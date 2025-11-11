Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich's avatar
Rich
Nov 11

These people are clearly from another planet. 🌍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J R's avatar
J R
Nov 12

Round up the perps, mayor’s governors etc etc and try them for not upholding the oath they swore taking office, when convicted the guillotine is the first and only option

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture