Our Declaration of Independence established the USA as a free independent sovereign people and nation and on what basis 250 years ago this July 4th. But most Americans are completely unfamiliar with the related facts. Our Constitution established and guarantees a “republican form of self-governance.” But most Americans don’t know this either. Our Bill of Rights established specific things government cannot touch or do. But that’s not what most Americans think this document is…

Because most Americans are no longer familiar with our Charters of Freedom, there’s little chance they will ever rise up together to enforce our Foundations of Freedom, Liberty and Justice.

I’m not shocked to see young people completely unaware of our history and heritage, after decades of global Marxist indoctrination in classrooms and lecture halls across America. But honestly, I have witnessed a lot of self-proclaimed “constitutionalists” get it all wrong too, none more so than today’s lawyer class.

“Democracy is the road to socialism.” Karl Marx

Socialism can be summed up as, communism via democratic process. Karl Marx was not a “socialist.” He was an avowed communist, just like his co-author of The Communist Manifesto, Frederick Engles.

While communism has often been forced upon societies throughout history, by leaders like Stalin, Lenin, Mao and Pol Pot, the new age of communism has wormed its way around the globe under the banner of socialism, via an alleged “democratic process.”

Of course, evidence has shown that in every case, many different methods of “election fraud” were present in each case wherein “the people” allegedly voted for socialism and communism. Void of election fraud and false propaganda, most societies would not vote themselves into tyranny.

Here in the USA, the idea of socialism has become increasingly popular among the young with each new generation, since the early 1900s and the Wilson administration. The promise of “free stuff” from the taxpayers has become one of the most motivating tools for young voters. “Tax the rich” and give it to us, is the cornerstone of today’s Democrat Party platform.

The play is quite simple really… convince a young audience that they have no future in freedom, capitalism just won’t work for them. Then offer the solution, take from others “according to their ability (the rich),” and give to others “according to their need (aka greed).” The Marx method of conning young people to vote for communism, under the guise of “saving democracy.”

Simple and deeply insidious!

Saving Democracy?

A truly free press is now declared “dangerous to democracy” by leftists in America, especially those who make a very good living circulating left-wing false propaganda via the government controlled main stream media.

The old legacy media has been replaced by citizen journalists all over social media, and they don’t like it!

While “fake news” outlets are tanking with viewership in rapid decline, citizen journalists using social media platforms to expose government corruption have become the new “main stream” for acquiring real news.

We are just now starting to learn the truth about how government drove American taxpayers to $40 trillion in public debt. But we aren’t learning it from the “fake news media.” We’re learning it from citizen journalists like Nick Shirley and many others.

By “saving democracy,” they mean “advancing socialism until it’s communism.” This is why they are desperate to prevent the American people from ever knowing the truth about what they have done and what they are doing!

“For the bureaucrat, the world is a mere object to be manipulated by him.” Karl Marx

Democrats have been manipulating their (minority group) voters for centuries now. The same people who opposed freeing the slaves, formed the KKK, opposed the Reconstruction Amendments and all Civil Rights Acts, still hold a death grip on minority group voting blocs.

Two of the best examples in modern history are Muslim-Marxist Mamdani in New York City and Virginia Governor Spanberger. Both were elected by young dummies easily manipulated by lies throughout the campaigns, only to find out after the elections that neither candidate was anything they thought they were. Too little, too late!

“Everyone who knows anything of history also knows that great social revolutions are impossible without the feminine ferment.” Karl Marx

The easiest con in the world is the promise of “free stuff.” What this really is, is “wholesale bribery.” They are using the taxpayers resources to “buy votes” from those willing to sell their votes for mere bread crumbs from the public budget, plain and simple.

No one has been more susceptible to the con than the female voting bloc, which has voted overwhelmingly democrat ever since Roe v. Wade in the 70s. This is a great example of manipulating “feminine ferment,” — To make turbulent; excite or agitate.

For all of these reasons, our Founders were entirely right to establish that all inalienable Rights of the People do not come from government, but from our Creator, under the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God. Our Rights are beyond the authority of government, period, no matter how people might vote against their own freedom!

Democracy is mere “mob rule,” wherein an active majority of voters can rule over a less active minority, against their will. The lefts love for “democracy” is based upon this reality.

They are using “fraudulent democracy” to utterly destroy our Republic, by simply being more united in their actions than their opposition.

The pro-communists and socialists are still a minority in the USA, as of today. But they are also by far the most politically active and united voting bloc in the USA today.

Unless the usually “silent majority” unite to fight them in the 2026 mid-term elections, including exposing and prosecuting all election fraud, there’s no way to save our Constitutional Republic from certain ruin.

Unfortunately, the younger generations were not only raised on indoctrination instead of proper education, they were also Pavlov trained to believe that despite their gross ignorance of reality, they are smarter than everyone else.

They simply don’t know what they don’t know! But even worse, most of them don’t want to know.

That leaves the protection of freedom, liberty and justice up to the rest of us, and we had best work together to put down this threat to our freedom, before they eliminate our freedom!