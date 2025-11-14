Discussion about this post

Allie Byrd
I work with some young females who are consumed with TikTok and Snap Chat. They have a real problem with putting their phones away and dealing with REAL LIFE. I work a mid-shift at a nursing facility and last night one of the girls reported to me that Trump was “filmed giving Jeffrey a ‘knob job’ (I hope you know what that is). I was shocked and asked her if she realized that was undoubtedly AI, and false data produced solely to influence young minds to erroneous judgment. “OH NO! That is a real video!!! Trump gave Epstein a blow job! HAHAHA”. She was serious.

I sat there in stunned silence! Incredulous. I can’t even IMAGINE that people actually believe such filth. . .but they do, I guess.

IF there were ANY incriminating evidence at all that DJT was involved to ANY degree with Mr. Epstein, the proof would have been out long ago…LONG AGO!!! It is the wet dream of many a politician who desires to have Pres Trump off the page of human history.

Therefore, it is my firm belief that there is nothing incriminating against DJT and this is merely more tabloid fodder for the continuing examination of someone’s belly button lint.

Ed Brune
At least I can drop some of those interviews into some of these things that have been posted on Facebook althou I guessing the ones posting them won’t believe them. Thank you.

