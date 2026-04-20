In this post, I want to encourage all Republican and Independent voters to work together for the sake of freedom, liberty, and justice for all. For benefit of our Charters of Freedom, and a return to political integrity in the USA.

In my recent post, “Not Enough Get-Up-n-Go” I lay out exactly why these two voting groups should work together to defeat a common political enemy today, the “democratic socialists.”

To put a fine point on the subject, according to 2025 surveys, 66% of democrat voters say they want socialism in the USA. That’s how the socialists and communists have been able to take over control of the Democrat Party since 2009.

About 38% of Independent voters, and 14% of Republican voters say they want socialism or communism too now. But this cannot happen without overthrowing the Constitutional Republic, violating the Bill of Rights, and stripping every American of the Natural Rights endowed by our Creator, and bringing the USA to its knees.

We have no choice but to work together to defeat this anti-American agenda in 2026.

Rule #1 - Quitters never win, and winners never quit!

But I’m not suggesting we join those exhibiting bad behavior in the GOP. I’m suggesting we work together to take over the GOP, primary out those exhibiting bad behavior, or reign them into compliance, and redirect the Republican Party in a wholly constitutional manner.

Rule # 2 - Divided we will fall

Only when we engage in a united fashion with a foundational single purpose, do we have the power to make real change.

Rule #3 - If information doesn’t result in appropriate action, it’s useless information.

We all see the problems. We’ve seen the problems for a long time now. But we haven’t taken appropriate action in a united and coordinated fashion, in order to solve the problems peacefully.

Rule #4 - What you do speaks so loudly…that what you say, I can’t hear.

Talk is worse than cheap, it’s worthless. Action matters, talk doesn’t.

Rule #5 - Politics is a TEAM sport

Alone, nobody can do anything about the impending demise of what was once the greatest free nation on earth. But together, there’s nothing we cannot do. What I’m suggesting here will create the single largest ACTION TEAM in American politics.

According to the 2025 survey, 86% of Republican voters and 62% of Independent voters oppose the lefts march into socialism and communism. This is why we must work together!

If these two groups work together to defeat socialism and communism in the USA, as a single common purpose, we will win! Freedom, liberty and justice will win. We will have secured these things for our kids and grandkids, once again. When we work together, we hold the power.

But if we don’t, then we will be the reason our kids and grandkids never get to experience the freedom, liberty and justice promised every American citizen in our Charters of Freedom.

We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. We simply need to follow and enforce the Charters of Freedom. That’s something our government has not done in more than a hundred years, because no one has forced them to…

We can force them to…but only if we work together towards that end…

Yes or No?

Let’s begin by making sure we expose and end all forms of election fraud ahead of the November elections, so that our votes count again!