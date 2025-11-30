Discussion about this post

8h

💯

It’s now or never.

Trump isn’t perfect but he is the only candidate so far that came into this as an already successful businessman and not a career politician desperate to get rich like Biden.

But as well intentioned he was in the start, the swamp creatures have largely taken him hostage.

No single politician can save America, it has to be a group effort. Thanks for raising awareness for “patriots” to step up and do their part.

With all the leftist lunatics locally in the state houses, school boards etc. we are doomed even before looking at DC.

We have to take back our republic one seat at a time. Where are all the level headed patriots? Sitting around the table complaining while every seat in the political arena is filled with lefties….

Social media isn’t going to solve our problems, we gotta get into the fight or our children will inherit something 2x worse. Good luck to them, socialism is creeping in and making progress daily…

44m

Defunding our enemies seems like it should be Trump’s highest priority?

Why has this not been done?

No $$$ equals less game for enemies.

This sure would help the patriots!

