Lex Greene

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Elaine Delvecchio's avatar
Elaine Delvecchio
Oct 9

At one point, Republicans who were moderate and in the middle, and Democrats who were moderate and in the middle, were very similar about their views on government policies.

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Pnoldguy
Oct 9

Well, at least the DSA's still have the teachers unions for votes. Probably some others as well.

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