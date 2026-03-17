Lex Greene

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
5h

I RARELY, IF EVER disagree with you…however on this one, I have to say, elections are (by now) so compromised that I fear they might not matter, especially when the Carrot is dipped in poisonous honey and the Stick is made of cotton balls.

As one very intelligent lady I know once told me, “The R’s and D’s are simply 2 wings on the same bird of prey”.

Jus’ sayin’…I wish it were different.

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