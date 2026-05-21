Until recent years, when America’s Democrat Party became America’s socialist/communist Party, I had never heard any American ever refer to another American as a “fascist.” Clearly, their misuse of this term is intended to label every American who still believes in “freedom” a “fascist.” It’s just another left-wing slur intended to insult, isolate and neutralize all patriotic Americans… It’s just another ploy of the leftist “cancel culture.”

Sooner or later, the reality of our current political circumstance will come home to roost, for all Americans. These backwards evil tactics are the result of leftist indoctrination in government-controlled education and mass media. Young people are being taught to hate their own country, their fellow citizens, and even the Foundations of Freedom themselves.

In a way, it’s fitting that the insane leftists are forcing sane Americans to address these issues in the year of our 250th Birth as the world’s most successful free nation and people.

Let’s Be Clear

Today’s democrats have no interest in “democracy.” They have no regard for our Foundations of Freedom. They do not seek “equality” - “liberty” - or “Justice.”

They openly support socialism and communism now! The Democratic Socialists of America have total control over today’s no longer “democratic” party. The party of the KKK, Jim Crow Laws, and opposition to all Civil Rights Acts, remains the most “racist” organization in the USA.

They no longer operate in the shadows. They operate right out in the open now, unapologetic about their intentions to destroy the Constitutional Republic and turn the USA into just another 3rd world socialist dumping ground for every evil on earth.

They have made their intentions quite clear now!

But who are the real “Fascists” in the USA, circa 2026?

“At the heart of fascist doctrine lies one principle from which almost everything else follows: the state is the highest reality, and the individual exists only within it. Mussolini summed this up in a famous formula from a 1927 speech. This is the defining feature of totalitarianism. Unlike an ordinary dictatorship that simply wants obedience, the totalitarian fascist state seeks to control every dimension of life, political, economic, moral, and cultural. The state was treated not just as an administrative body but almost as a living spiritual entity, the true expression of the nation’s character.”

Who does this definition better suit, the free-market capitalist, or the new age socialist/communist masquerading as “democrats?”

The answer is entirely obvious to every awake, thinking person. Doesn’t this sound exactly like today’s socialist democrats, creators of the “cancel culture,” public censorship, demanding a bigger and bigger all-powerful government in total control over every aspect of human life?

Doesn’t it also sound just like Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979?

You see, on the spectrum of political ideologies isn’t really…communism on the extreme left and fascism on the extreme right. That’s what our government and media controlled education (indoctrination) system has been teaching young Americans for some years now. But it is false!

In reality, there is “totalitarianism in many forms” on the extreme left, and total “lawless anarchy” at the extreme right.

On the extreme left is many forms of total government control, “the state is the highest reality, and the individual exists only within it.”

On the extreme right is total freedom and liberty, complete individualism, no government, no rules, just self-determination and survival of the fittest.

Fascism, Marxism, socialism, communism, Maoism, Leninism, Stalinism, totalitarianism, Sharia Islamism, are all extreme LEFT political ideologies. They have nothing to do with “democracy” - “freedom” - “Liberty” - or “justice.” They are all based upon tyrannical political power over the citizenry…

“the totalitarian fascist state seeks to control every dimension of life, political, economic, moral, and cultural.”

Young Americans have been taught to believe that they are “fighting to save democracy.” But in reality, they have been systematically conned into supporting every leftist anti-American ideology on the planet.

In reality, they have been trained to “democratically” support the very things they think they are fighting against… They simply do not know what they don’t know. The truth has been withheld from them and they grew up under a blanket of lies.

In many cases, they may have good intentions, thinking they are fighting for “the rights of the people.” But they are actually fighting for the all-powerful rights of government to control every aspect of their lives, and everyone elses.

The Current Temporary Marriage of Convenience

This is exactly why we see American kids openly supporting socialism and communism, Sharia Islamism, known terror organizations like Hamas, known terrorism states like 1979-2026 Iran, racist groups like Black Lives Matter, anti-American and anti-Family sentiments, abortion on demand, feminism, a culture which seeks to cancel anyone who disagrees, and foreign invaders they want to grant voting rights to…

The Marriage Partners

The former Democratic Party

The Democratic Socialists of America

Sharia Islam

Global Communists and Socialists

The Fake News Media

Hollywood

Social Media Censors

Sanctuary Cities and States

Academia and Education

The LGTBQ Community

The Southern Poverty Law Center and ACLU

The World Economic Forum

The United Nations and NATO

More than 200 Soros Open Society organizations

“Deep State” actors inside the Federal, State and Local governments

The anti-ICE movement

The abortionists and atheists

Many more…

All of this is a highly organized and well-funded operation designed to destroy 250 years of American excellence and take down our Constitutional Republic, eliminating the Charters of Freedom as the “supreme laws of this land.”

All of it operates behind today’s Democrat-Socialist Party, and there’s nothing “democratic” about it. What people call “RINOs” in the Republican Party are actually democrats who ran for office as republicans in republican districts.

In case you haven’t done your homework, or hadn’t notice, if you lay the political platforms and agendas of today’s DNC, DSAUSA, The Socialist Party USA and Communist Party USA side-by-side, they are not only similar, they are identical!

We have no choice but to properly re-educate at least two young generations to prevent them from enslaving all American citizens as a result of this massive operation. That’s what Charlie Kirk was doing, and that’s why he was assassinated. That’s what Trump is doing and that’s why they have tried to impeach, prosecute, convict, jail and assassinate him too!

Until then, we have to make sure we outvote them at every opportunity!