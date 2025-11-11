“Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson testified Friday before the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling on the global body to investigate what he described as human rights violations tied to federal immigration raids and cuts to food aid under President Donald Trump’s administration.” (Source)

1. The USA has standing Immigration and Naturalization Laws in place and it isn’t Donald Trump who is operating in violation of those laws, it’s sanctuary Mayors and Governors who stand in violation of our laws.

2. Congress, not Trump or the Executive Branch, establish these laws.

3. Citizenship in the USA is not a “human Right” for anyone other than a natural-born Citizen child of legal U.S. citizens, which is actually an inalienable “natural Right.”

4. Law enforcement is not the enemy of the USA, lawless governors, mayors and illegal invaders are enemies of the USA.

5. Federal Immigration Raids enforce our Immigration and Naturalization Laws.

6. No one has a “human Right” to free food, housing, or anything else.

7. Trump didn’t block SNAP and EBT benefits for Americans, Senate Democrats did in their ill-advised partial government shutdown since the end of September.

8. The USA isn’t run by the UN. The UN has no legal power or authority over the USA, the U.S. President, Congress or our Courts.

So, why is the sanctuary city Mayor of Chicago running to the UN Human Rights Counsel in an effort to have the UN rule over a duly elected President of the United States who is simply keeping his oath to secure, protect and defend the USA against foreign invasion?

On November 4, 2025, a number of elections were held. They were all in democrat controlled “sanctuaries” for illegal activities. As a result, so-called “democrat victories” ruled the day. But the winners were not democrats, the democrat party or democrat voters.

The winners of November 4, 2025, elections were anti-American Marxists and Muslims now in total control of the Democratic Party in the USA. Why would we expect any less from the criminal sanctuaries? If you think non-citizens are not voting in sanctuary districts, think again! You bet they are…

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other democrats in control of criminal sanctuaries across the country are not only working to thwart federal law and federal authority, but they are also using illegal aliens to vote against legal American citizens in their areas and even seek international intervention to undermine U.S. Laws and Law Enforcement.

The Brief by Mayor Johnson · Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva about federal immigration raids and food assistance cuts. · Johnson accused the Trump administration of violating human rights in Chicago and nationwide. · He urged the Council to hold a special session to investigate U.S. practices and invited U.N. experts to visit Chicago.

How much longer will the American people allow this utter insanity to continue, without anyone working to undermine all legal U.S. Citizens in favor of foreign invaders to our country ever being held accountable?

In my opinion, every sanctuary governor and mayor should be arrested and prosecuted for open subversion, sedition, and treason against the United States and 300-miilion legal American citizens.

Until someone pays the price for open treason, sedition, and subversion, there’s no stopping it before the USA collapses altogether! So long as there are illegal sanctuaries for illegal invaders, there can be no legitimate elections.

Is enough…enough yet?

LATE ADDITION: “Johnson joined municipal officials from several U.S. cities, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York, during an event hosted by the ACLU, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and Human Rights First. The group detailed what they said were abusive immigration enforcement practices and the end of food assistance programs during the ongoing government shutdown.”