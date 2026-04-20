Lex Greene

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Grounds For Truth's avatar
Grounds For Truth
4h

Sad and disheartening that so many with views that live up with conservatism don’t vote! Actually goes against the word of God. Lifeless and stale with an attitude of not caring in their soul. Prayer and knowledge must happen to increase awareness and urgency. If there ever was a definition of a clarion call - this is it.

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
3h

Any form of authoritarianism is diametrically opposed to our US Constitutional foundation and values. Being opposed to, means violating our foundational principles and more. It means to destroy our SYSTEM of freedom.

It astonishes me that these high and mighty “minds” who foment such duplicity can actually get away with hypnotizing such enormous volumes of “humans” in this country…but their craft is from the Darkness and the Darkness knows no limitations to its Treachery. It is supernatural in its performance and diabolical in the result…

But we were warned this would happen.

I draw the reader’s attention to this part of our US Code of Crimes:

People who commit such criminal behavior should have been charged and tried YEARS AND YEARS AGO!!!

18 USC Ch. 115: TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=%2Fprelim%40title18%2Fpart1%2Fchapter115&edition=prelim

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