When will the people responsible for the “insurrection” in Minnesota be arrested and held accountable for their illegal activities and placing dummies in harm’s way? I.C.E. only represents something democrats really oppose…Law and Order, lawful elections, national sovereignty and security, all Law Enforcement, freedom, liberty, justice and much more…

Democrats protesting and attacking I.C.E. officers in a very real “insurrection against the USA” couldn’t care less about the poor illegal aliens they are harboring, aiding and abetting in their lawless sanctuaries. The democrat party rebellion underway isn’t about those people at all.

Today’s democrats are anti-everything America has represented for 250 years.

· Anti-Life and pro-abortion

· Anti-Freedom and pro-socialism

· Anti-Law Enforcement and pro-crime

· Anti-national independence and pro-global commune

· Anti-national security and pro-terrorism

· Anti-decency and pro-indecency

· Anti-family and pro-perversions

· Anti-truth and pro-fake news

· Anti-peace and pro-chaos

· Anti-democracy and pro-Marxism

Face it, there’s nothing about the United States that modern democrats like or support. The desire to “Make America Great Again” is a concept that should be easily supported by every American citizen, without regard for political partisanship.

But instead, democrats have labeled “MAGA” (people who simply want the best for America and all American citizens) “white supremacists, Nazis, racists, dictators, bigots,” and worse.

Despite their lip-service about “saving democracy,” they actually hate democracy. It’s their party that removed a duly-nominated candidate from the ballot in 2024 and installed the first Presidential candidate nominated by no one, Kamala Harris.

Their current rebellion isn’t an effort to protect illegal foreign invaders because they deserve the same rights as legal American citizens…it’s merely an effort to destroy the USA using illegal voters and illegal election procedures to thwart the will of the American people.

Just in case you need more evidence, congressional Democrats are working to shut down the government again, in opposition to national sovereignty, security and the Rule of Law.

Their rebellion is to protect their massive international money laundering schemes used to turn broke foreign anti-American invaders like Ilan Omar into powerful multi-millionaires and illegally funnel U.S. tax dollars to terror networks across the USA and around the globe.

It’s not an “organic uprising of pro-American or pro-democracy protesters.” It’s a professionally organized, funded and mobilized insurrection against the USA and all legal American Citizens.

Americans cannot afford to allow it to continue…

Still today, democrat governors and mayors are blaming law enforcement for causing lawlessness in their cities. They are still calling for law enforcement to leave their areas to calm the insurrection underway.

That’s akin to blaming the police for upsetting the bank robbers or rapists by trying to enforce laws against bank robbery and rape. Of course, criminals don’t want any law enforcement around. It threatens to end their criminal activities.

In this case, the lawlessness in democrat run cities and states happen at the direction of the democrat politicians in control of the areas. If democrats didn’t create and protect crime sanctuaries, law enforcement wouldn’t have anything to do in their cities, they wouldn’t be there at all…

But because democrat politicians have established sanctuaries for all sorts of criminal activities that have now risen to the level of an outright “insurrection” against the United States, law enforcement has no choice but to enter these cities and restore law and order.

The so-called protesters have been intentionally spun up by their democrat politicians, and put in harm’s way in the streets challenging legal law enforcement. In recent days, some have even been showing up armed, without anticipating how that was going to turn out once law enforcement was confronted by armed rioters.

Make no mistake!

Democrats told you, “Trump was going to declare Martial Law if reelected,” but only because they knew that their plan was to ignite open rebellion in the streets, ratcheting up the “insurrection” until Trump would have no choice but to do exactly that…

Democrats want a Civil War, their “criminal sanctuaries” against the rest of the country and Federal Government. Not because the government is trampling on any Americans Rights, but because sooner or later, Federal Officials will have to enforce Federal Laws being violated by every “sanctuary” democrat governor and mayor in the country.

As of today, democrats are clearly signaling that they have no intention in ending their illegal activities and are prepared to “go to war” with Federal Law to maintain their illegal crime sanctuaries.

Just a day ago, Minnesota Governor Walz officially “activated his State Guard” to go muzzle-to-muzzle with the Federal Government. Like it or not, that’s an open act of war against the United States and Federal Law.

Democrats are pushing our country to the brink and as of today, they are showing no signs of surrender to Law and Order.

The longer the Trump Administration allows this to continue without severe consequences, the worse this is going to get. The LEFT is “standing up united” in the streets against America…but the RIGHT is “sitting down at home in silent support” for the Rule of Law, hoping and praying “someone is going to do something.”

Only when bad behavior results in severe consequences will the bad behavior end!