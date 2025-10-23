Believe it or not, there’s only one state in the entire country that has a majority of voters registered as democrats. That state is Maryland…where 53.26% of voters are registered democrats. New York is second with 48.89% registered democrat, followed by California at 46.76%. (Source)

So, how are so many states leaning LEFT in elections when the majority of voters in all but one state is not registered democrats?

Sure, in many of these states, there are not many registered republicans either, like 23.72% in Maryland, 22.4% in New York and only 24.16% in California.

But a much bigger factor is the voting trends of so-called “independents.”

In Maryland, 21.29% are registered “independent” while 23.91% in New York and 21.95% in California are also registered “independent.” (as of the 2024 election cycle)

Despite their claim of independence, voting trends demonstrate that the vast majority of those who have chosen independent status over affiliation with either of the two major parties, still vote either democrat or republican in every election cycle. Over 90% are not nearly as “independent” as the label indicates.

The “lesser of two evils” Claim

First, any action or inaction that results in a “greater of two evils” outcome cannot honestly be called a “matter of conscience.” The “lesser of two evils” concept requires one to actually achieve a “lesser of evils” outcome.

Second, all of politics is “evil” in nature. There are no ideal options when it comes to politics. For 250-years now, there has never been a political election that offered a perfect candidate void of any evil tendencies. We’re talking about human beings here, not messiah’s. There never will be a political election offering the perfect candidate, because perfect people do not exist.

Like everything in life, the best we can do is always the best we can do…and when we fail to do the best we can, the worst things happen instead…

The truth is quite simple and obvious actually. You can vote to have Fillet Mignon for dinner until hell freezes over if you want. But you’re sitting in a burger and hot dog restaurant and you’re going to go hungry because you failed to order anything available for dinner. You just look silly…

Now, you can feel good about yourself for “sticking to your principles” if you want, but you still can’t eat! Fillet Mignon wasn’t on the menu…

Politics is a team sport and nationally, only two teams are competitive. If you’re not on one of the two competitive teams, you’re in the sport, but not in the game. You have no chance to win because you’re not even on the field of play.

Instead, you’re sitting in the bleachers with your “principles” watching the greater of two evils emerge a victor, like Marxist Muslim Mamdani who is currently leading a divided field for mayor of New York City. Once the greatest city in the country!

The fact is, you were conned into falling for the age-old political tactic of “divide and conquer.” You allowed yourselves to be hoodwinked into dividing any citizen effort to steer this country from the brink of extinction, and they told you it was “the principled thing to do.”

But anything that results in the demise of our country, is not a “principled thing to do.”

In reality, it’s a childish thing to do…take your toys and go home because you don’t like the rules of the game.

Most people think you’re just fence-sitters unable to make an intelligent decision or commit to a positive direction for the country. But actually, you’re not…

Inaction is also an action.

You don’t have to do anything at all for evil to win. It will win whenever good people do nothing, or nothing that can work.

Last, the Republican Party is not yet conservative enough today. Here’s why…

1. You left the Party and left RINOs in charge.

2. The correct definition of RINO is someone who comes from a deep RED district and can never win as a democrat, so they run as a republican, but govern like a democrat. This can be stopped by closing all GOP primaries to republican voters only.

In the brutal blood sport of politics, the “my way or the highway” approach is a national suicide mission…

Understand?