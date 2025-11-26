As democrat social media minions spin their wheels trying to make silly excuses for the blunder six congressional democrats made in their recent effort to break the Military Chain of Command for stupid political reasons, the democrats they are trying to defend are making matters worse and proving our point.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., dug in on his call for the military to reject “illegal orders” during an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday, saying, “I’m not backing down.”

Kelly, who loves to boast about his years of military service as though that somehow makes him immune from accountability, when in fact, it makes him even more responsible for his actions, should have absolutely known better. Service members are trained and instructed to “refuse unlawful orders” as part of their training. They didn’t need these six democrat morons to tell them what their job is…

So, the ill-advised democrat party stunt wasn’t designed to tell service members something they already know. Instead, it was an overt effort by the six democrats to “break the lawful Chain of Command, and cause political division within the ranks,” which is sedition, an act of treason. They wanted to cause insubordination and mutiny in the ranks. That’s a BIG FAT NO…NO! …and Kelly knew better, despite his current lies in an effort to save his own ass now!

Making the matter crystal clear is Chinese Communist Party comrade Eric Swalwell’s new statement, Eric Swalwell says “military can be a ‘check’ on Donald Trump to ‘save us’…”

In case you have forgotten, Swalwell was caught living with CCP spy Christine Fang. It’s crazy how Swalwell is still allowed to remain in office on this basis alone. But it sure shouldn’t shock anyone to see him doing the bidding of America’s enemies here…

It’s FAKE NEWS that “Trump called for our death.” That never happened and they know it, even though their mindless minions don’t know it. Trump stated the applicable laws concerning their ill-advised political stunt. Trump is the one who simply stated the law, establishing that their effort to “break the chain of military command is indeed an act of treason, punishable by death.”

“Sedition is language intended to incite insurrection against the governing authority.”

In this case, break the chain of military command… I explained the relevant facts HERE.

With each passing day since, the six democrats are digging their hole deeper. When asked, “what illegal orders have been issued?”… they had no answer at first. A few days later, pressed on the question, they attempted to list a few, none of which were “unlawful orders.” So, it’s Trump’s “lawful orders” they are trying to stop!

This matter includes both U.S. Law governing acts of sedition, subversion, and insurrection, all of which fall under the heading of “treason” against the United States; and Military Laws under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Remember what democrats have been chanting for a few Trump years now, “no one is above the law.”

“Ruben Gallego warns military ‘there will be consequences’ going after congressmembers once Trump is gone” - “Donald Trump is going to be gone in a couple of years,” Gallego said. “And if you’re part of the military that is going after sitting senators, sitting members of Congress, and part of the weaponization of government, there will be consequences, without a doubt.”

Following democrats efforts to incite division within the ranks, some service members started seeking legal advice in an effort to understand what the democrats were referring to as “illegal orders.” The division in the ranks had begun… This was the real goal of the six democrats…

“Military personnel seek legal advice on whether Trump-ordered missions are lawful” - “Military service personnel have been seeking outside legal advice about some of the missions the Trump administration has assigned them. The strikes against alleged drug traffickers and deployments to U.S. cities have sparked a debate over their legality.”

Now, to close this conversation the way it should be closed…

The reason actions like this are against the law, punishable by death, is the end result of such actions, causing a breach in Military Command, weakens our Military and threatens national security as a result.

An effort to cause divisions in the Military ranks results in an inability to provide for the common defense of the nation, plain and simple. Weakening our military by inciting or encouraging politically motivated divisions within the ranks weakens national security and threatens national sovereignty and security. It also provides “aid and comfort” to our enemies, here and abroad!

This is why what these democrats did and are doing is an overt act of treason…

This was the clear intent of the six democrats. If allowed to stand, we are 100% headed into some form of civil war. We are long past the point of playing politics in this country. If no one is held accountable for these blatant acts of treason, we are in a lawless country, no matter how good you think someone is at playing 5-D chess! Only holding these people to full account can prevent the American people from taking matters into their own hands, sooner or later!

Listen to Former Air Force Lt. Colonel Buzz Patterson, Combat Pilot and Military Aide to then President Bill Clinton, in charge of the Nuclear Football, as he calls out “the Sedition Six.”