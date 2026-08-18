Massive election fraud remains a great concern as we enter the 2026 elections, with some problems showing up in several state primaries already.

I have written several times now that we really didn’t need The Save Act held up in the U.S. Senate, and that the act itself would not have stopped election fraud for a number of reasons.

On July 7, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice notified all State Officials that voting by non-citizens would not be tolerated or given a pass this time.

HERE’S THE LETTER FOR MICHIGAN (in downloadable PDF form)

All 50 states received a similar letter. Put this alongside my recent report on horrifying current issues in Minnesota HERE.

A key component of the letter

“In conclusion, any election officer, including the chief election officer of the state, who knowingly retains noncitizens on the state’s SVRL or facilitates noncitizens in receiving and casting ballots could be subject to criminal liability. An intentional act that is aimed at diluting the votes of citizens could also constitute a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 241, which makes it unlawful for two or more persons to conspire to injure any person in the exercise of that person’s constitutional rights. We encourage you to contact us to discuss what steps your state should take to maintain clean voter lists as required by law.” (full copy)

The letter ends with this…

“The Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, would like to assist your state in complying with these federal laws. Please respond to this letter within five days informing us how the state of Michigan intends to ensure it is complying with these federal laws both at the state and local level and how the Department can assist in those efforts. Please send your written response within five (5) days to William F. Mohrman, Senior Counsel, at william.mohrman@usdoj.gov.”

Voting by non-citizens has always been illegal in the USA. We already have plenty of laws on the books to enforce this, they just needed enforcement. In fact, these democrat-controlled states are also violating the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which assigns election integrity powers to Federal Authorities.

The 5-days allowed in the letter have long passed. To the best of my knowledge today, none of the democrat-controlled states have complied with the Department of Justice demands.

So, here’s where this lands, from a legal standpoint.

They have been forewarned not to allow any non-citizen voting in the upcoming elections.

Because the democrat states refuse to comply in advance, the DOJ has put itself in the position to disqualify their elections until such time that a complete audit can verify the legitimate eligibility and legality of their elections.

One state we already know can be disqualified, is Minnesota.

The shame of it all is legitimate citizen voters in these states can lose their votes too, simply because their state officials have chosen to execute election fraud.

My best advice to legitimate voters in these states is start calling upon your election officials to cease and desist the fraud before November. If they won’t, maybe voters will start taking more interest in who they allow to run their states and cities!