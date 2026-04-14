If only truth can set us free, then we cannot afford to live under a blanket of lies.

Allow me to begin by saying, no matter who has been in the White House or in control of Congress and the Federal use of taxpayer funds, the Federal government has been entirely irresponsible with the taxpayers resources, for a period longer than anyone alive today.

President Andrew Jackson was the last President to pay off the national debt in January of 1835. The only time in our history when Congress passed a “balanced budget” was a deal between House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) in his “Contract with America,” approved by President Bill Clinton (D) in the last two years of his second term.

For the past 191 years, the Federal government has spent American taxpayers to almost $40 trillion in national debt, with no end in sight. 75% of it just since 2009. Both parties, all federal politicians are guilty.

So are the American people, from whom all political power is derived.

While modern socialists continue to call for ever increasing taxation on “the rich” to pay for their social benefits from taxpayers, as of this official report, social spending accounts for 68% of the entire federal budget. Interest on debt now accounts for more than 14% of the overall federal budget. Combined, social spending and interest on the debt it has caused, now accounts for 82% of the entire federal budget. (Source)

The USA has had a “graduated tax scale system” for more than a hundred years. The more you make, the more they take, ever since the 16th Amendment in 1913. The so-called “rich,” the TOP 1% of income earners, those making more than $663,000 per year, pay over 40% of all income taxes collected.

“A heavy or progressive or graduated income tax is necessary for the proper development of Communism.” - Karl Marx

In addition to personal income taxes, there are what we refer to as “corporate income taxes.” But we shouldn’t call these taxes “corporate taxes.”

Corporations do not pay taxes in the USA. Corporations only collect taxes from consumers, by raising retail prices, employees in lower wages, and stockholders in a lower “after tax” return on their investments, including your 401k. Every penny of “corporate tax” is passed through to consumers, employees and shareholders.

What is Corporate Welfare?

What leftists refer to as “corporate welfare” is a reduction in corporate tax rates, or tax abatements in return for a company bringing jobs into your community. They see any reduction in tax rates as a form of “welfare” for corporations or “the rich,” even though corporations don’t actually pay income taxes to begin with.

The bottom 50% of income earners in the USA only account for 3% of all federal income taxes collected. But the left doesn’t see this as a form of “welfare” for half of the country, when in reality, that’s exactly what it is. 50% of the population is paying for the other 50% of the population. That’s “welfare.”

It’s also “socialism,” with 68% of the federal budget spent on social programs.

The LEFT also likes to complain about “defense spending,” which is the #1 job of the Federal government, to provide for the common defense of the nation. Defense spending only accounts for about 13% of the entire budget, as compared to 68% spent on social benefit programs. Interest on our debt accounts for more than total defense spending today.

Freedom for All?

Only privately owned businesses can create private sector jobs. The government can only create government jobs, all of them at taxpayer expense.

As our government has become the single largest employer in the entire world, it has stripped more and more private property and earnings from “the people” (aka taxpayers) in order to keep that boat afloat.

There’s no better way to demonstrate that government is first and foremost, for itself, at our expense.

The next time someone whines about “corporate welfare,” send them this. The facts are indisputable. But people still have to care about the facts!

The bottom line here is this… no matter how the taxes are collected, the people themselves will pay all of them, at least 50% of the people. This 50% tends to vote Republican, while the takers in our society tend to vote for Democratic Socialists. This is the 50/50 political divide in the USA.