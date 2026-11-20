The U.S. Constitution adopted on September 17, 1787 and ratified on June 21, 1788 is a contract or compact between the member states, the American Citizens and their Federal Government. The government was created by this document, and it exists under the terms and conditions therein. The government is further restricted in power and authority by the Bill of Rights.

When any party to the contract breaches the terms and conditions of the agreement between them, one of two things must happen. Either the breach must be remedied and repaired so that the party is no longer in breach of the agreement, or the agreement must be declared null and void.

The parties who are not in breach of the agreement are under no moral or lawful obligation to keep their end of the deal when the party in breach of the agreement has no obligation to keep their end of the agreement.

“This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby;” - Article VI

Every public official, Federal, State and Local, takes an Oath to be “bound thereby.” They are not bound by their campaign promises, their political parties agendas, the whims of their donors, or the wish list of their voters, family or friends. They are bound by their Oath to the Constitution, or, they are in breach of that Oath.

Every act of government falls into one of only two categories, a) in furtherance thereof; or b) in violation thereof.

The U.S. Constitution does not provide for any Rights of the Citizens. It establishes the limited duties and Rights of the government, and it reigns Supreme over all other laws, statutes, courts, legislators, policies, treaties, local ordinance and agency.

The U.S. Constitution does not govern the Citizens. It governs the government, as does the Bill of Rights.

Every public official at every level, in every branch, occupies their office under the terms and conditions of their Oath of Office.

Breach of Oath

Anything which is not “constitutional” is “unconstitutional.” All “unconstitutional acts” by any public official is a “breach of their Oath,” resulting in a “breach of the Constitution.”

“The Constitution establishes oath requirements in multiple provisions, recognizing that oaths represent the fundamental mechanism for ensuring government officials remain bound by constitutional limits. Article VI, Clause 3 requires that “all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution.” This constitutional mandate creates a legal and moral obligation that extends to every government official.”

A breach of Oath is a “breach of public trust.” It violates public trust and undermines the confidence in government, until the people lose any and all confidence in government as a whole.

A Felony Offense

“Oaths of office are a serious commitment. They’re not just words; they’re a promise to uphold the law, serve the public, and execute duties honestly. Violating this oath is viewed as a breach of trust and can lead to serious legal consequences, including felony charges. This isn’t just about breaking a promise; it’s about betraying public trust and the responsibilities entrusted by the office.”

Legally Binding: This isn’t just a promise you can cross your fingers behind your back and hope no one notices if you break it. Breaking this promise can lead to serious legal trouble, including felony charges . Yes, you read that right. Is violation of oath of office a felony? In many cases, the answer is a resounding yes .

Public Trust: This is the foundation of the relationship between public officers and the community they serve. When someone takes an oath, they’re saying, “You can trust me to do what’s right.” It’s a big deal because it’s about more than just following laws; it’s about earning and keeping the public’s trust.

In our Republic, or any democratic system of self-governance, nothing is more critical or important than the public trust in that system and the individuals who choose to take an Oath to serve the people. When the public trust is violated and lost, the system falls apart.

Breach of the Constitution

A long train of abuses, violations of the Constitution and breaches of the public trust occur, the circumstance must be remedied very quickly, or the whole house of cards will collapse.

The remedy must include stopping the breach and holding everyone involved in the breach fully accountable for their poor choices, under the limit of the law.

“…whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” - The Declaration of Independence

In the case of the USA, the American People have a Right and a Duty to either “alter” or if necessary, “abolish” a government which has become destructive to the Charters of Freedom and the sole purpose of that government.

Our government does not exist to govern the people. It exists to allow the people to govern themselves, under limited powers of government designed to keep government from interfering in the private and individual lives of the citizenry, from whom all political power is derived.

The Constitution and Bill of Rights are not designed to govern the People, they are designed for the People to govern the government in accordance with the terms and conditions adopted and authorized by the People.

Elections are the means by which the People can “alter” the government when it becomes destructive towards that end. In the event that elections are no longer a viable means by which the People can alter the government, due to fraudulent and unreliable elections, then the People have the Right and Duty to “abolish” that government by any means necessary.

When Britain and King George became abusive to the early American Citizens, it resulted first in efforts to “alter” the circumstance peacefully. When no peaceful remedy was available, it resulted in our Declaration of Independence and a Revolutionary War expelling England and British Law from our shores.

Our Charters of Freedom were then instituted to limit government authority and provide a number of peaceful remedies so that a second Revolutionary War would never be necessary to regain freedom once lost.

But when the People no longer know their Rights, where they come from, and how to defend them peacefully, sooner or later, they will have to fight for their freedom again.

250 years is about the time frame when this seems to be the case throughout history.

But before we “abolish,” we owe it to ourselves and our posterity to use every other remedy available to solve the problem.

There’s never a wrong time, to do the right thing…

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