Democrat Party Mass Exodus
DNC on the Brink
The Democratic National Committee is nearly bankrupt. The party was forced to borrow $15-million against real-estate at 30 Ivy Street SE, which houses the National Democratic Club, a high-brow exclusive elitist club for democrat millionaires and billionaires, just to keep the party afloat.
Due to the takeover of the party by anti-American communists, socialists and Islamic radicals, pro-American former democrats are exiting the party as fast as they can. Longtime Party power-brokers like Julian Epstein and James Carville, among many others, are publicly leaving the party that has lost its ever-loving mind!
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The DNC fake news media and their useful idiots on social media are still predicting a watershed big win for democrats come November. Not because that’s what we all see happening right now, but because they have to!
They have to because they are beholden to the Democrat Party, and because if they can manage to pull off another miracle “steal” in the mid-term elections, they always use pre-election push-poll data to make the “steal” look possible.
Like Ronald Reagan and many others over many years now, as the Democrat Party has left real democrat voters behind in the wake of the party shift into America-hating communism, socialism and Islamic infiltration, America-loving democrat voters of old, are forced to leave the party.
Reagan was Right! (video)
Young socialist voters have backed the communist takeover of the former Democratic Party. Muslim-Marxist Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York City via 85% support from young white female voters age 18-29.
These voters have no clue what they have done to that city and their own futures. Most of them will have to experience the disaster they have created first-hand, before they will learn the error of their votes. The lesson will come at the highest price.
But people old enough to know better are exiting the Democratic-Communist Party as fast as they can. Millions who have never voted republican before will be voting republican in November. Not because they are “MAGA” voters, but because they are not communists, they still love this country and their freedom.
Muslim-Communist candidates have been sweeping the DNC primaries this year. Republicans will not face off with democrats in the fall general elections, they will face off with Muslims, Marxists and Communists, running as democrats.
Young useful idiots voting for anti-American candidates in the DNC primaries across the country are celebrating their “great victory” over democrat candidates. But those celebrations are highly likely to end in total despair and demoralization come November, when their anti-American candidates have to face pro-American republicans.
Young, indoctrinated voters, especially young white female voters, have unwittingly placed themselves, and the former democrat party, on a track to a devastating train-wreck come November.
Republican, Democrat and Independent voters who still believe in Freedom, Liberty, Justice and National Sovereignty will be united against the communists, socialists and Islamic infiltrators in the general elections.
All pro-America voters will be on the same side this time, in united opposition to a communist democrat party racing towards the ash heap of political history.
But don’t expect the fools to jump ship before the train wreck happens. The useful idiots will ride this one into the grave…
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Lex - - They are …. M-O-S-L-E-M…..
Please note that I spell MOSLEM the correct way...... in my English language as shown in my dictionary. I spell it the way the Brits did when they wrote dictionaries listing that death cult's name. Moslems do not like this spelling because when Westerners say the word, it sounds in Arabic like their word for dirty, filth, unkemp, nasty, sewage, etc. (pronounced: Mozz-lem) They consider my use of the Brit way of spelling and saying their name to be a slur. And yet, they slur us all the time.
They are not shy about it. I think we need to use our English dictionary as a way to return the "favor"..... Additionally, I resist their telling me how to pronounce and spell their name, just like I detest Libarhoids trying to change meanings of words or even stop the use of acceptable words they dictate to be "politically incorrect". !!
I encourage all to pick up and start using this correct spelling: Moslem !
The Democrats’ leftward movement since the 1950s has been stunning. As the party’s so-called “progressive” movement deepened, the leftist mainstream media was silent. It condoned the leftward movement stealthily and incrementally salting government agencies, the judiciary and the nation’s education system with lefty sympathizers.
Always quick to criticize Republican leaders and their policies, the media failed to find fault with the Democrats’ Big Government ideology and its shadowy plunge into communism — not socialism — visible to those paying attention to the Democrats’ long list of progressive candidates, policies, legislation and judicial nominees.
It was Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy who attempted, through a series of investigations and hearings in the 1950s, to expose the suspected communist infiltration of various U.S. government agencies during the Cold War years.
The press and fledgling media were not his friends. They coined the term “McCarthyism” to malign, intimidate and insult anyone alleging or questioning the rise of communism in America.
Seventy years later, the Democrat Party is openly controlled by anti-American communists, socialists, Islamic radicals, anti-Semites and misoginists that have traditional Democrats running for political cover.
With communist mayors in control of many of the nation’s largest cities — New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle — the communist Red Scare Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s warned America about is here. That’s what’s knocking at your door.