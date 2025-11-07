Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Brune's avatar
Ed Brune
Nov 8

But will the democrat voters figure it out as they are still listening to major networks news who are lying to them. And I not saying that Fox news is any better either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture