In addition to young people who have not lived long enough to know better, and elderly people who have, but no longer vote for a future, Christians, especially women, are the easiest victims of a good con job…

As someone who has studied and written on these topics for almost 40-years, I can tell you with 100% certainty, a majority of Americans who think they are “constitutionalists” have never read the document. Likewise, a majority of American Christians have never read the Bible. We’re just too busy and distracted…

As a result, what most Americans believe about either subject today is based upon what someone else thinks and claims to be true. They depend upon Priest and Ministers to tell them what the Bible says and means. They depend upon so-called legal “scholars” to tell them what the Charters of Freedom say and mean.

Young people rely on teachers and professors to teach them the truth, but they don’t, with very rare exceptions. They depend on the “fake news media” to tell them the truth, but we no longer have real news journalism in the USA. They believe whatever their friends say, knowing that their friends aren’t too bright.

I want to address my fellow Christians in this post…

Modern Christians are highly susceptible to a con today for the following reasons…

They believe people are mostly good, which is not true, and goes against Christian scripture. They believe they are supposed to “love their enemies” and “turn the other cheek.” They believe they are supposed to be charitable to even those who mean them harm, which is a suicide mission. They believe “once saved, always saved” even though that’s not what the Bible teaches. They believe all they have to do is pray, even though the Bible says, “Faith without works is dead.” They believe whatever sounds “Christian-like” even though they don’t really know what that is, because they’ve never read the Bible, or at least not an original Bible. They believe that “money is the root of all evil,” which isn’t what the Bible teaches. “The Love of Money” … making decisions strictly on the basis of financial benefit, is the root of all evil, according to scripture. They believe that all Christians live and vote by Christian principles and values, even though they know this isn’t true, often even for themselves.

Why do they believe all of these things that are contrary to what the Christian Bible actually teaches?

It’s because the enemies of Christian Freedom and Liberty, a gift from the Christian God, didn’t just infiltrate politics, Hollywood, education, academia and mass-media, they infiltrated the churches too.

It isn’t God or Jesus who thought we needed more than one Bible; it’s charlatans who thought they could write a Bible better than God and Jesus. It isn’t God who divided his church into numerous competing sects, it’s mankind who did that, in pursuit of their own power.

There’s no such thing as “separation of church and state” in any Founding document. Everything our Founders created is based upon “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” All of our Rights as a free people, are “endowed by our Creator,” not measured by mere men.

The James Talarico’s of Today

Many times in scripture, we were warned about “false prophets” and they come in all shapes, sizes, professions and political persuasions, colors and creeds.

Any Christian who actually knows the Bible would never fall for a slick con artist like James Talarico. But millions of Christians who have not read the Bible will, because like all false prophets, James knows exactly what to say to gain your misguided trust!

For any con to work, it must find willing victims. People who don’t know the truth will buy any lie that sounds good. They make the most willing victims…

I have owned my own businesses for over 40 years. I can tell you, I learned the hard way not to trust someone in business, who uses their alleged faith to gain my trust. The only times in life I have been ripped off in business, it was by someone who claimed to be trustworthy, because they are a Christian…

Nobody knows how to con a Christian better than Satan. He has been conning Christians since the Garden of Eden.

So, Christians BEWARE! The enemy knows exactly what you want to hear and they have no trouble lying!

To vote for FREEDOM, you must vote true Christian principles and values, because this is the source of our FREEDOM!

Our Founders warned that the system of self-governance they created in the Charters of Freedom, is only suited for a “moral society, and is wholly inadequate for any immoral people!”