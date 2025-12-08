Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
9h

Perhaps I am ignorant or old fashioned;

There is a difference between jus soli (of the soil) and jus sanguinus (of the blood).

There is also a little issue of “under the jurisdiction of”.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” (italics mine). Amendment XIV, Sec 1

IF, I traveled to a foreign country, near to the due date of the birth of my child, and I delivered that child on foreign soil, do you think that country would give me welfare, free housing, free medical care, etc, etc, because I happened to give birth on their soil?

Uh, NO! Further, as a citizen of the USA, I would be under the jurisdiction OF the USA, not the jurisdiction of that foreign nation, UNLESS I committed a crime there.

A Natural Born Citizen is someone who is born of CITIZEN parents ONLY (which is why BHO was and remains ineligible to the office he committed fraud to get into). Even in Common Law, a child follows the citizenship of the FATHER, not necessarily the mother.

Our founders wrote the qualifications for president and vice president with the knowledge and foundation of deVattell’s Law of Nations, which most of our NATURAL laws are predicated upon. The 13th, 14th and 15th were written to address the rights of FREED SLAVES, as Lex well said!

I can’t understand why people find this so hard to understand, ESPECIALLY the black robes in SCOTUS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Lex Greene and others
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
7h

But let us not forget that Marbury v. Madison made it very clear the law of the land was the Constitution. Given the SC can only render an opinion the final arbiter of what is or is not constitutional rests with the states and the people of the states. An opinion is not the final measure of constitutionality. Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health proved they make mistakes and they make mistakes a lot of the time. To think our founders would leave the final decision up to the unelected SC is ludicrous. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Justice Sotomayor actually stated that nowhere in the Constitution does it say the court, the SC has the final say. So no matter what court case if heard or decided it is not the final say. If it ain’t in the Constitution then it is not constitutional.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture