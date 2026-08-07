"Can't" Has Never Done Anything!
Eliminate that word!
This is something my WWI grandfather taught me at a very young age, growing up on a beef farm. “Can’t” was a word we were not allowed to have in our vocabulary. Sadly, far too many Americans get so stuck on the small list of things we actually can’t do and never get focused and committed to the things we all can do!
Every day for many years now, I have watched social media bluster about how Americans are going to take it to the enemies within, in the streets… It’s like they say, everyone’s a tough guy until they get punched in the face. It’s easy to act tough hidden behind a cell phone app or computer keyboard. Leftists make empty online threats every day.
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But I assure you, those who refuse to do easy things, are never going to do much more difficult or dangerous things… It will end with just the chatter, until they dare not even speak!
A Few Things We Cannot Do
We cannot work alone and hope to accomplish anything. We have to work in a united coordinated fashion, with others of like mind.
We cannot amend the U.S. Constitution via any Convention of States. That’s not how amending the Constitution works.
We will never get people we want to “term out” of office, to vote for “term limits.”
We cannot do nothing and expect things to improve.
We cannot replace bad politicians with perfect politicians, because no such thing exists.
A Few Things We Can Do
Unite in action on November 3rd and vote for Freedom, Liberty, Justice, sovereignty and security, with no voter left behind.
Work to expose and eliminate all means of election fraud, refusing to “certify elections” until all election results can be “verified” as lawful and accurate.
Uphold and enforce the Charters of Freedom by any means necessary, without any concern for who likes it and who doesn’t.
Stop sitting alone, knowing that only when we work together can we prevail.
Stop taking “no” for and answer!
There are so many more “peaceful” and easy things we can do. But only if we know it’s all up to us to do it, and we eliminate the word “can’t” from our vocabulary.
Stop asking “if” and start asking “how.” Every problem on earth has a solution, all of them. The question is, are you are problem solver, or just part of the problem?
Compared to a second bloody American revolution, or World War III, these things are a walk in the park on a sunny day! These things are all doable, if the people will just do them!
But people who believe they “can’t” do anything, will never do anything. “Can’t” doesn’t actually mean “can’t,” it just means “won’t.”
Millions of Americans will never do anything to improve conditions in America or even prevent conditions from rapidly becoming much worse. Many are doing all they can to destroy us.
But hopefully, our country still has an adequate number of freedom-loving problem solvers.
If you believe you “can’t,” then you “won’t.” But if you believe we can, and we act on that, then we can…
A handful of Citizens truly “can’t” do much in our vast country today; it’s a simple math thing. But I assure you, millions of Americans committed to working together towards any common goal, can do anything they want, and no one can stop them!
This time has come! Freedom was never safe in the hands of anyone other than the American Citizens themselves. Never allow anyone else to determine our fate!
It all comes down to just this….
Are you a problem solver, or just a problem?
Are you ready to get busy, or will you wait for someone else to do something?
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Lex Greene nails our role every time!!!
I always told my children “Can’t never could!”
Only 10 minutes ago, I was speaking with a longtime friend and colleague who was in a 912 Group, here in Sioux Falls SD with me, some years ago. He and his wife were both in local politics (including School Boards) and devout Believers.
I left the group when the “leader” of the group accused me of being “insensitive” to the plight of needy immigrants who entered this country illegally, because I felt it was destructive to our country to have invaders coming across our borders to sponge off and put pressure on our social welfare systems, leaving those who REALLY needed the system to survive to fall by the wayside.
South Dakota recently had our primary election for governor. There were 4 men running for the position; 2 made it through the primary into a runoff. Doeden and Rhoden.
Rhoden is the current acting gov, after Kristy Noem was removed to be in Trump’s cabinet (bad mistake for Trump to make) and then she was removed even from that. Rhoden was her Lt Gov. He’s very corrupt. Apparently, that is a ticket to Eden in politics nowadays.
In the primary, Doeden won first place with 30.6% against Rhoden’s 25.2%. Since Doeden didn’t get the 35% threshold needed to secure the office, a runoff was scheduled. There were 2 others in the race with Doeden and Rhoden, former Congressman Dusty Johnson (who nobody wanted!) and Jon Hansen.
Doeden ran on a very conservative MAGA platform with a successful heavy background in business, is committed to reduce property taxes by cutting wasteful spending…and he would fight the carbon capture pipelines that threatens ALOT of farmland across our state. Rhoden is DEEP in the pockets of big business and corporate “largesse” to get it done. Everyone knows he’s a dirty politician, but all the “right people” don’t care. Rhoden is JUST what they want in the gov’s office…
Here’s the kicker, though. In the runoff, Rhoden overtook Doeden 71% to 29%. WHAT???????????????In the big cities where there are machine balloting and counting, Rhoden won handily…in the smaller cities that used paper ballots and hand counting, Doeden won. Go figure.
Until WE THE PEOPLE stand up and DEMAND transparency in our systems, with appropriately and legally monitored and verified, certified election results, we are going to suffer these forms of corruption. Of course, that is only one part of the problem we conservatives face.
With the current slate of Socialists, Marxists, Islamists and Communists running for every office conceivable in every corner of the map, supported by imbecile ‘social influencer’ wordsmiths to misdirect and confound those who can’t think their way out of the bathroom, we will never be able to defeat this monolithic monster of DESTRUCTION.
We MUST get busy and be involved with securing our nation and our destiny or someone else will write it for us…and we WON’T like the result.