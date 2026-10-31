The vast majority of college students think they are being, or have been, taught “critical thinking” skills, when in reality, they have been taught the opposite, Marxist “group think.”

Critical Thinking is defined as;

· The application of logical principles,

· rigorous standards of evidence,

· careful reasoning to the analysis,

· and discussion of claims, beliefs, and issues.

Today’s college grads and students fail in all four areas, most visibly in GEN Y and since. The things they believe in are a) illogical, b) void of rigorous evidence standards, and c) absent any careful reasoning, while completely incapable of any honest open discussion concerning different points of view. They are the “cancel culture generation.”

They have been trained in “group think” and “collectivism” in support of the most illogical beliefs easily debunked by even a minimal effort at rigorous standards of evidence.

EXAMPLE #1 - High Gas Prices

Gas prices at the pump peaked twice in the past 20-years, at $5.31 a gallon in 2012 under the Obama administration, and at $5.01 a gallon in 2022 under the Biden administration.

The national average for 2026 under the second Trump administration is currently $3.86 a gallon, dramatically lower than the peaks during both the Obama and Biden administrations, unless you live in a democrat-controlled state, where gas prices are well above the national average due to state taxes and regulations.

Further, while youth voters are supporting communists, socialists and Islamic theocrats in the mid-term elections, they failed to take a look at where gas prices currently stand in other countries already under socialist or communist forms of government.

Hong Kong $15.37 - $16.70 a gallon

Denmark Over $10.00 a gallon

Netherlands Over $10.00 a gallon

The EU countries $7.00 to $9.00 a gallon

The USA $3.86 a gallon

If youth voters were actually using “critical thinking skills” on this subject, they would not be voting for socialism or communism in the USA today….

EXAMPLE #2 Income Tax Rates

Denmark 60.5%

Finland 57.3%

Japan 55.95%

Austria 55%

Sweden 52%

France 45%

Germany 45%

USA 0-37%

Once again, if today’s college kids were using “critical thinking skills,” they would know that every socialist and communist country has both the highest income tax rates and the highest fuel prices and food costs. But they don’t know this because they never did their homework to know it, instead, following the “group think” folks to their own detriment.

EXAMPLE #3 National Sales Tax Rates

Those of us who actually do use “critical thinking skills” and do our homework before making important decisions, would have been right when guessing that the same countries with the highest income taxes and consumer prices, also have the highest national sales taxes in the world.

Hungary 27%

Croatia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden 25%

Germany, France, Spain, Italy 22%

India 18%

Canada 15%

China 13%

Australia 10%

USA 0%

“Group think” is the opposite of “critical thinking.”

Critical thinking requires a person to think for themselves, apply principles of common logic, rigorously search for evidence instead of theories, and openly consider all other points of view and information before making important decisions that will impact their own lives, as well as others.

Group think just requires someone to live inside an echo chamber of false information and unfounded theories, including many easily debunked theories, by simply studying the truth and rejecting things easily proven to be false.

If today’s youth voters were actually using “critical thinking skills” today, they would not be voting for communists, socialists, and certainly not Islamic theocrats and jihadis. They also wouldn’t be opposed to their own “financial freedom,” otherwise known as “capitalism.”

They wouldn’t look at a subject like abortion and see it as anything less than what it really is, the murder of innocent human life. They wouldn’t believe that there are more than two sexes, male and female, or that someone can change from one to the other via modern medicine, or that anyone even should.

But because they have been trained “group think” and “go with your feelings” instead of “critical thinking,” youth voters are currently poised to destroy their own future’s in the voting booths all across the country.

Only the TRUTH can set them FREE! But who’s making sure they know the truth?

Certainly NOT the people who indoctrinated them into “group think,” absent any “critical thinking!”