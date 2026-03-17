Compromise, the act of going-along to get-along, always results in a decision or solution that nobody likes and nobody really wants. This is the definition of a compromise bill, a piece of legislation everyone hates, and accomplishes nothing.

This is pretty much how every legislative act from any legislative body results in bad legislation. In order to pass any legislation, you need enough votes to pass it. When there are such deep divisions in the voting population, solutions are amended and amended again and again, to gain the votes necessary to pass it.

But by the time the solution passes, full of compromises needed to garner the necessary votes, it’s no longer a solution, it’s a problem. This applies to the current SAVE ACT. If it ever passes, it will be watered down to a point where it fails to accomplish the original intent of the bill.

The Problem with Compromise

Anything that’s only half-right, is also half-wrong.

People wonder why no good is ever accomplished by government. They wonder why nothing ever actually gets fixed.

First, government is a whole lot better at breaking things, than they are at fixing things. But even when there is a desire to fix something, competing factions will alter the fix until it isn’t a fix anymore by the time it’s adopted.

Let’s Just Say It

In 2026, American politics and government are divided into three warring factions. The LEFT (democrats), the RIGHT (republicans) and the UNDECIDED (independents).

The independents aren’t really undecided; they’re just people who don’t play well with others. They are the hardened “my way or the highway” folks. The “on the bus or under the bus” types. They don’t like or care about anyone else, so they took their football and went home to sit on the sidelines.

But politics is a team sport. Like it or not, only two political teams in the USA are on the national field of play. If you’re not on one of those two teams, you’re not in the game.

Today’s Two Competitive Teams

We really shouldn’t refer to them as RIGHT and LEFT. These days it’s entirely clear that the more accurate labels would be RIGHT and WRONG!

Yeah, I know, nobody is right all the time, true enough. But some start out wrong and stay wrong their whole lives.

The simple reality is this…

Those who fight to uphold, defend and enforce The Charters of Freedom are RIGHT, and everyone else is WRONG! In order to accomplish proper solutions to our many problems in the USA today, we simply have to have the votes to do it via political solutions. This means we have to elect people who will fight for us and eliminate all others, starting in the primaries!

End of Story!