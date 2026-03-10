Lex Greene

Linda Kasten
6h

The Democrats via Soros have been pouring millions into Texas to turn this state Blue. The problem I see here in Houston is the fact foreigners outnumber the native Texans. I can go an entire day without hearing English. All these foreigners are liberal minded. Talarico was a disaster in the state legislature. The odd personalities coming out of these districts as reps is baffling. Good people don’t want to get into politics? That’s my conclusion. I’ve been in Texas 6 years, originally from Kansas all my life. That state is also weird. Basically republican but they vote in Democrat governors, mostly due to the liberal cities of Wichita, Topeka, and KC. How people have become so brainwashed into voting for people who are going to make their lives harder and more unaffordable is beyond me. What are your suggestions for exposing Talarico for the anti-American he is? People wanted Jasmine out. We would have been better off if she’d won the primary, easier to defeat. I didn’t vote for Cornyn and prefer Paxton. Paxton is like Trump. He’s not afraid to stand up and say what needs to be said. Paxton might seem a little strange, but the man is good at what he does. I also didn’t vote for Abbott. He’s a RINO and hasn’t performed well enough for my taste.

Ed Brune
5hEdited

Not sure if you will allow this but Behind The Line did a video on him if you might want to share that one around as well. He doesn’t think much of him either. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGiyA5AxH-4&t=73s

