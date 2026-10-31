Lex Greene

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Lex Greene
5h

Here’s an interesting fact, only one President doubled the national debt on his watch, from $10T to $20T … who was it?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

The academic Left’s most successful trick is calling obedience “critical thinking.” Question capitalism, religion, or Western civilization, and you’re challenging power. Question the professor’s ideological framework and suddenly your curiosity becomes a disciplinary problem. That double standard turns education into an initiation ceremony. Students learn which answers earn approval, which objections threaten their standing, and how to mistake belonging for understanding. Lex Greene is right to put that machinery under a spotlight. A theory that survives through social punishment deserves particular scrutiny, however fashionable its vocabulary. If your students can dismantle every institution except the ideology governing their own classroom, you haven’t taught them to think. You’ve taught them where to kneel.

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