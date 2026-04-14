Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
8h

Well lets not forget the “corporate” welfare inherent in 501©s…..they ALL need to be ended. And also lets not forget that Americans were only meant to send enough money to the federal government to support the implementation of the 18 enumerated and delegated powers given to the federal government listed in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution. EVERYTHING is under the authority of states and the people of the states and the functions not listed in Art. 1 Sec. 8 are supposed to be the responsibility of the states and the money associated also should stay in the states. Now will be ever have a Governor with enough guts in any states actually adhere to the Constitution and tell the federal government to take a hike when they step outside their lane and to keep the funds that belong with the state in the state. I think Monty Fritts might be the closest thing people in Tennessee or in America will ever get to a real constitutional Governor. It is my hope that when he wins TN can be an example for other freedom loving people in other states.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
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173dVietVet
8h

I have long pointed out that our society is very fragile. We have a welfare system that rewards not working, having removed the work plus lessening welfare benefits that Bubba Clinton pushed through Congress in mid-1990’s.

I think it was unofficially called work-fare, and was designed to reward folks who got off of welfare by taking a job. The amount of working wages earned caused a similar amount of drop in public assistance. But it was less of a drop than the wages earned. Thus, the workfare gave incentive to keep working as one did not lose purchasing power by getting a job.( not including are effects of inflation on purchasing power in “this” discussion).

I believe that the former welfare recipient was given two years to begin earning enough before welfare diminished and stopped. This seems to be what we need. And add to it the absolute denial of any benefits to illegals. If they ask for benefits or go to a hospital for emergency treatment, we take care of them ! But we also arrest them and deport them.

If we stop welfare and pursue welfare cheats with vigor, we might be able to get these social costs under some control. (rewarding snitches handsomely if facts are proven, sanction false claimants severely !)

Failure to change can only result in the crash of our economy with attendant civil strife…. Blood in the streets….. I am not joking ! It will be that bad.

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