The Democratic National Committee is nearly bankrupt. The party was forced to borrow $15-million against real-estate at 30 Ivy Street SE, which houses the National Democratic Club, a high-brow exclusive elitist club for democrat millionaires and billionaires, just to keep the party afloat.

Due to the takeover of the party by anti-American communists, socialists and Islamic radicals, pro-American former democrats are exiting the party as fast as they can. Longtime Party power-brokers like Julian Epstein and James Carville, among many others, are publicly leaving the party that has lost its ever-loving mind!

The DNC fake news media and their useful idiots on social media are still predicting a watershed big win for democrats come November. Not because that’s what we all see happening right now, but because they have to!

They have to because they are beholden to the Democrat Party, and because if they can manage to pull off another miracle “steal” in the mid-term elections, they always use pre-election push-poll data to make the “steal” look possible.

Like Ronald Reagan and many others over many years now, as the Democrat Party has left real democrat voters behind in the wake of the party shift into America-hating communism, socialism and Islamic infiltration, America-loving democrat voters of old, are forced to leave the party.

Reagan was Right! (video)

Young socialist voters have backed the communist takeover of the former Democratic Party. Muslim-Marxist Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York City via 85% support from young white female voters age 18-29.

These voters have no clue what they have done to that city and their own futures. Most of them will have to experience the disaster they have created first-hand, before they will learn the error of their votes. The lesson will come at the highest price.

But people old enough to know better are exiting the Democratic-Communist Party as fast as they can. Millions who have never voted republican before will be voting republican in November. Not because they are “MAGA” voters, but because they are not communists, they still love this country and their freedom.

Muslim-Communist candidates have been sweeping the DNC primaries this year. Republicans will not face off with democrats in the fall general elections, they will face off with Muslims, Marxists and Communists, running as democrats.

Young useful idiots voting for anti-American candidates in the DNC primaries across the country are celebrating their “great victory” over democrat candidates. But those celebrations are highly likely to end in total despair and demoralization come November, when their anti-American candidates have to face pro-American republicans.

Young, indoctrinated voters, especially young white female voters, have unwittingly placed themselves, and the former democrat party, on a track to a devastating train-wreck come November.

Republican, Democrat and Independent voters who still believe in Freedom, Liberty, Justice and National Sovereignty will be united against the communists, socialists and Islamic infiltrators in the general elections.

All pro-America voters will be on the same side this time, in united opposition to a communist democrat party racing towards the ash heap of political history.

But don’t expect the fools to jump ship before the train wreck happens. The useful idiots will ride this one into the grave…