Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 8

Faith requires charity and discernment. Christ’s command to love our enemies doesn’t require handing them our wallets, our votes, or control over our children. Christians should be the toughest audience for anyone selling righteousness because we understand that words and conduct can diverge. Show me the record: how you treat people, what you defend, and whether your principles survive an inconvenient question. A cross in a campaign photograph proves nothing about fitness for office. Neither does a polished sermon. Believers read Scripture, examine claims, and demand accountability from allies as firmly as opponents. Trust should follow demonstrated character.

Reply
Share
Angela C. Elfman's avatar
Angela C. Elfman
Oct 9

Good words and could not agree with you more. As a Catholic Christian the Bible says to be critical and question everything so I have taken that seriously my whole life. I also see how many people use their “faith” as a crutch and think that politics is none of their business because they are Christian and they could not be more wrong. I appreciate your insight and happy to see you write about this as it has bothered me for a long time. It makes me so frustrated that this is the case and I will try to have a conversation about this with friends. Great article!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture