I’m willing to assume that such an animal still exists today, even though there’s very little evidence of it, beyond John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. I’m not referring to the DSA communists and socialists, or the Islamic jihadis currently in control of your party…

If you are a REAL American Democrat, I’m speaking to you!

By now, I imagine you have figured out that your political party does not belong to you or represent you anymore. I see a growing stream of “former lifelong democrat” voters who intend to vote Republican in the 2026 mid-term elections. I imagine you are seeing them too, from comedian Bill Maher to black voters, and even GEN Z voters who see the insanity that has gripped GEN Y.

The REAL democrats I have known throughout most of my life, loved America, freedom, liberty and justice just as much as I always have. They were decent hard-working Americans from all parts of the country, all faith beliefs and all professions. They were good parents, neighbors, friends and co-workers. They were solid Americans…

REAL democrats helped build this country from the ground up. They fought in numerous wars in defense of freedom and liberty. They were part of the Greatest Generation, and they used American free-market economics to build a life and family just like republicans for most of our history.

REAL American democrats are not communists, socialists, Islamic theocrats or even progressive liberals. They are Americans, just like REAL republicans and REAL independents.

But something has dramatically changed… starting with FDR, and especially since 2004 and the “fundamental transformation of America” led by Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden.

What we have today is something quite different.

“Democrats Are Neurotic” - SHOCKING Study Shows Gen Z ‘Not Mentally Ill Enough’ To Vote Democrat (video)

The people currently in control of the Democrat Party are not democrats. They refer to themselves as “democratic-socialists.”

Despite their political ideology being taken directly from The Communist Manifesto by Marx and Engles, they claim they are not communists.

Just like all global communists over the past 250-years, they hate everything about America, freedom, liberty, justice, national pride, sovereignty and security and they openly call for “Death to America,” as they march beside known Islamic terrorists in our streets, and run them for office in our elections.

These people are not REAL democrats! They are anti-American terrorists out to destroy America, and every REAL democrat knows it.

Just like “RINOs” and wild-eyed libertarians in the GOP are not REAL republicans, these communists, socialists and Islamic jihadis are not REAL democrats! The “big tent” theory for growing a political party has backfired on both parties and their core constituents.

American conservatism struggles in today’s GOP just as true liberalism no longer exists within todays Democrat Party.

Now, some think this means they should pursue 3rd party candidates. I disagree…

Let’s face reality here… if we lack the power to regain control of our political parties, then we most certainly lack the power to regain control of our country…

The problem with voting 3rd party is there is no 3rd party. There are over 70 official 3rd parties in the USA, which is why none of them are able to compete with the two primary political parties, and they never will.

When people get frustrated enough to defect from the GOP or DNC, they scatter to the wind, further dividing their political power across more than 70 alternative parties.

Instead, REAL democrats need to take back control of their party, just like REAL republican voters voted out RINOs and nutjobs in the 2026 GOP primaries, replacing them with more conservative candidates for the November elections. Sadly, instead of voting out communists, socialists and Islamic jihadis in the DNC primaries this year, more of the same were voted in by democrat primary voters.

Until this can be changed, REAL democrats will have to vote republican in this election. It will take a few election cycles to rid the Democrat Party of communists, socialists and Islamic jihadis.

For the record, Thomas Jefferson, leader of the anti-Federalists, which became today’s Republican Party, was a “classic liberal,” meaning, someone who believed in a maximum degree of individual liberty, and a minimum degree of government.

I learned very young in life that if I wanted a maximum degree of personal freedom and individual liberty, I’d need to be very conservative politically. Every ounce of power taken from the people becomes 100 pounds of power wielded by the government, and never truly in our best interest.

Today’s Americans would be wise to adopt the same sense of reality!

REAL democrats will not vote for communists, socialists or Islamic terrorists. Those who do, are not REAL democrats, nor are they REAL Americans!