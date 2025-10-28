The difference between a “democracy” and a “Constitutional Republic” is the Constitution, including the Bill of Rights.

Every properly educated American knows that our Founders rejected a “democracy” in favor of the Constitutional Republic they formed instead, guaranteeing every State and every Citizen “a republican form of government.”

But some 250-years later, many no longer know the difference or why our Founders made that choice for all posterity.

“Democracy” is being used to destroy the USA. The current race for Mayor of New York is a glaring example. As I write, the New York race for Mayor looks like this…

· Marxist-Muslim Mamdani (D) - 44% (the worst)

· Andrew Cuomo (I) - 34% (just as bad)

· Curtis Sliwa (R) - 11% (not viable)

The Democrat Party strategy for taking over the country and destroying the Charters of Freedom has been focused upon seizing control of all major cities first. From there, they control elections in the state. Technically, there are no “blue states,” just red states controlled by their “blue cities.”

In the New York race, no candidate is currently able to receive a majority (over 50%) of the vote. So, no matter who wins, they will be opposed by a majority of voters and governed by the larger minority group. This is why they keep talking about “saving democracy” instead of protecting our Constitutional Republic.

If nothing changes in the coming days, New York City will soon be governed by a totally unqualified anti-American Marxist who also happens to be an avowed Muslim and an open supporter of Islamic Terrorist Groups like Hamas. From there, the Marxist-Muslim will control the State of New York. Governor Kathy Hochul, AOC, Bernie Marx and Hakeem Jeffries have already stepped in line.

This democrat party strategy has been used for decades now, flooding the major cities with “takers” who believe they are entitled to the earnings and assets of others, forcing “givers” to flee the state, leaving only “takers” behind.

New York will look just like London very soon.

But in case you think this is only happening in New York, you’re sadly mistaken.

This strategy controls Los Angeles, Denver, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Seattle, even Houston and Austin in RED Texas, and dozens of other major cities across the country.

London has already fallen, and New York City is about to… it’s death by democracy, and this is the purpose of flooding all major cities with “takers” until the “givers” leave town and the “takers” have nothing more to take.

If it were up to me, I would fence in every blue city, cut off all federal funds, cut off all supplies, and force them to figure it out on their own until they stop voting for destroyers.

In 2024, Trump won 2,633 counties representing 86% of the nation’s total counties. The USA is still a very RED country. But you wouldn’t know it due to the blue cities.

Still, 14% of the counties think they want a civil war with 86% of the counties and those in the red counties just want to be left alone and not be burdened by those foolish enough to keep voting for the destroyers.

In a “democracy,” voters can do anything they want, including using major minority rule to infringe upon the rights of the majority in a state, or destroy the country itself. But in a “constitutional republic,” voters cannot do anything that the constitution prevents them from doing…and neither can their public servants.

The Constitution is not a document that regulates the people, the states, or the freedom and liberty of the nation. This document regulates government power and authority.

The American people have to wise up sooner or later, but clearly, they need to experience more pain first!