Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
3h

Lex wrote: “…when the people are not forever vigilant in the face of threats to freedom, liberty and justice, that void will always be filled by evil people with evil intentions.”

BRAVO!!!!!

The following quote is of disputed origination between Edna Wheeler Wilcox’s poem and Abe Lincoln, but nonetheless, is of germane point here: “To sin by silence, when we should protest, Makes cowards out of men.”

The last few lines of that by Wilcox’s poem is,

“Therefore I do protest against the boast

Of independence in this mighty land.

Call no chain strong, which holds one rusted link.

Call no land free, that holds one fettered slave.

Until the manacled slim wrists of babes

Are loosed to toss in childish sport and glee,

Until the mother bears no burden, save

The precious one beneath her heart, until God’s soil is rescued from the clutch of greed

And given back to labor, let no man Call this the land of freedom.”

Though dark, it expresses our frustration and despair over the loss of so many of our ideals as a free nation. It is only when we voice our profound objection with the leadership in our country through the 1st Amendment obligation we have to ourselves and our countrymen, that we may find a way out of this corrupt jungle of those who actively work silently and covertly against us, yet wear the trappings of benevolent masters…

They are not and never will be.

Thank you, Lex, for shining a light on the Imperial Judiciary that should NOT be so.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture