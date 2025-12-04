Intelligent people are not so easily conned. They do their homework and work hard to know the truth, realizing there are far more lies than truth in the political arena. But dummies will believe anything they think supports their ill-advised agenda! That’s the purpose of the “dumbing-down” mission that has become the American education system, preparing young people for the extreme left indoctrination they will receive when they arrive on the college campus.

I recently had an exchange with some real dummies on a social media thread I commented on, related to “free healthcare.” First, if anyone believes that anything on earth is “free,” they just failed the most basic IQ test…

The post originally asked this question… “78 other countries have free healthcare, why don’t we?” I asked them, “what do you mean by “free healthcare?” Hospitals are not built for free; doctors and nurses don’t work for free, medical discoveries and developments are not free, nothing about healthcare is “free.” Someone answered right away… “That’s what our taxes are supposed to pay for!”

Look no further for proof of dummies on parade. Nowhere in the Constitution or Bill of Rights does it state that anyone has a “right to free healthcare.” That’s because there’s no such thing as free healthcare! Healthcare is actually one of the most expensive things in life, far from free.

Of the 78 countries offered as the original example, all of them are bankrupt, most of them receiving “foreign aid” from American taxpayers as a result, and despite an average income tax of 70% in those countries, in order to pay for their “free healthcare,” people still often have to wait 3-6 months to see a doctor. That works for someone with a cold or a scratch, but not so much for heart or cancer patients.

Of course, in all their knowledge, they had to ask what my source was for these facts, hoping it was Fox News since they only listen to MSNBC, PBS, NPR, CNN and Jimmy Kimmel.

My source is I have friends in most of those 78 countries, and they have been telling me about these stories for years now. Some I have lost over the years, while they were waiting their turn for “free healthcare.” In fact, in nearly every case, the people in those countries are currently trying to overthrow their socialist governments to escape the hell socialists put them in…

A subscriber recently said to me, “democrats will never believe Trump was never on Epstein Island” … to which I said, “democrats don’t believe anything that’s true, or they wouldn’t be democrats today! So, what do we care at all what they believe?”

What Dummies Believe Today

· They believe democrats are for minorities even though it’s Republicans who freed the slaves in the 13th Amendment, fought for their legal citizenship in the 14th Amendment and their voting rights in the 15th Amendment. Republicans also adopted the Civil Rights Acts that most democrats voted against.

· They believe democrats are for democracy, even though they are the only party to run a presidential candidate who was never democratically nominated by any voters.

· They believe enforcing our laws is “unconstitutional” and targeting law enforcement is “constitutional.”

· They believe that nothing has to be true to be protected by the 1st Amendment.

· They believe Federal Building belongs to the public servants who work inside, instead of the taxpayers those buildings actually belong to.

· They believe Trump who was never on Epstein Island is a Pedo criminal, but Bill Clinton who was on that island at least 27 times, isn’t.

· They believe a campaign rally on Capitol Hill was “insurrection” but ANTIFA and BLM riots, arson, looting and killing are just “peaceful protests.”

· They believe six members of Congress calling for division, mutiny and insurrection in the Military are “great patriots,” when under U.S. laws, they are guilty of “sedition,” a form of treason.

· They believe they have a “constitutional right” to murder their own children in the womb as a form of contraception. They act like they don’t know their baby is a human being!

· They think our Constitution formed an oligarchy of unelected and unaccountable dictators in the courts.

· They believe a man can be a woman and a woman can be a man if they want to, ignoring science altogether, while telling us to “follow the science.”

· They believe socialism can work, even though it has failed everywhere it has ever been tried, and even the Father of Socialism, Karl Marx told them “socialism is just the stepping stone into communism.”

There’s no accounting for what dummies believe today. They have been intentionally dumbed-down beyond recovery.

Just in case the dummies missed the clear intent of the anti-American seditious six message to our Military, Senator Mark Warner made it crystal clear…

Mark Warner Says ‘Uniformed Military May Help Save Us from This President’ In other words, democrats want our Military to overthrow our duly elected President and Commander-in-Chief in an ill-advised Military coup…

So, why would any sane person waste even a minute worrying about the many false things today’s dummies believe? It’s a waste of precious time and energy.

Our time is better spent uniting and mobilizing people intelligent enough to not believe outright lies. We can’t cure them simply because we can’t fix stupid… So, we just have to defeat them, before they destroy everything!

You can’t teach the unteachable who are not interested in any facts! The dummies need their lies, or they have nothing at all! Democrats need dummies, or they are out of business!iness!