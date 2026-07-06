The power to create law in the USA is reserved exclusively to the U.S. Congress in Article I of the U.S. Constitution. At the State Level, State Legislatures hold sole lawmaking power. Executive Orders only apply to Executive Branch agencies and employees in Article II. And Article III does not grant the only unelected branch of the federal government, the Judicial Branch, any law-making powers, or superiority over the two elected branches of the Federal Government.

In all cases, The Charters of Freedom are designed to prevent any governmental body from instituting laws which are themselves “repugnant to” the Charters of Freedom.

For those left confused on the subject, due to extremely poor education in the USA since 1980, begin by understanding what The Charters of Freedom actually are…

The U.S. Declaration of Independence is our nations “founding document.” It established the new country as a free, sovereign, independent nation, all legal citizens a “free people,” that all Citizen Rights are Natural Rights , “endowed by our Creator,” under “the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”

The U.S. Constitution establishes and authorizes the three coequal branches of the Federal Government to perform specific limited duties under separate and limited powers. It isn’t a document focused on the Rights of the People, but rather the limited Rights of the Government .

The Bill of Rights is not an enumeration of The Rights of the People. It is an enumeration of additional restrictions placed on Federal authority and powers, designed to outlaw certain specific actions by government against the People.

These three documents together are referred to as our Charters of Freedom, our Foundations of Freedom. So long as these three documents remain in full force and effect, and are upheld and enforced by the American Citizens, we remain a free people in a free sovereign nation.

But when The People are no longer “forever vigilant” in defense of and support for these foundations of freedom, liberty and justice, the Constitutional Republic will collapse as government strays farther and farther from the text and intent of these founding documents, becoming increasingly tyrannical in nature and destructive of freedom.

“All laws which are repugnant of the Constitution are null and void.” Marbury v. Madison 5 US (Cranch) 137, 174, 176 (1803)

The idea that the only unelected branch of government, which is merely an acting oligarchy of partisan political appointees ruling on the basis of political agendas rather than Constitutional Law, should be a “superior branch” over the two elected branches, is itself “repugnant to everything” in the Charters of Freedom.

The Judicial Branch has no more constitutional right to make laws than the Executive Branch. Lawmaking authority is rested in Congress alone. Only when Congress makes laws repugnant to the Charters of Freedom, are their laws “null and void” on arrival.

The courts are not the final arbiters of what is or isn’t “constitutional,” The American Citizens are!

Jefferson was plainly alarmed by the possibility of judicial tyranny.

“You seem to consider the judges the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy.” …. — Letter to Mr. Jarvis, Sept, 1820 “Nothing in the Constitution has given them [the federal judges] a right to decide for the Executive, more than to the Executive to decide for them. . . . The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves, in their own sphere of action, but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch.” (Letter to Abigail Adams, September 11, 1804)

This error in judicial practice has been here since 1803, when Chief Justice Marshall declared that the courts held the power of “judicial review,” the ability of a court opinion to overrule the two elected branches.

From then on, our courts have left the practice of “Constitutional Law” and adopted the use of “Common Law,” a British version of law that allows the court to make up laws to suit their political agenda by simply issuing court opinions.

“constitutional law, the body of rules, doctrines, and practices that govern the operation of political communities.” “common law, the body of customary law, based upon judicial decisions and embodied in reports of decided cases, that has been administered by the common-law courts of England since the Middle Ages.”

As a result, the American Citizens have not only lost confidence in elections, but in the courts as well. Our elections are absolutely rotten with fraud, but our courts are no better, usually issuing opinions based upon a political agenda, at odds with and repugnant to everything in the Charters of Freedom.

The recent Supreme Court opinion on U.S. Birthright Citizenship is a prime example of the high court acting out against all legal American Citizens, U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Laws, the Charters of Freedom and national sovereignty and security. This is unconstitutional judicial activism at its best!

All nine members of the Supreme Court are well aware of the fact that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments are “Reconstruction Amendments” following the end of the Civil War and slavery in the USA, narrowly adopted on behalf of former slaves and their children, and no one else!

But only three members of the court voted accordingly, while the other six chose to advance a leftist political agenda for the USA, allowing the continuation of an overt foreign invasion of our country via “birth tourism.”

In the opening of the SCOTUS opinion is this…

“(1) Under the English common law, children “born within the [sovereign’s] dominions” owed a natural “allegiance” to the sovereign who protected them at birth,”

This 6-3 opinion was NOT based upon U.S. Constitutional Law or well-documented American history on The Reconstruction Amendments, or even upon what’s in the best interest of our country, in terms of national sovereignty and security!

It was based upon a political agenda of the court, using “British Common Law” to overrule the elected President, Congress, our Immigration and Naturalization Laws, and national sovereignty and security. In my opinion, IT WAS AN ACT OF TREASON on the part of the six justices who knowingly and intentionally got it wrong, at grave consequences for the USA.

Ahead of this ruling, the same court upheld fraudulent “mail-in voting” ahead of the upcoming 2026 mid-term elections, knowing that the vast majority of election fraud is happening via mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. They also upheld the counting of votes long after the election deadlines.

The Courts intentions are quite clear!

At least six members of the high court are carrying water for the extreme LEFT in the USA, supporting a foreign invasion of our country and allowing election fraud to continue. Two of the six are Trump appointees, Kavanaugh and Barrett.

Alito’s dissent was dead on the mark, as was that of Justice Thomas.

So, What’s the Solution?

“All laws which are repugnant of the Constitution are null and void.” Marbury v. Madison 5 US (Cranch) 137, 174, 176 (1803)

This includes opinions by a court that directly violates the Charters of Freedom, existing U.S. Laws adopted by Congress, and are repugnant to the Constitution in nature. Such actions by the court are “null and void.”

Democrats have long established that no one has to adhere to any court opinions we disagree with, or even standing laws we don’t like.

Presidents, Governors, Legislators, Mayors and City Councils have long ignored court opinions and laws they disagree with and don’t like.

Every sanctuary city, county and state exists in direct violation of existing laws, every one of them, with no consequences whatsoever.

It has always been illegal for non-citizens to vote in U.S. Elections, but that hasn’t stopped democrats from creating sanctuary areas of the country and encouraging fraudulent voting.

Other than legitimate absentee voting, it has always been illegal to vote by mail, yet democrats have been using mail-in voting to steal elections for decades now.

Democrats have worked hard to block the enforcement of existing laws that prohibit non-citizen voting, to no consequence at all.

Even NYC Muslim-Marxist Mayor Mamdani openly stated that his government would not comply with U.S. Laws or Supreme Court opinions in his totally corrupt city.

So, that’s where we are now… the way to “nullify” anything we don’t like is to just refuse to comply with it.

If democrat Governors, Mayors and Legislators don’t have to abide by our laws or court opinions, then no one has to, especially the duly elected President of the United States.

A law not enforced is no law at all… Democrats have driven the USA into total lawlessness. It’s high time for the rest of us to realize it, and act accordingly!