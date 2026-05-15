As we prepare to celebrate the 250th birthday of the greatest free nation ever known to mankind, and I watch what goes on in our country these days, the thought I just can’t shake is…how can we save ourselves, while we lose our country?

Freedom demands a lot of us. Our lives are full of responsibilities and priorities. We have jobs to do, bills to pay, loved ones to look after, and dreams to chase. It’s hard to fit it all into every 24-hour cycle, but we have to do it all.

Some time ago, I realized that if I sleep 8-hours a night, by age 60, I will have slept away 20-years, or 1/3 of my life. So, I only sleep about 5-hours a night on average. A 15-minute powernap helps if I get tired during the day. But I refuse to sleep 1/3 of my life away.

No matter how much I get done in a day, there’s always so much more I want to do. Life seems to leave little time for protecting and preserving freedom, liberty and justice. Beyond voting once every two years, which 50% of eligible voters don’t even bother to do, what do we do to protect and preserve freedom for all?

If we don’t make time for these things, they won’t exist anymore.

Despite knowing that politicians and government in general are no good at solving problems, or protecting the freedom of the people, most Americans still rely on them to do things they never do and aren’t any good at.

For 250 years now, the only safe space for the preservation of freedom has been in the hands of the People themselves. Governments don’t like freedom of the People. They prefer power and control over the People.

When the People hold power, the government doesn’t. And when government holds power, the people don’t. They either work for us, or we work for them…

Can I save myself, my family, my business or job, my belongings, my peace and tranquility, my freedom and liberty, justice, or my individual pursuit of happiness, when I can’t save my country?

The answer is no, not just for me, but for all of us!

The truth is, I can’t save myself or anyone, or anything else, if I can’t save my country…and neither can you!

Some seem to live under the fantasy that we can somehow save ourselves in the midst of a fallen nation. Ask anyone who ever experienced the fall of their nation, how that turned out for them individually. When a nation falls, all citizens fall with it!

When this has happened in many nations throughout history, people could always run to the United States to regroup and reestablish life.

But when the USA falls, there’s no place on earth for Americans to run to…no place to hide, no means of recovery.

If you think “the rich” are exempt from this, think again. When the dollar isn’t worth a penny, it won’t matter how many dollars you have!

At our 250th birthday, I think we need to recommit ourselves to the Foundations of our Freedom. We need to use the 2026 mid-term elections to remove anti-American socialists, communists and atheists from power.

This has nothing to do with race, religion, or tiresome partisan banter. I’ll use a few quotes from Martin Luther King to end this one…

“True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”

“The time is always right to do what is right.”

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.”

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

Today’s Black Democrat leaders do not subscribe to anything MLK promoted. But I do!

I too dream, of a day when we all “live in a nation where people will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Now is the time! Or there will never be a time!