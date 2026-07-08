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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
10h

A lot of Americans, not surprisingly, do not know that our Constitution only requires ONE court and that is the US Supreme Court. All of the lower courts are created by Congress. Most people also do not know that our Constitution says SC Justices remain in office as long as they demonstrate "good behavior" and I think anyone that truly understands the Constitution also know most of the members of the SC have not demonstrated "good behavior." They have all at one time violated the Constitution but some much more often than others. Congress can defund the lower courts, consolidate the lower courts and I believe can also decide which cases they hear.

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
3h

Consolidation; that’s an interesting option! That could cure a multitude of ills in the system. I LIKE it!

Discretionary spending? I looked at the breakdown of their budget, and it is my humble opinion, they don’t need more money for their frivolous swag. Their trappings are already very well financed, to the bane of Taxpaying Citizens who have to endure their mediocre behaviors, not to mention their misdirected opinions. And I agree with Karen that they have demonstrated poor judicial behavior and renderings by imposing Common Law instead of upholding CONSTITUTIONAL law. When a court performs something deviating from the proper, normal, or accepted order of our Constitution, it is time to “re-imagine” their substantial incomes and immunities.

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