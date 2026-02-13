It’s no wonder our society is such a mess. Most modern political opinions are based upon political lies and fake news.

Republican efforts to stop democrats from using illegal migrants for redistricting and election purposes in their sanctuary states, via the Save America Act, is causing democrats to spew blatant lies in defense of their unlawful and unconstitutional actions.

The SAVE America Act passed the House of Representatives on February 11, 2026, by a vote of 218–213, with nearly all Republicans in favor and all but one Democrat opposed.

According to democrats, this measure attempts to “nationalize elections” in violation of the U.S. Constitution. But this is an outright lie and they know it!

Elections for Federal offices have always been governed by Federal Election Laws. It’s always been illegal for “non-citizens” to vote in U.S. Elections, be they illegal migrants, VISA holders, temporary visitors, foreign students, dead people or “legal residents” who are not legal U.S. Citizens.

The Save America Act simply sets a “means” requirement that all elections must comply with long-standing election laws. It doesn’t create any new election standards; it just enforces existing standards.

While Article I - Section 4 of the Constitution says this, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof;”

Article I - Section 5 says this, “Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members,”

Each state can control “the time, place and manner” of elections, but Congress “shall be the judge of elections, returns and qualifications.”

There is no effort to “nationalize elections” and democrats know it. But they don’t want their dumbed-down voters to know it… What democrats want is to continue illegally using non-citizens, fake ballots, fraudulent election software, and dead people for redistricting and voting purposes…

95% of Republican voters and over 74% of Democrat voters want Voter ID to prevent systemic election fraud. So, why are all democrat politicians opposed?

In similar fashion, democrats consistently lie about “Dictator Trump” trying to “nationalize the National Guard” and “illegally deploy them on U.S. soil,” as in illegal sanctuary states and cities currently violating Federal Law and openly challenging legal Federal Law Enforcement.

For those who don’t bother with learning history, the State Militias were “nationalized” in 1903, 123 years ago, via The Militia Act of 1903, also known as The Dick Act. The National Guard is made up of fifty State Units.

“When a natural disaster strikes or civil unrest occurs, state governors can call upon the National Guard to maintain order and provide relief. But, the President can also federalize the Guard, deploying its members overseas or for national emergencies. This dual authority ensures that the National Guard is always ready to serve, whether the need arises at home or abroad.” (Source)

It should be quite clear to every intelligent American at this point, that when the truth doesn’t support the democrat party agenda, any lie will do!

Now, to be fair, republicans and independents are no strangers to lying either. It’s fair to assume that if any politicians lips are moving, there’s a good chance they are lying.

But sooner or later, American voters have to accept the reality that politics in general is almost always based upon lies, driven by agendas.

If Americans choose lies to suit their own agendas, then they are no better than the politicians we all distrust!

The truth matters! It’s the only thing that can set us free!