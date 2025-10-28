Discussion about this post

Karen Bracken
Oct 28Edited

Mamdani violated the immigration process and I believe they are working to strip this guy of his citizenship. They have the proof and they better step up and use it regardless of the uprising from the Muslims and commies in this country. Saving our country is more important than appeasing the enemy within our borders namely the Muslims that are actually committing sedition by trying to upend our system of government. And it is not only the Muslims…..it is also all of those that are pushing communism, marxism, socialism, fascism, Sharia. All systems of governance that will replace our constitutional republic and THAT is sedition.

Delmer Eldred
Oct 29

The Muslims are getting involved in all phases of government wherever they can get elected. School board, city council, state government, Congress. They are taking over America one election at a time. The sad part is that we are dumb enough to let them.

