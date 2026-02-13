Lex Greene

Allie Byrd
7h

If it weren’t for deceptions, obfuscations, hypocrisy, false pretenses, misdirection, blurring the lines, disinformation, and outright LIES, the Socialist/Communist Left in our nation wouldn’t have anything to say or do…and it only took importing tens of millions of 3rd world savages to our country to achieve this CONFLUENCE OF CHAOS.

Who’s our best pest control company?????

mmead
2h

14 minutes ago: journalist Nick Sorter reported: "MAJOR BREAKING: Susan Collins has now BACKED the SAVE America Act, meaning Republicans now have 51 VOTES in the Senate, including JD Vance" …

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/2022432990383779932?s=20

