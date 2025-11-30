Like many of you, I voted for Donald J. Trump for President of the United States all three times. It wasn’t so he would “lock her up” although he should have long ago, or to “drain the swamp” which I know a President alone lacks the power to do, but because he was a non-politician with a very successful history of running a large operation, and maybe he could run the USA in a more sane manner. But as true American patriots, we have an obligation to support the President when he’s right, and talk to him when he’s not right…

To rightfully own the title of American Patriot, we each must accept the job that comes with that title. We must do the work of a Patriot in order to earn the title of Patriot, and sometimes, that’s a tough task.

I recently posted a piece AFFORDABILITY USA 2025 presenting the FACTS on how Trump is doing with steering the U.S. Economy as it relates to “affordability,” the old “it’s the economy stupid” political ploy most often used by leftists to drum up support for their march towards socialism. While there is always more work to be done, the FACTS prove that Trump is doing far better in this area than any democrat President in history, especially O’Biden.

While “AFFORDABILITY” is always a great kitchen table issue at election time, most interested in the subject never take the time to review the FACTS in order to know who they should and shouldn’t vote for. If they did, Republicans would enjoy yet another landslide victory in the 2026 mid-terms as the country has been improving ever since Biden has been gone.

But is this even the most important issue facing our country today?

Trump likes to talk about how many wars (7) he (his team) has ended since retaking office in January of 2025, and he should get due credit for ending wars around the globe, while still trying to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with two unwilling negotiating partners at the center of the issue.

Trump should get due credit for doing a much better job of securing our National Sovereignty and Security at our borders, and working to remove foreign illegal invaders from our soil, and cleaning up “criminal sanctuaries” in places like D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and New York City.

All good stuff, but are we focused on the BIG ITEMS yet?

In The People Must “Drain the Swamp” I explain who can and must drain the swamp and why We the People are the only people who can or will.

Simply stated, we CANNOT save our beloved Constitutional Republic until we eliminate the enemies of that Republic operating within the gates. This is the biggest issue of our time, and the clock is ticking! This has to be the #1 JOB for President Trump, or any progress made anywhere else will be temporary and in the end, our Republic will fall regardless.

THE GREATEST THREATS TO OUR REPUBLIC TODAY

1. URGENT: It’s Absolute Treason!

2. Democrats Advance Their Treason

3. 98 House Members Voted for Socialism

4. America’s Political Gender War

5. What “Voter ID?”

6. Ready to Surrender Your Vote?

7. Judicial Overreach Continues

8. Trump Derangement Syndrome Confirmed

We have been watching corrupt anti-American politicians commit crimes with apparent impunity for years now, including blatant acts of sedition and treason, even overt acts of assassination. So far, not one of them has been held legally responsible or accountable for their evil actions.

Global Leftist thugs have been undermining our Republican Form of Government and our free-market economy for decades, forcing average Americans into a financial corner until they could force Americans to embrace Socialism out of fear for their future and basic survival. There is no “Democratic Party” in the USA today. It’s a Muslim Brotherhood Marxist Party now, run by and supported by the dumbest people in our society.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated because he was returning basic moral foundations to politics and reaching young people with simple truths. Communists have been indoctrinating our young Americans via anti-American education since the 1960s and Charlie was on the campuses turning the tide. Charlie’s TPUSA was a very real threat to the global Marxist invasion of the USA. They were going to kill him for it, sooner or later…

The same people responsible for Charlie’s death are responsible for two assassination attempts on Trump, the attack on Republicans at a charity softball game a few years ago, school shootings across the country, ANTIFA and BLM riots, attacks on ICE and Law Enforcement Agents, and the deadly attack on Guard Members in D.C. just a couple days ago.

They are the same people who have been fomenting hate and violence towards the political RIGHT ever since Obama 2009. The same people who control the Fake News Media, the “DEEP STATE” and censor all Social Media platforms. The same people currently trying to incite mutiny in the ranks of our Military for mere political gain.

Collectively, THIS is the greatest threat to our country today and unless and until these people are removed from power, charged and convicted of their crimes, and locked up, there is no saving this country!

This is Trump’s greatest challenge and the basis upon which history will judge his time in the Oval Office. He can do all kinds of good things, but if he fails to confront and eliminate these evils in our country today, he will be the last President of the United States who had a chance to do it.

No matter how anyone feels about Trump, the bottom line is this…

Trump’s legacy will be what he accomplishes between today and January 19, 2029. If he doesn’t accomplish exposing, prosecuting and eliminating these threats from within, that will be his legacy…

Like it or not, if Trump isn’t going to make it happen, then no politician will ever make it happen. It’s our job as “real American Patriots” to encourage Trump to get it done!