Lex Greene

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
4h

A great explanation why the Democrats, the Deep State and our nation’s enemies collaborated to target Donald J. Trump for assassination.

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Mark peter's avatar
Mark peter
6hEdited

“We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” - Joe Biden

They don’t even concern themselves with hiding the truth. They don’t sweat elections, they just drag their feet until they click enough buttons to make it happen.

Haven’t we seen enough evidence over the recent years?

Nothing says “free and fair elections” like boarding up windows with cardboard and kicking out all the republican poll watchers…

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