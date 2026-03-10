It’s time for you to prove that democratic socialists “can’t mess with Texas.” Your state is squarely in the crosshairs to flip BLUE in 2026 and 2028. Stop acting like you don’t know how they do it…

FACT: Every state in the USA is a RED state. But about half of the states are now BLUE, controlled by democratic-socialists who have seized power over the population centers, from which they rule the entire state, with their sights set upon ruling the entire country.

FACT: Every BLUE state controlled by the BLUE population centers today, once looked just like Texas looks right now. A RED state that allowed all of their population centers to be taken over by extreme leftists.

FACT: Your state is under siege, predicted to go BLUE in the 2026 mid-terms. Not because most of the state isn’t still bright RED, but because extreme leftists now control all major population centers in Texas.

FACT: It was easily predictable that the leftist lunatic Jasmine Crockett couldn’t win a statewide race. What wasn’t as easy to predict is who the democrats would nominate for U.S. Senate instead.

Fake democrat James Talarico defeated Crockett to become the 2026 U.S. Senate nominee from Texas. Upon looking into this person, I found James Talarico to be a completely fabricated con artist. He’s no more a democrat, than Karl Marx was a democrat.

He’s a hardcore global Marxist masquerading as a “Jesus freak” claiming that “Jesus was a socialist” in order to gain the unsuspecting young evangelical Christian vote.

Talarico is targeting the young evangelical vote. He’s a proud anti-American socialist. He’s totally perverting basic Christian teachings, openly standing in support of everything the Bible teaches against. He’s just another perverted charlatan. One of many “false prophets” seeking public office today.

Reagan was Right!

FACT: The Texas Republican Party is a mess.

“John Cornyn and Ken Paxton will face off in a Republican runoff election on May 26, 2026, after neither secured over 50% of the vote in the March 3 primary.”

This happens when a party floods the primary field with too many candidates, preventing any candidate from winning the primary without a runoff.

“Alicia Pierce, the assistant secretary of communications for the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, said voters need to remember that even though the state’s primaries are open — meaning voters have the option to cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican primary — they are locked into whichever political party they voted in for that year.” “If you vote in the primary of one party, you cannot switch parties for the runoff,” Pierce said. “So, if you vote in the Republican primary, you need to vote in the Republican runoff.”

Incumbent career politician John Cornyn has simply been caught on the democrat side of the aisle far too often to be reelected to do it again.

Houston-area Rep. Wesley Hunt needs to throw his support behind GOP challenger Ken Paxton, and Texas GOP voters need to line up behind Paxton too. Not because Paxton is the perfect GOP candidate, but because he’s the best option available to Texas in 2026.

There are no “perfect candidates,” ever! That’s a fantasy!

If Cornyn emerges as the GOP nominee again, he will not have the support of many republican voters who he abandoned years ago in office.

You will have to get behind Paxton to defeat the socialist con artist democrats nominated, James Talarico.

No perfect candidates were available, they never are. If you fail in this mission, Texas will go BLUE in 2026 and 2028.

Understand?