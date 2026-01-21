The rising Democrat Party rebellion against the USA and our Charters of Freedom started long ago. Democrat politicians no longer support “democracy” proven by their stripping a DNC nominee for President in 2024 from the ballot and installing the only “unnominated” presidential candidate in history on the 2024 ballot without a single nomination vote.

As of 1951 under the 22nd Amendment, we now have a two-term limit on the office of President. That amendment became necessary due to democrats holding the Oval Office for four terms under democratic-socialist Franklin D. Roosevelt. The FDR era greatly expanded socialist ideas in the USA creating a “welfare state,” which has led the country to $38 trillion in national debt since.

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

For the first 164-years, the U.S. did not have any term-limit on the Presidency. But as of 1951 and the 22nd Amendment, now it does.

I’ve seen many talk about Trump “running again in 2028,” but Amendment 22 makes that impossible, unless that amendment is repealed before 2028.

January 6, 2021 was never an “insurrection” or even a “riot.” Even the FBI Investigation concluded that there was no evidence to support any such notion. It was just another “Russian Collusion” fake news story spread by democrats with severe Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But what the Democrat Party has been doing for years now, is indeed a “rebellion” and “insurrection” against the United States, U.S. Laws, the U.S. Constitution and even many of the State Constitutions where they have established “crime sanctuaries” to protect criminals from legal Law Enforcement.

Just in the past few days…

· criminal illegal alien ‘rammed law enforcement’ in California

· ICE protester William Kelly dares Pam Bondi to arrest him

· Virginia governor’s ‘moderate’ label an outright lie

· Obama Federal judge blocks release of Epstein files again

· Democrats try to defund ICE

· left agitator who organized MN church storming

Make no mistake and stop parsing words on the matter! The Democrat Party has done the following things in an open effort to overthrow our Constitutional Republic…

· They have dumbed-down young voters now supporting anti-American ideas

· They have established criminal sanctuaries all across the country

· They have incited and ignited anti-law enforcement rebellions and insurrections

· They are responsible for putting violent criminals back on the streets

· They openly support socialism, communism, and Islamic terrorism

· They have tried to assassinate Trump at least twice, and murdered Charlie Kirk

· They have established and deployed multiple election fraud methods

· They have stacked the courts against the USA

· They have robbed taxpayers of trillions in tax dollars

· They established global money laundering operations via ACT BLUE

· Four Democrat States have sued the Federal Government to stop investigations into Somali fraud in Minnesota

· Nineteen Democrat States have sued the Federal Government to support “sex change operations for children”

· Twenty-two Democrat States are suing the Federal Government to hide their fraudulent voter rolls

· Twenty-one Democrat States are suing the Federal Government to get “SNAP” benefits for “illegal aliens” protected by their criminal sanctuaries

This list could continue on for pages and pages, but you should get the point by now.

Today’s Democrat Party does not represent any legal American Citizens… It supports illegal invaders, massive crime, corruption, terrorism, rebellion and open insurrection against the United States and every decent legal American Citizen.

No matter how many disagreements I have with today’s Republican Party, and I do, the behavior pattern of today’s Democrat Party makes the Republicans look like your local church choir!

The bottom line is the USA simply cannot survive today’s Democrat Party in any political power at all! There is absolutely nothing redeeming in today’s Democrat Party, nothing there worth saving at all…

Both of my grandfathers were JFK Democrats and both would never be a socialist democrat today! One was an engineer for the GE Jet Engine Division, and the other was a career union Sheet Metal Worker. But both were more conservative and pro-America than the average Republican today.

My parents, though registered Republican, were largely apolitical small business owners. Seldom ever heard any of them discuss politics much.

But today, it seems like literally everything revolves around politics, which simply means, politics has gained far too much power in the USA.

People have been talking about “taking our country back” since the 2009 rise of the Tea Party and Liberty groups. But because “the People” remain deeply divided and still far too complacent, our country has only gotten worse since 2009.

At what point to we stop making excuses, start calling things what they are, and stand together to Make America Great Again?

It has to be this year, 2026…because if it isn’t now, it will be never!

Until the Democrat Party or its replacement act American again, there can be no quarter allowed for the open enemies of our Republic.

I hope you agree! …. and ENGAGE! There’s no room in this battle for freedom, for anyone to sit on the fence or on the sidelines. It’s time to take back conservative control of the GOP and demolish what’s left of the anti-American socialist DNC…before we run out of time and opportunity!