was intended.”

The Constitution says what it says and means what it says…..there is no REASONING about what it was intended. Our founders made the meaning of the entire document very clear. It is not left up to interpretation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture