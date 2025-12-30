Before I proceed to “Saving the USA - Part 4”… please read Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3, if you have not already done so. This short series on “Saving the USA” will end with Part 5. Also, allow me to direct you to the topics of “Judicial Review,” and “True Birthrights,” along with the history provided herein.

Our Declaration of Independence (1776) is our “founding document.” It’s the only document which established the source of our Natural Rights, what those basic Rights are, and the purpose of everything that followed.

The U.S. Constitution (1787) is a “positive law” document which established our republican form of self-governance. The powers granted herein by The People, are limited to just the powers stated in this document.

The Bill of Rights (1789) is a “negative law” document, an enumeration of Rights which the government is not granted, and which the government is prohibited from exercising. Negative Law refers to rules that prohibit certain actions rather than mandate them.

These three documents make up The Charters of Freedom, that which establishes and protects the foundations of freedom for all posterity. If we don’t properly use them, we will soon lose them!

There are no “constitutional rights” in the Constitution or Bill of Rights. All Natural Rights of legal American Citizens are derived from “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” The “duties and rights of government” are defined and authorized by The People in the Constitution and Bill of Rights!

Thomas Jefferson is known as the author of our Declaration, while James Madison is known as “the Father of our Constitution.”

JUST NINE YEARS AFTER THE ADOPTION OF THE BILL OF RIGHTS

In 1798, these two men filed the first “Nullification Resolutions” from Virginia and Kentucky, already accusing the newly formed Federal government of acting in an “unconstitutional” manner, known as the Virginia Resolution and Kentucky Resolution.

The two men who wrote the Declaration and Constitution already saw abuses in what they attempted to create on behalf of a “free people,” and tried to reign it in before it could become a “precedent” used to undermine and destroy the republic, which they had given everything of themselves, to create!

Both attempts to reign in an already overly-ambitious federal power failed… within the first ten years of the new republic… and the American people have been trying to reign in an increasingly overbearing government ever since, now having driven the People to over $38 trillion in national debt to pay for a plethora of “unconstitutional” acts!

Just five years later in 1803, the unelected Judicial Branch elevated itself to “supreme leaders” of the free world in Marbury v. Madison, ordaining themselves, the only unelected body of government, the final arbiters of truth, justice and the American way.

This, the Article III unelected branch, made up of partisan political appointees elected by no one, is the real “unelected and unaccountable oligarchy” in the USA and it has been ever since 1803. That’s why Marbury v. Madison is their favorite court opinion, labeled a “landmark decision” by the unelected oligarchs.

Now, don’t get me wrong… Our courts have a place in our country. But that place is limited to the authorities and restrictions as established in Article III of the Constitution. Given the chance, everyone in politics would enrich and empower themselves beyond constitutional authority, and most have…the courts being no exception.

In 1804, immediately following Marshall’s seizure of unconstitutional authority for his unelected branch, Founder Thomas Jefferson raised his voice and quill pen once again!

“Nothing in the Constitution has given them [the federal judges] a right to decide for the Executive, more than to the Executive to decide for them. . . . The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves, in their own sphere of action, but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch.” (Letter to Abigail Adams, September 11, 1804)

Then again in 1807…

“The original error [was in] establishing a judiciary independent of the nation, and which, from the citadel of the law, can turn its guns on those they were meant to defend, and control and fashion their proceedings to its own will.” (Letter to John Wayles Eppes, 1807)

In 1819…

“Our Constitution . . . intending to establish three departments, co-ordinate and independent that they might check and balance one another, it has given—according to this opinion to one of them alone the right to prescribe rules for the government of others; and to that one, too, which is unelected by and independent of the nation. . . . The Constitution, on this hypothesis, is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary, which they may twist and shape into any form they please.” (Letter to Judge Spencer Roane, Sept. 6, 1819)

In 1820…

“You seem . . . to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so . . . and their power [is] the more dangerous, as they are in office for life and not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control. The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with corruptions of time and party, its members would become despots.” (Letter to William Jarvis, Sept. 28, 1820)

“The judiciary of the United States is the subtle corps of sappers and miners constantly working under ground to undermine the foundations of our confederated fabric. They are construing our constitution from a co-ordination of a general and special government to a general and supreme one alone. This will lay all things at their feet, and they are too well versed in English law to forget the maxim, ‘boni judicis est ampliare jurisdictionem’ [good judges have ample jurisdiction]. . . . A judiciary independent of a king or executive alone, is a good thing; but independence of the will of the nation is a solecism, at least in a republican government.” (Letter to Thomas Ritchie, Dec. 25, 1820)

In 1821…

“The germ of dissolution of our federal government is in the constitution of the federal Judiciary; an irresponsible body (for impeachment is scarcely a scare-crow) working like gravity by night and by day, gaining a little today and a little tomorrow, and advancing its noiseless step like a thief, over the field of jurisdiction, until all shall be usurped.” (Letter to Charles Hammond, August 18, 1821)

“The great object of my fear is the Federal Judiciary. That body, like gravity, ever acting with noiseless foot and unalarming advance, gaining ground step by step and holding what it gains, is engulfing insidiously the special governments into the jaws of that which feeds them.” (Letter to Judge Spencer Roane, 1821)

And again in 1823…

“At the establishment of our constitutions, the judiciary bodies were supposed to be the most helpless and harmless members of the government. Experience, however, soon showed in what way they were to become the most dangerous; that the insufficiency of the means provided for their removal gave them a freehold and irresponsibility in office; that their decisions, seeming to concern individual suitors only, pass silent and unheeded by the public at large; that these decisions, nevertheless, become law by precedent, sapping, by little and little, the foundations of the constitution, and working its change by construction, before any one has perceived that that invisible and helpless worm has been busily employed in consuming its substance. In truth, man is not made to be trusted for life if secured against all liability to account.” (Letter to A. Coray, October 31, 1823)

My point is this… for 19-years, from 1804-1823, Thomas Jefferson tried tirelessly to get Americans to stand up against what Jefferson called “judicial tyranny,” and for 19-years, the People were too busy, too distracted, too ill-informed, too lazy or too scared to end the practice of destroying our republic from the Federal bench!

This is what caused the First American Civil War. It’s what will cause a second one too, sooner or later!

Once in a while, a reader will ask me if I “ever get insulted or demoralized by the fact that most people ignore me”…. I answer… why would I? They ignore God, scripture, common sense, truth, facts, our Founders and even Jesus! I’m nobody by comparison!

I’m not the first or the only one issuing warning after warning after warning, providing facts and solutions, which most often fall on deaf and disinterested ears. There are many of us trying to wake Americans up and get them properly engaged in defense of their own freedom, liberty and justice.

Until The People want freedom again, it will continue to fall on deaf and disinterested ears…

But when the People finally awaken and grow the will to reset the USA back into constitutional compliance, what I’m offering today will be very useful to those who demand freedom again.

That’s why I do this! I do this because I have children and I want them to know all of the benefits of freedom that I have known. I want my generation to fix this mess, so that my kids don’t have to, just like generations before me, made freedom possible for me.

Stay tuned for Part 4 and 5 of “Saving the USA.”