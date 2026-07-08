Next week, Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan are set to appear on July 14th before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government to testify on behalf of a $9.7-BILLION request for “discretionary spending.” (Source)

Discretionary spending is over and above the annual budget needed to run the Judicial Branch of the Government, or is their entire budget “discretionary?” It would be a whopping $9.7-BILLION slush-fund to be spent at the discretion of the Justices?

Meanwhile, the Judicial Branch has become the most anti-American branch of government, using British Common Law to undermine and circumvent Constitutional Law, at grave consequence to every legal American Citizen, and the Constitutional Republic itself.

Just a week ago, the Supreme Court backed blatant election fraud by supporting illegal mail-in voting, ballot harvesting and even counting ballots long after election deadlines. Then they upheld 14th anchor-baby citizenship for anyone who enters our country illegally and drops a baby on this side of the border, which results in undermining true American Birthrights in the process.

Now the court wants an additional $9.7-BILLION in “discretionary funds” to do what?

Since the court has clearly turned on the American people, maybe the American people should defund the only unelected branch of government until such time as the branch returns to constitutional compliance and puts American Citizens and interests ahead of the leftist agenda…

The Supreme Court refuses to even hear 98% of the cases filed there. The court only cherry-picks cases it wants to rule on, in order to advance a leftwing agenda in the USA by court decree.

Over 100 cases were filed in Federal Courts providing evidence of massive election fraud in 2020. No Federal Court in the country agreed to hear the evidence, claiming that no petitioner (aka American Citizen) has “legal standing” to bring that evidence into any Federal Court in the country.

In a recent piece, I explained the constitutional reality that “Courts Don’t Make Laws” in the USA. But the courts pretend as though they do, including the unconstitutional power to overrule Congress and a duly elected President, to suit their political ambitions.

If you want to see what the money is spent on, here’s the 2025 Financial Report for the Judicial Branch.

The LEFT wants to defund the Police, shut down ICE, allocate taxpayer funds for people who don’t want to work, and millions of foreigners in our country illegally.

Based upon the horrific performance of the federal court system in the USA, I think our country would be far better off if we defunded the anti-American actions of federal courts across the country.

$9.7-BILLION is the single largest increase in Judicial discretionary spending in 250 years. As bad as Congress and Presidents can be, the unelected branch of government has done more harm to our republic than any other group in the USA.

“The judiciary of the United States is the subtle corps of sappers and miners constantly working under ground to undermine the foundations of our confederated fabric. They are construing our constitution from a co-ordination of a general and special government to a general and supreme one alone. This will lay all things at their feet, and they are too well versed in English law to forget the maxim, ‘boni judicis est ampliare jurisdictionem’ [good judges have ample jurisdiction]. . . . A judiciary independent of a king or executive alone, is a good thing; but independence of the will of the nation is a solecism, at least in a republican government.” (Thomas Jefferson Letter to Thomas Ritchie, Dec. 25, 1820)

QUESTION: How many of Biden’s 235 Federal Court appointments were by autopen?