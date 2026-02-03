Before anyone bothers, I’m well on record stating over many years that government is at best a necessary evil. I don’t like or trust politicians, and I’m not “partisan” about it. No government on earth actually cares about their people. Governments care only about their own power and wealth for the ruling class elites, but it’s still a “necessary evil.” At present, one particular political group in the USA is the primary threat to the USA and it should be blatantly obvious to every American by now.

Any form of government other than a Constitutional Representative Republic in strict accordance with the Charters of Freedom is an unconstitutional form of government in the USA. Call it anything you like, but if it isn’t this, it’s unconstitutional.

The modern Democrat Party is 100% in opposition to our Constitutional Representative Republic. In the good ole days, they hid their opposition in the shadows. But today, their opposition is out in the open. The undeniable proof is overwhelming.

This makes this political organization the greatest threat to our republic today. It must be defeated…or we will no longer be a free people under the Charters of Freedom.

Unconventional Warfare

What democrats insists are “peaceful protests” are not peaceful protests at all. As Retired Green Beret Instructor Eric Schwalm explains in this 3-minute clip, what we are seeing is a carefully crafted, well-organized and funded, instantly mobilized “insurgency.” Crafted, funded, directed, incited and mobilized by the Democrat party…via stolen tax dollars and billions in foreign money laundering operations.

This public “insurgency” is just one of many “unconventional” war tactics being used to destroy the USA today, all of it operating via the modern Democrat Party, with some fake republicans and so-called independents providing additional support.

Lawfare is another unconventional war tactic used by the Democrat Party to hamstring any efforts to Make America Great Again, keeping everything tied up in the leftist courts.

Disruptions in government, business, finance, employment, infrastructure and mass propaganda from a totally controlled mass media machine, are all added unconventional war tactics used by today’s democrats to cause fear and division throughout society.

The USA is a nation of laws, but it’s currently run by a nation of lawless lawyers, not the American Citizens, from whom all political power is derived.

Fraudulent Elections are yet another example of unconventional warfare carried out by the modern Democrat Party in their illegal “criminal sanctuaries” across the country.

Efforts to defund all law enforcement and repeatedly release violent criminals back on the streets are also forms of unconventional warfare.

It ALL Adds Up to TREASON

Insurgency, insurrection, rebellion, sedition, subversion, all against the Charters of Freedom, our Rule of Law, and an open attempt to overthrow our Constitutional Republic and install any other form of government, it all adds up to treason against the USA!

As a result, it simply cannot be allowed to continue…

While we have the advantage of the Trump Administration, We the People have to step up to overwhelm them in the 2026 mid-term elections. If we don’t, we will find ourselves facing them in the streets soon after.

Traditionally, Presidential election cycles have the highest voter turnout rates. Mid-term elections usually have a much lower voter turnout rate, as do primaries and special elections.

While the anti-American left marches in blind lockstep in a very active and organized manner, the political right is not nearly as united, organized or active. They do politics because they like to, and we do politics because we have to…

In 2026, WE HAVE TO! We have to be more united, more active and more organized with clear purpose, or our typically low turnout rate will allow the anti-American left to take back control of the USA come November.

I hope everyone understands this reality and acts accordingly! We have to overwhelm the swamp, or the swamp will win…