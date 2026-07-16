250 years into the grand freedom experiment known as the USA, we find ourselves challenged by at least two young generations who have been misled into opposing freedom, liberty and justice. This piece focuses upon the economics of freedom.

Capitalism - “an economic system, dominant in the Western world since the breakup of feudalism, in which most means of production are privately owned and production is guided and income distributed largely through the operation of markets.”

The USA Charters of Freedom, our Founding Documents, are designed to protect a maximum degree of individual freedom and liberty, while also providing equal justice under the law for those who fail to govern themselves in a manner which respects the inalienable rights of all others.

Globally speaking, there’s no contest… the American Citizen has enjoyed the most freedom, liberty, justice, peace, tranquility and prosperity on earth for 250 years. No nation in the world has been as creative, inventive, productive, and prosperous as the people of the USA. The USA has by far the most self-made millionaires of any country on earth.

Top Countries by Total Number of Millionaires (2026)

United States: 23.6 million China: 5.3 million Japan: 2.9 million Germany: 2.6 million United Kingdom: 2.4 million

Further, the highest average household incomes per capita are found in small, wealthy nations and financial hubs. According to 2026 data, Monaco leads with $256,581, followed by Liechtenstein ($226,809), Luxembourg ($158,733), and Ireland ($140,186).

As of 2026, the North American average household per capita income is $94,430.

So, the results of American Capitalism speaks for itself. People who visit the USA from anywhere else on earth, can’t believe how Americans live. The average home, car, shopping, jobs, incomes, it really is the land of opportunity, milk and honey, compared to anywhere else.

But this isn’t the most important truth about American Capitalism.

Individual Freedom requires Economic Freedom, the ability for each individual to determine their own financial position in life. The ability to freely dream, invent, create, work and earn a lifestyle that only each person can define to their liking.

In the USA, if you want to become a millionaire or billionaire, you can. No one will stop you. If becoming wealthy isn’t your thing, no problem. You are still free to be anything you want to be.

Although the USA has more self-made millionaires per capita than any other country, it does rank #16 in the world for its “minimum wage.” However, minimum wage jobs are not designed to be careers. They are designed to be entry level jobs for people with no degree, no work experience, often not even a High School Diploma, and often part-time employment for young students and others.

But with individual freedom comes personal responsibility.

No one should aspire to spend their life in a minimum wage job. No one should expect to be able to raise a family and build a future on any minimum wage job. You can try, but it isn’t going to work out well.

The issue has nothing to do with “fair.” It has to do with “value.”

The value of something, or someone, is not based upon what we want, but rather, what someone is willing to pay.

A house or car, is not worth whatever the seller wants for it. It’s only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. An employee isn’t worth what they want to be paid, or need to be paid to live the lifestyle they want…the employee is only worth what someone is willing to pay.

The employer has limitations too…

The #1 complaint in the USA right now is the “cost of living.” Prices are still up, after record inflation during the Biden administration. They are down under Trump, but still higher than we like.

McDonald’s Cheeseburger Prices by Decade

1950s : Approximately 19 cents .

1970s : Approximately 33 cents .

1980s : Remained under $1.00 for standard items.

2000s : Held steady at $1.00 for roughly a decade before rising to $1.29 .

2021 : Average price was $1.55 .

2024 : Average price jumped to $2.40 , reflecting a 55% increase since 2021.

2026: Current average is approximately $2.51, with a range from $0.99 to $5.69 depending on the location.

Right now, that cheeseburger costs an average of $2.51 in Alabama. But in California, that same burger will cost you between $3.08 and $5.69, depending on where in California. Where you choose to live matters.

As of 2026, Alabama has a $7.25 per hour minimum wage. But California has a $16.90 minimum wage. Now you know why that burger will cost you more in California than in Alabama. The same is true for every product and service. Of course, the cost of living is also much lower in Alabama than in California, especially housing.

If we adopted a higher national minimum wage, the cost of living would greatly increase everywhere in the country.

Gas in California is currently $5.30–$6.15 per gallon, and in Alabama, $3.53 per gallon.

In a Capitalist system, prices are adjusted based upon supply vs. demand. When supply outpaces demand, prices come down. And when demand outpaces supply, prices rise.

Prices come down when people stop buying something. Or, they go up when people stop producing something and demand outpaces supply.

The Bottom Line

In a capitalist system, citizens and consumers actually control everything. A capitalist system is a consumption-based system. The consumption of things will drive the value of things.

Under any other system, government controls everything. They own and control production and consumption. Under these systems, productivity goes down as people are paid not to produce, and producers are penalized for producing. Lower productivity means less availability of goods and services, and prices will rise as supply chains get tighter and tighter, until there is no supply to meet the demand.

This is why all other systems go bankrupt and eventually move towards capitalism.

Right now, Russia has a more capitalist based economy than California. As a result, Russia has been thriving and growing, while California has been shrinking and dying.

The UK and EU nations all have conservative protests in their streets, due to the damage done to their countries via varying degrees of failed socialism. The same is true of Canada.

Before you vote…know the facts and vote accordingly.