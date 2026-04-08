The so-called “experts” have defined millennials (also known as GEN Y) as those born between 1981-1996. In case you didn’t notice, these “experts” think generations change every 15 years in this case. I don’t think so, since the average birthing-age in the USA is around 25 years old!

This generation is now approximately between the ages of 30 and 45. This is the generation that was often raised by 1960s peacenik parents and educated by 1960s Marxist revolutionaries working in academia, education, mass media, and even many new age churches. This is the generation that learned about sex, drugs and rap music from their own parents and teachers. Many were also taught “Jesus was a socialist” in their rock-n-roll churches, also led by 1960s Marxist revolutionaries.

As a result, you graduated from high school and college with a totally twisted understanding of the world, your own country, freedom and politics. Freedom isn’t based upon how much “free stuff” you can get from the taxpayers. You were most likely raised under a comfortable blanket of outright lies. That’s why you have demonstrated a suicidal voting trend away from American freedom and towards global Marxism, unless your parents kept you straight at the kitchen table.

Starting with GEN Y, there’s a very clear ideological separation between those who attended college and those who didn’t.

Even though Marxist indoctrination was working its way down to the kindergarten and even pre-school level, global Marxist teachings had almost entirely consumed the college lecture halls by the time GEN Y entered college, especially in what I call the “Poison Ivy League” schools of deeper indoctrination.

If you are part of GEN Y, or you have kids in this age group, you already know what I’m talking about. Those who attended college are ten-times more likely to believe in socialism today, than those who didn’t attend college. That’s what socialist professors were teaching during this period and still do today.

There remains a stark contrast in GEN Z kids too, as college campuses remain full of leftist professors. In many cases, if you don’t buy into the professors Marxist world view, you won’t pass the class.

But throughout this period, kids who didn’t attend college escaped the deeper indoctrination of the average lecture hall. They graduated high school and went right to work. Nothing will teach you more about this world than trying to make a living and grow a financial future.

While the college students remained children in school, digging a deep hole of college debt to later dig out of, the other kids avoided the debt and started earning and learning the real world.

There’s an old adage I believe to be very fair and accurate…. it goes something like this.

“If you’ve never been a liberal, you’ve never been a child.

But if you’ve never been a conservative, you’re still a child.”

Over many years tracking, researching and writing about the political whims of generations, I’d say that old adage nails it perfectly! If you think someone else still owes you anything in this world, you’re not grown up or self-sufficient yet. You’re still someone’s dependent.

There’s No Such Thing as Free Stuff

My WWI grandfather said it this way… “There’s no free lunch. If you don’t learn how to feed yourself, you’re going to go hungry in this world.”

So, here’s the deal…

Despite your deeper indoctrination, you are still faced with the same choice as the rest of us in the USA. Every election is an opportunity for you to vote for or against freedom. Not just for yourselves, but for everyone in the USA, including your own children and grandchildren one day.

The Charters of Freedom must be at the center of every vote. Because if they aren’t, then you will cast votes that undermine the Charters of Freedom. Your freedom, my freedom, everyone’s freedom depends entirely upon the Foundations of that freedom.

The USA is not a “Democracy”

If it was, then the Democrat Party could not have thrown a duly nominated Presidential candidate off of their ticket in 2024 and installed a candidate that democrat voters never nominated. This isn’t too hard to understand, is it?

If we currently had a “constitutional government,” then the Article III unelected branch could not act as the most powerful branch, or pretend to be the lawmaking branch of government, which is unconstitutional according to Article I of the Constitution.

Academia, education and mass media have not only made a mess of your minds, with your help, they have turned our Constitutional Republic into a dumpster fire no longer following the Foundations of Freedom.

Our government and country will never follow the Foundations of Freedom ever again, unless you vote to make it so, along with the rest of us. Elections aren’t a beauty contest. The consequences of every election can be either catastrophic to freedom and liberty or reinforce the foundations of freedom and liberty.

Socialism is Unconstitutional in the USA

If you remain convinced that socialism offers you the best personal future, please, move to a socialist country of your choosing and give it a try.

But here in the USA, so long as the Charters of Freedom are the Supreme Law of this Land, socialism in any form under any friendly fancy label is wholly unconstitutional. It’s not a progressive idea, it’s a failed idea.

It’s unconstitutional because that economic theory requires the government to steal private earned and owned property from your fellow Americans, in order to give those resources to someone else who didn’t earn them. It requires you to empower government to seize the private property of some citizens for benefit of other citizens. It’s nothing more than organized theft and a direct afront to personal freedom.

That my young friends, is a direct violation to everything in the Charters of Freedom, and everything America has ever stood for.

In order for you to have any freedom whatsoever, you have no choice but to protect the freedom of others. You can’t take away the freedom of others without surrendering your own.

Understand?