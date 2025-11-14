Ever since his ride down the escalator ten years ago now, to announce his run for President of the USA, Trump has been targeted over and over again with FAKE news assaults, false allegations, unlawful lawfare, and even assassination attempts. Pretty much all of it has been launched and directed by the Democrat Party and Global Marxist democrat donors and advanced by their fake news media machine. I have said the same thing for all ten years now; it isn’t going to stop until one of two things happens…

1. They are finally going to get him, via fake news, fake evidence, mass fake propaganda, criminal lawfare, or death…

2. Or…Trump will unleash the full weight and measure of the Justice System to expose all criminals and hold them fully accountable for their many acts of sedition, subversion and treason against not just Trump, but 300 million American Citizens.

Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee just “leaked” a couple alleged emails from Epstein from an estimated 33,000 pages of evidence used to convict Epstein and Maxwell in yet another corrupt effort to “get Trump” by circulating cherry-picked information in an overt attempt to implicate Trump.

As long as the Epstein File remains under lock and key, those who actually were involved in Epstein crimes remain hidden from public view and free from criminal prosecution, the political left will be able to continue using carefully chosen crumbs from the file to create a false narrative targeting Trump.

In the emails strategically “leaked” by democrats in the House this week, and gracing the front pages of every leftwing propaganda outlet in the USA and around the globe, democrats redacted the name of the “victim” referenced in the emails, leaving onlookers none the wiser, free to use their sick imaginations to promote yet another false story against Trump.

But the “victims” name referenced in those emails is Virginia Giuffre. Sadly, after completing her memoir with co-author Amy Wallace, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre committed suicide on April 25, 2025, leaving three beautiful children behind.

Fortunately, the release of Giuffre’s memoir will prove the latest Democrat Party hoax to be false, just like every other attack on Trump over the past ten years.

In this recent BBC interview with co-author Amy Wallace, the record is set entirely clear regarding the relationship between Giuffre and Trump. Virginia worked for her father, who also worked for Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Epstein and Maxwell lured Virginia away from Trump employment with all sorts of promises of wealth and fame and dumped her into Epstein’s global pedophile operation.

Giuffre is well on record in her own interviews regarding Trump, praising him for years as “a wonderful man who was always very kind to her, her father and all employees.” Numerous times, she rejected any notion that Trump was ever involved or engaged in any way with Epstein’s crimes.

It’s not only Giuffre, but numerous former Epstein victims have publicly stated that none of them ever saw Trump around or involved in the Epstein crimes. Here they are in a recent NBC News Interview together.

The Epstein Flight Logs have been publicly accessible for years now.

The real dirty details of Epstein’s operation and his list of fellow criminals have been known by U.S. Justice and the FBI for years now. Both democrats and republicans have publicly called for the complete release of the Epstein Files, but every time they had an opportunity to do that, somehow, the file remains under lock and key.

It’s no secret that former President Bill Clinton and former British Prince Andrew were two of Epstein’s most regular customers. But you never hear this uttered from the lips of any democrat. Instead, they just keep looking for anything they can use against Trump, even though it’s false.

Just yesterday, TN Republican Tim Burchett put forward a unanimous consent proposal to bring the release of the Epstein File to a floor vote and if you can imagine, the democrats voted against releasing that file.

The same democrats that keep “leaking” false and misleading Epstein information targeting Trump, continue to vote against releasing the file, while accusing republicans of blocking its release. That’s because if the entire file is released, a lot of rich powerful people have to be charged and prosecuted…and Trump isn’t one of them!

What Epstein and his fans did is not a “hoax,” it’s quite real. But the continued democrat effort to paint Trump into that picture, while opposing the release of real co-conspirators, like Bill Clinton, is indeed a DNC “hoax.”

Trump can end this game by making sure all who are actually guilty of Epstein crimes are made known to the public.

As of this post, he hasn’t done so yet, and I really don’t know why.

Prince Andrew is being held accountable by the Royal Family. What about Bill Clinton and the others?

It was democrats who shutdown EBT and SNAP funding and it’s those same democrats preventing the release of the Epstein files.

Are you still shocked?