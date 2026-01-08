A significant segment of the U.S. population demonstrates total insanity on a daily basis now. Democrat Party leaders have and are driving this insanity for political purposes, and it’s absolutely a deadly game they are playing!

Celebrating Anarchy

It’s Democrat Party leaders who have formulated, organized, funded and ignited growing anti-law and order sentiments in their socialist voters. These leaders have spent years now telling dumbed-down Americans to “get in the faces” of law enforcement, to obstruct justice, to violently target law enforcement, protect illegal aliens, defund police and turn known criminals back out on the streets.

It’s Democrat Party leaders who have caused violent “insurrections” against legal law enforcement operations in their “crime sanctuaries” all across the country. It’s these political leaders who have celebrated known criminals like George Floyd and even back known brutal dictators like Maduro of Venezuela.

These anti-American leaders are responsible for the death of numerous “peaceful protesters” who they sent into the streets to impede law enforcement in open obstructions of justice. In every case, the blood is on their hands, for inciting these anti-American illegal activities.

The death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis yesterday could have been easily avoided had Good not been foolishly convinced that she had a right to obstruct justice, and simply complied with directives from legal law enforcement.

But even after her death, Minnesota Democrats continued their illegal and deadly rhetoric against law and order and blamed law enforcement for an unnecessary death that they are responsible for…they put Renee Nicole Good and many others in harm’s way yesterday, and doubled down even after her death.

The Minneapolis Mayor calls for “justice” as his administration continues to “prevent justice” in his city, which provides a “sanctuary” for massive levels of criminal activities. Instead of telling his citizens to stop obstructing justice, he blamed law enforcement for the death of one of his street warriors. Instead of telling his citizens to get out of harm’s way, he told ICE to “get the F… out of his city!”

This is likely to happen again and again and again in “sanctuary cities” until there are no criminal sanctuaries in the USA.

Despite the reality that she had spent the whole day “obstructing justice,” Renee Nicole Good would be alive right now, if she had simply complied with law enforcement directions. But she would never have been in that situation in the first place, if Democrat Party leaders were not directing their minions into the streets to violate the law.

Renee Nicole Good would still be alive today if just one of two things had happened…

1. Had she complied with law enforcement directives to stop her vehicle and exit the car.

2. If Democrats had not put her and many others in harm’s way to obstruct justice in the first place.

But Democrats have put their street minions in harm’s way for years now, usually in “sanctuary” cities to impede law enforcement, and then they want to blame law enforcement for the outcome that would never have happened had democrats not put them in harm’s way to begin with.

It’s just that simple!

Until there are no sanctuaries for criminal activities, and no one putting foolish people in harm’s way to protect an anti-American political agenda, this kind of stuff is going to keep happening.

Law Enforcement has a lawful right and a sworn duty to do what they are doing…foolish democrat minions do not…end of story!