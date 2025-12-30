Marbury v. Madison 1803

In 1801, outgoing President John Adams had issued William Marbury a commission as justice of the peace — but the new Secretary of State, James Madison, refused to deliver it. Marbury then sued to obtain it. With his decision in Marbury v. Madison, Chief Justice John Marshall established the principle of judicial review, an important addition to the system of “checks and balances” created to prevent any one branch of the Federal Government from becoming too powerful. “A Law repugnant to the Constitution is void.” With these words written by Chief Justice Marshall, the Supreme Court for the first time declared unconstitutional a law passed by Congress and signed by the President. Nothing stated in the Constitution gave the Court this specific power. Marshall, however, believed that the Supreme Court should have a role equal to those of the other two branches of government. (equal to, not superior to)

Did you know that Article III of the U.S. Constitution does not grant the Federal Courts any power to decide what is or is not constitutional for the other two Branches, the President or Congress?

Instead, that power came from a single Justice opinion in 1803 written by Chief Justice Marshall. In other words, the Judiciary, the only “unelected” branch of the Federal government, granted itself that power…

While the Constitution attempts to create three coequal branches, none with power over the other, each holds only the powers granted in the constitution, despite abuses in this area over many years. The three branches are “equal” in power, but only within their own spheres of constitutional authority.

If you read that decision in its entirety, you will find that Marshall declared this power for the U.S. Supreme Court, and not to any lower courts. Article III refers to two types of jurisdiction for the Supreme Court, both matters of “original jurisdiction” and matters of “appellate jurisdiction.”

“Original jurisdiction refers to a court’s authority to hear and decide a case for the first time before any appellate review occurs.” — “Appellate jurisdiction refers to the power of a court to hear appeals from lower courts.” NOTE: The issue of “constitutionality” is an “original jurisdiction” area assigned to the U.S. Supreme Court alone.

NOTE: This is exactly why the U.S. Supreme Court has fired off warnings to lower court judges to stop playing politics, by ruling on constitutional matters wherein the lower courts have no nationwide jurisdiction.

The problem with Marshall’s opinion in this regard, is it places “unequal” power in the hands of the only “unelected” body of government, the Judicial Branch, made up of highly-partisan political appointees. It created the public perception that the unelected Courts are “superior” to the two elected branches of government. How “undemocratic…”

By a short hundred years later, in 1913…

“The Constitution of the United States,” said Democrat President Woodrow Wilson, “was not made to fit us like a strait jacket. In its elasticity lies its chief greatness.”

This is exactly what Thomas Jefferson warned about only a few years following the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and immediately following Marshall’s opinion on the subject.

“Nothing in the Constitution has given them [the federal judges] a right to decide for the Executive, more than to the Executive to decide for them. . . . The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves, in their own sphere of action, but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch.” (Letter to Abigail Adams, September 11, 1804)

In recent years, lower federal court judges have tried to seize that power at all levels of the Federal Judiciary, often resulting in highly-partisan unlawful and unconstitutional opinions from lower courts, later overturned by higher courts, or eventually, the U.S. Supreme Court.

When Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election for President of the United States, extreme-left operatives, financed by taxpayers through unlawful federal grants to literally hundreds of leftist NGOs, shifted focus away from the presidency and congressional races to Federal Court appointments, State Attorney General races, and Federal Prosecutor appointments. They “stacked the courts” to create a platform from which they could go to war with the People’s choice for President!

American taxpayers are financing their enemies! (via federal grants to NGOs)

Yet, despite these anti-American efforts, “A Law repugnant to the Constitution is void.”

First, there is only one branch of the Federal government with constitutional lawmaking authority, the Article I Branch, Congress.

“All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”

No other branch of the Federal government has any constitutional lawmaking power at all… The President can’t create laws, and neither can the judicial branch. But most Americans think courts create “case law” and Presidents are dictators via Executive Orders. Legislative power is the power to create laws.

But even Congress is prevented from making any laws which are themselves, repugnant to the Supreme Law of the Land.

British Common Law overreaches of Judicial Power are themselves, “repugnant to the Constitution.,” as are unconstitutional laws adopted by Congress, or Executive Orders which violate the Natural Rights of the People under the 9th Amendment, or the States under the 10th Amendment!

If you don’t know it, you can’t enforce it, uphold it, or defend it…