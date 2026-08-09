Lex Greene

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Lex Greene
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IF SOCIALISM AND COMMUNISM ACTUALLY WORKED….

The USA would not have needed to send American taxpayer-funded AID to 179 of 194 countries in the world, for decades now, helping to drive the USA to $40 trillion in debt.

All 195 countries would be self-sustaining. But 179 are not, because they exist under some form or degree of socialism or communism.

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
2d

Congratulations to Lex Greene for setting such an exquisite deadfall trap. The best part? It wasn’t even built specifically for Alec. It was just sitting there as a general litmus test for basic literacy and critical thinking. But Alec didn't just stumble into it—he marched right up, read the warning sign, inspected the mechanism, and then dove in headfirst like he was jumping into a swimming pool.

​Alec’s "analysis" is a masterclass in the economic doctrine of the perpetually clueless: the idea that money exists only in a giant Scrooge McDuck vault, and if he isn't getting a cut of it for breathing air, the system is rigged. He genuinely seems to believe a trillion-dollar net worth means Elon Musk has a trillion dollar bills stuffed under a mattress somewhere, refusing to hand them out to local coffee shops.

​He completely ignores the thousands of engineers, line workers, and managers—real people earning six-figure paychecks programming the very robots that build the future—who turn around and spend that hard-earned cash in their own communities. But of course, that requires understanding how value creation works.

​In Alec’s socialist fairy-tale land, nobody actually has to build, program, or produce anything. The work just magically gets done by "someone else," while geniuses like Alec sit back, mangle the English language across the internet, and wait to reap the benefits. It’s an economic strategy that works right up until the exact moment you run out of other people’s labor—and money.

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