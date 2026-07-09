Unfortunately, we live in a time when nothing is more important than sharing the truth far and wide, and the most unpopular and even dangerous time to do it. But if the USA Constitutional Republic, Freedom, Liberty and Justice are to survive, we all must do it, no matter the risks involved.

Sadly, since the infiltration of socialists and communists in American academia and the news media beginning in the 1960s via groups like The Weather Underground, and federal intrusions into American Education via Jimmy Carter’s Department of Education in 1980, great efforts have been taken to destroy the USA from within the classrooms and lecture halls across the USA.

Look no further to see and understand the millions of dumbed-down young people in our country today. Raised by electronic babysitters post-1980, with both mom and dad working outside the home to make ends meet, young minds were left in the hands of anti-American leftist village idiots to raise in the classroom.

This is how and why we now see millions of young communist and socialist supporters in our country today, who also support global terrorists like Hamas and the brutal regime in Iran.

It’s only half their fault… Common sense is absent in today’s youth, or they would know better. But the other half of the fault belongs to every parent, grandparent and great-grandparent who failed to teach our young the facts of life. We should have raised them to know better, based on common sense alone. We sent them into the indoctrination centers, only to have total strangers return home…

The 2026 mid-term Elections will Hinge upon the Truth being known!

As the 2026 elections go, so goes the nation and in fact, the world!

Before young socialist voters cast ballots to drive the final nail in the coffin of U.S. Freedom and Liberty this November, we have to flush the lies out of their heads by flooding them with indisputable reality!

Put down the text books full of leftist indoctrination and sit them down. WATCH THIS VIDEO with them and discuss it. Share your knowledge and wisdom with them, or they will soon doom our nation to extinction and global tyranny.

“Forgive them Father, for they know not what they do…” — But we do know and there’s no excuse for us!

In the VIDEO I’m sharing with you today, a brilliant young female Doctor who escaped Iran with her family after the Islamic Revolution took control of Iran 47 years ago, tells of her experience and knowledge on the matter.

She remembers how the Marxists infiltrated Iran first, demanding the overthrow of the Shaw, before Islam came in with the help of young foolish Marxists to seize control and turn Iran into the world’s most lethal sponsor of global terrorism.

All over social media platforms are Citizens of Iran, or their family members who escaped the regime, literally begging President Trump to “bomb the hell out of the regime to free the people of Iran.”

Yet, here in the USA, millions of young Marxist voters march in our streets against Trump and the people of Iran, in support of the most violent and brutal dictatorship on earth, the Iranian government. They don’t just elect unconstitutional socialists and communists to power; they elect violent anti-American Muslims as well.

This VIDEO tells the absolute truth, not only about how the people of Iran lost their freedom, but how the same events are bringing down the UK, Canada, EU, and the USA as we speak. It’s less than 5 minutes long, but the facts are made quite clear.

This has nothing whatsoever to do with “Islamophobia,” a term made up by Marxists to silence free speech about their evil partner, Islam. It’s all about the 1400 years of violent global history and experience with Islam.

If Islam were in fact a “peaceful religion,” it would be able to live in peace beside every other religion on earth. But 1400 years of terrorist history has proven that this is not the case. If it were truly a “peaceful religion,” they would not have spent hundreds of years chanting “death to Israel, death to America!”

If you can look at Islam and not see a violent conquering death cult, no matter where on earth you find it, you need new glasses, or a big dose of reality. You’re not living in reality.

This cannot be allowed to continue in the USA, or the entire world will burn. Many Citizens of Iran are telling the truth all over social media. But somehow, our young Marxists are missing the message.

Again, WATCH and SHARE THIS VIDEO by Dr. Sheila Nazarian… WE have to make the difference before November!