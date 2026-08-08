Lex Greene

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173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
3d

Lex - - They are …. M-O-S-L-E-M…..

Please note that I spell MOSLEM the correct way...... in my English language as shown in my dictionary. I spell it the way the Brits did when they wrote dictionaries listing that death cult's name. Moslems do not like this spelling because when Westerners say the word, it sounds in Arabic like their word for dirty, filth, unkemp, nasty, sewage, etc. (pronounced: Mozz-lem) They consider my use of the Brit way of spelling and saying their name to be a slur. And yet, they slur us all the time.

They are not shy about it. I think we need to use our English dictionary as a way to return the "favor"..... Additionally, I resist their telling me how to pronounce and spell their name, just like I detest Libarhoids trying to change meanings of words or even stop the use of acceptable words they dictate to be "politically incorrect". !!

I encourage all to pick up and start using this correct spelling: Moslem !

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
3dEdited

The Democrats’ leftward movement since the 1950s has been stunning. As the party’s so-called “progressive” movement deepened, the leftist mainstream media was silent. It condoned the leftward movement stealthily and incrementally salting government agencies, the judiciary and the nation’s education system with lefty sympathizers. 

Always quick to criticize Republican leaders and their policies, the media failed to find fault with the Democrats’ Big Government ideology and its shadowy plunge into communism — not socialism — visible to those paying attention to the Democrats’ long list of progressive candidates, policies, legislation and judicial nominees. 

It was Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy who attempted, through a series of investigations and hearings in the 1950s, to expose the suspected communist infiltration of various U.S. government agencies during the Cold War years. 

The press and fledgling media were not his friends. They coined the term “McCarthyism” to malign, intimidate and insult anyone alleging or questioning the rise of communism in America. 

Seventy years later, the Democrat Party is openly controlled by anti-American communists, socialists, Islamic radicals, anti-Semites and misoginists that have traditional Democrats running for political cover.

With communist mayors in control of many of the nation’s largest cities — New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle — the communist Red Scare Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s warned America about is here. That’s what’s knocking at your door.

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