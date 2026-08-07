Lex Greene

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Sandra Lipari's avatar
Sandra Lipari
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Lex Greene nails our role every time!!!

I always told my children “Can’t never could!”

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
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Only 10 minutes ago, I was speaking with a longtime friend and colleague who was in a 912 Group, here in Sioux Falls SD with me, some years ago. He and his wife were both in local politics (including School Boards) and devout Believers.

I left the group when the “leader” of the group accused me of being “insensitive” to the plight of needy immigrants who entered this country illegally, because I felt it was destructive to our country to have invaders coming across our borders to sponge off and put pressure on our social welfare systems, leaving those who REALLY needed the system to survive to fall by the wayside.

South Dakota recently had our primary election for governor. There were 4 men running for the position; 2 made it through the primary into a runoff. Doeden and Rhoden.

Rhoden is the current acting gov, after Kristy Noem was removed to be in Trump’s cabinet (bad mistake for Trump to make) and then she was removed even from that. Rhoden was her Lt Gov. He’s very corrupt. Apparently, that is a ticket to Eden in politics nowadays.

In the primary, Doeden won first place with 30.6% against Rhoden’s 25.2%. Since Doeden didn’t get the 35% threshold needed to secure the office, a runoff was scheduled. There were 2 others in the race with Doeden and Rhoden, former Congressman Dusty Johnson (who nobody wanted!) and Jon Hansen.

Doeden ran on a very conservative MAGA platform with a successful heavy background in business, is committed to reduce property taxes by cutting wasteful spending…and he would fight the carbon capture pipelines that threatens ALOT of farmland across our state. Rhoden is DEEP in the pockets of big business and corporate “largesse” to get it done. Everyone knows he’s a dirty politician, but all the “right people” don’t care. Rhoden is JUST what they want in the gov’s office…

Here’s the kicker, though. In the runoff, Rhoden overtook Doeden 71% to 29%. WHAT???????????????In the big cities where there are machine balloting and counting, Rhoden won handily…in the smaller cities that used paper ballots and hand counting, Doeden won. Go figure.

Until WE THE PEOPLE stand up and DEMAND transparency in our systems, with appropriately and legally monitored and verified, certified election results, we are going to suffer these forms of corruption. Of course, that is only one part of the problem we conservatives face.

With the current slate of Socialists, Marxists, Islamists and Communists running for every office conceivable in every corner of the map, supported by imbecile ‘social influencer’ wordsmiths to misdirect and confound those who can’t think their way out of the bathroom, we will never be able to defeat this monolithic monster of DESTRUCTION.

We MUST get busy and be involved with securing our nation and our destiny or someone else will write it for us…and we WON’T like the result.

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