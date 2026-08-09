One of my recent short notes caught the attention of a communist nitwit, Alec Welsh, and triggered him into a short rage. I quote Alec below for all to see and enjoy. They are entertaining, but otherwise useless and dangerous. (Note Alec’s spelling problems)

Alec Welsh @curiouswelsh91420

“See this is example of xenophobia because instead of providing data and examples the forgien propoganda profile just uses fear. Your life is not harder because a powerless immigrant who works low-wage jobs exists. Life in America is harder because men like Elon Musk, a foreigner, has a trillion dollar in wealth that is not being used in your local community. It’s just sitting in assets and value that now will not be used in the economy. All of those space programs that all these billionaires own are not trickling down to your local schools, your local restaurants, or your local mom and pop shops. The reason they’re using the fascist xenophobic playbook is because it’s easy to get average people to be upset at someone who looks different than them rather than understand the complexities of an economy and a political system and how the wealthy that control prices wages and politicians actually control the economy.”

Alec was triggered into his mindless rage here by this post of mine, one of my more popular short notes.

“I was recently asked if I supported a pathway to citizenship for illegal invaders… as I often do, I answered the question with a question… “Would you grant an illegal home invader at your house, a right to own your house?” I’ve learned that when you make something more personal, as opposed to just public virtue signaling, they tend to get it!”

Of course, it isn’t a “fear” post at all. It’s a legal-logic post. People often have trouble knowing how “illegal” activities affect them, until they see how it could affect them in their own lives. It has nothing to do with “fear,” just legal logic, a fair question that makes people think. It has nothing to do with “legal immigrants” or any particular ethnic group either.

Alec’s triggered reaction starts out wrong and stays wrong all the way to the end. But Alec seems completely unaware of this.

He opens on the topic of “immigrants,” but doesn’t seem to know the difference between a “legal immigrant” or homeowner, and “illegal invaders” in our “home” illegally and often with ill and illegal intentions.

Then he tells us all about how much he hates the success of Elon Musk, the most successful science entrepreneur in human history, in a classic case of penis envy. He makes a list of claims about Musk, and once again, without any idea what he’s talking about.

Musk for the Record

Elon Musk is a “legal immigrant” and legal U.S. Citizen. He owns all or part of numerous private companies with an estimated net worth of around a trillion dollars. Of course, net worth and cash on hand are two very different things. Most who build wealth to this level are often asset rich, but cash poor. Their money is always working, not laying around under the mattress. Something a communist would not know…

Musk employs about 110,000 people

He pays about $110.7 billion in salaries

His average employee salary is $170,000 (no slave labor)

Musk pays about $50 billion per year in taxes

Another $182.2 billion in procurement

All of which is a massive contribution to the U.S. economy!

So, as all intelligent people would have easily guessed, Musk would not be who he is today if he was guilty of the lies told by Alec and his communist friends.

Now, I’m not posting this to pick on Alec. We’re in one of the most critical election cycles in American history, when the American people must get it right.

It’s not just important for me and others to share truth with all American voters, it’s also important to expose the lies and utter stupidity and insanity of those trying to turn our freedom into their bondage.

Alec will never self-correct. He’s just not capable and we have many just like him now.

So, we have to defeat them…

Begin by understanding why folks like Alec demonstrate total insanity. The truth about mass-psychosis in the USA and around the world. (video)