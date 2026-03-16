Have you ever stopped and stepped off the hamster wheel long enough to consider who is really responsible for all of the damage done to the USA over many years? I think about this a lot…

As we speed our way to $39 Trillion in taxpayer debt, who do you think is responsible for the endless deficit spending that is forcing our country into certain bankruptcy?

The U.S. Economy is controlled by “economic experts” in academia and government. They have guided our GDP to $31.1 Trillion in gross annual revenue as of 2025. But they drove all American taxpayers to almost $39 Trillion in debt to do it, as of today, with no end in sight.

Whether you think the USA is a Constitutional Republic or a democracy, both of which require a government elected of, by and for the people, the USA hasn’t been either for many years now.

Instead, the USA is run by the only unelected body in government, the Article III Judiciary. It doesn’t matter who we elect if the unelected body can freely overrule the elected for mere partisan agendas.

Despite the fact that Article I of the US Constitution grants all lawmaking power to Congress, the legislative branch, the courts have granted themselves an unconstitutional power to make laws via court opinion, referred to as “case law,” and even the power to rule over the two elected bodies of our government.

Who did this? Right, the “legal experts.” But our U.S. Constitution prohibits any branch except the legislative branch from making laws. So, we must not be going by what the Constitution establishes. Instead, we are operating on the basis of British Common Law, in direct violation of the Supreme Law of this Land.

The Article I and Article II branches have allowed the Article III branch to become the “supreme law” in our land. So did the American people…

With each passing generation in the USA, our population has become increasingly less healthy. You should thank the “health and medical experts” for this…

With each passing day, our society has become more mentally ill, more unethical and immoral, more depressed, dysfunctional and suicidal. You can thank the “social engineering experts” for this, including the psycho-babblists that pass for “mental health experts,” who can’t even tell the difference between male and female, or an adult vs. a child today.

American politics has become the biggest threat to the USA, as the single largest corrupt criminal enterprise in the USA. You guessed it, thank the “political experts” for this one.

How about elections that are no more legitimate than any 3rd world toilet? Yep, “election experts.”

Atop the list of “experts” responsible for the utter destruction of the USA, has to be the “legal scholars.” Yes, unelected partisan political hacks appointed to the bench for the purpose of undermining the Charters of Freedom by unconstitutionally overruling the bodies of government that are elected by the people.

Face it, our country is being totally destroyed by so-called “experts.” This is exactly why our Founders did not place unbridled power in the hands of the government, but rather, in the hands of the governed, We the People.

But when the people are not forever vigilant in the face of threats to freedom, liberty and justice, that void will always be filled by evil people with evil intentions.

So long as evil people exist in the world, good people will have to do something about it. If and when they don’t, evil will prevail.