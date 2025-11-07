Republicans have not shutdown any part of the Federal government. House Republicans funded it all over 37 days ago on a party line vote, with democrats opposed. The funding via the clean continuing resolution has been blocked in the Senate, by 45 Senate Democrats. This type of spending bill requires 60 votes to pass in the Senate. After 14 votes, 45 senate democrats are still preventing funding.

Some have theorized that they were holding their voters hostage in pursuit of the socialist electoral victories they had on Tuesday, November 4th, and planned to vote to reopen the government after those elections.

But as of this morning, that theory seems much less plausible. Instead, backed by CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC and MSNBC post-election success coverage, democrats seem more emboldened to stay the course, holding all SNAP and EBT constituents hostage in an effort to force congressional republicans to capitulate.

Another democrat-socialist judge just tried to order Trump to fund these programs while senate democrats continue to block the funding. This would require Trump to unlawfully pilfer resources from other authorized spending, robbing Peter to pay Paul, as they say. The judge has no such legal authority and Trump should ignore this unconstitutional “lawfare” order pending appeal.

For me, I care about only two things in this regard…

1. Republicans must HOLD THE LINE and make no deals for any additional spending.

2. Republicans in the Senate must resist the urge and calls to hit the nuclear option to stop the democrats filibuster. Let democrats continue to defund their voters until their voters figure it out!

Face it, our country is rushing towards $38 trillion in unsustainable taxpayer debt, without an additional $1.5 trillion in democrat demands. The vast majority of their spending demands are not even for legal American citizens, including their own constituents currently held hostage by 45 senate democrats without any SNAP or EBT funds.

Further, the resolution passed by the House and in front of the senate today, only funds these things until November 21, 2025. Even if democrats voted to fund their voters today, it would only extend funding until the week before Thanksgiving.

The disagreement isn’t even over the clean continuing resolution, which democrats have voted for numerous times before.

The issue is, democrats who passed ObamaCare in the dark of night on a strict party line vote a few years ago, set the program to expire on December 31, 2025, meaning all taxpayer-funded subsidies for HealthCare will end on that day. Senate democrats are trying to force Trump and Republicans to extend ObamaCare into 2026 by holding SNAP and EBT recipients hostage in their government shutdown.

When it comes to the current spending bill held up in the Senate for 37 days now, Trump doesn’t even have a vote. Further, Trump is not who set ObamaCare to expire at the end of this year, democrats did that when they passed ObamaCare years ago.

Clearly, the old democrat party guard is out, and the new socialists are now in control of the party. Muslim-Marxists are the new guards of the dead and gone Democrat Party. Their new political power structure is based entirely upon the following new party base…

· Anti-American Marxist voters

· Pro-Islamic Terror voters

· Abortion voters

· Freeloader voters

· Open Society globalist voters

· Illegal alien voters

· Ignorant young college-indoctrinated voters

What is it going to take for every democrat voter to come to the realization that nearly every democrat politician is a corrupt chronic liar, that congressional republicans have voted 14 times to fund EBT and SNAP while 45 senate democrats have voted 14 times to deny their EBT and SNAP constituents, and federal employees, those funds for 37 days now?

Well, if it’s any indication, the black community has been voting overwhelmingly democrat for the past 75 years, despite knowing it was republicans who freed the slaves, granted former slave families legal citizenship, equal voting rights, and passed the Civil Rights Acts…while democrats opposed all of it, formed the KKK and voted against the Civil Rights Acts.

Don’t expect idiots to get smart any time soon!

Which means, the rest of us have to do a much better job of outvoting them at every opportunity!