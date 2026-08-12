Desperate people do desperate things, and sometimes, very dangerous things.

For years now, the U.S. Democratic Party has been facing an invasion of extreme leftwing attacks, from communists, socialists, Islamic jihadists and your general terminal malcontents always in search of assets they never earned.

Since the early 1900s under the Wilson Administration, the party was set on a path for destruction from within, as so-called “progressives” gained increasing power within the party until the truth would eventually become visible for all to see.

The Most “Undemocratic” Party in American History

Following the global introduction of Barack Hussein Obama at John Kerry’s nominating convention in 2004, the die was cast. Obama launched the greatest international political money laundering operation ever known to mankind in ACT BLUE.

This allowed the Democrat Party to raise billions in illegal overseas campaign funds from foreign interests, including many enemies of the United States.

“Thousands of Democratic campaigns and organizations use ActBlue to fundraise, organize, and win. — Trusted by Democrats since 2004, ActBlue Fundraising gives you the tools to run an effective program — easy for you and your donors.”

The 2024 DNC Presidential candidate democratically elected by the people, was Joe Biden. But he and his voters were denied a chance to run for reelection. Instead, the undemocratic party hand-picked non-natural born Citizen Kamala Harris to run, without a single vote cast by democrat voters. That’s as “undemocratic” as it gets.

Between 2004 and 2008, all of the world’s best “election fraud” schemes were put into motion. The test ground was the 2008 Democrat Party presidential nomination process which allowed totally unknown Barack Obama to overtake well-known “sure thing” Hillary Clinton in the 2008 DNC primaries.

Yes, Hillary was “cheated” out of her coronation in 2008. But she remained largely silent about it because Obama promised her Secretary of State during his two terms, and a chance to run again in 2016. The plan was to hold the Oval Office for 16 years, 8 under Obama and 8 more under Clinton.

The tools used to “cheat” Hillary out of the Oval Office in 2008, were then applied to the 2012 and 2016 Presidential elections, along with many Congressional, State and Local races. They were perfecting the art of stealing elections….

But in 2016, “long-shot” GOP candidate Donald J. Trump caused a political earthquake when he won the GOP nomination and took the White House, due to winning the Electoral College vote despite allegedly losing the popular vote.

Hillary lost again and she was filled with venom and bile over it, seething with anger beyond her ability to control.

The DNC was never going to let this happen again!

Without pages of detailed evidence readily available for anyone concerned, I’ll just say that the most fraudulent election in 250 years of American history took place in 2020. Despite never-ending denials, the proof is quite visible, except to those who don’t want you to ever see it, including numerous judges on numerous courts who blocked the presentation of evidence in a courtroom ever since 2020!

But as we head into the 2026 mid-terms, the party is imploding. There’s a very public internal war going on inside the DNC for control of the party. The “big tent” anti-American communists, socialists, and Muslims they used to keep their party out of bankruptcy and final destruction for years now, have taken over the party.

Bernie Sanders, AOC, Omar, Tlaib, Mamdani and many others now control the DNC. Young foolish voters are nominating extreme anti-American leftists in DNC primaries across the country.

If we had lawful legitimate elections, the DNC would be totally wiped out come November.

But don’t underestimate that parties willingness to flood the election with even more fraud, young females foolish enough to vote for these scumbags, illegal voters, or the news media’s ability to push votes towards them by controlling public perceptions with leftist “fake news.”

The people now in control of the DNC are growing increasingly desperate now. These types of people have no problem hitting the nuke button and going scorched earth if they see no way to win in 2026.

This one my friends, is for all the marbles… as the 2026 elections go, so goes the nation! The LEFT will leave it all on the field!