Unfortunately, the USA has been operating on British Common Law instead of Constitutional Law ever since 1803, when Chief Justice Marshall single-handedly declared the courts “the final arbiter of truth, justice and the American Way,” turning our Constitution into a ball of clay able to be shaped and reshaped (amended) over time by mere court opinions, which often directly undermine the Charters of Freedom.

SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Birthright Citizenship Case

The stated intent behind this case brought by the Trump administration is to overturn decades of bad court opinions that turned a constitutional amendment designed to grant former slaves legal citizenship via the 14th Amendment, into an unsustainable leftist free-for-all illegal invasion of our country, claiming “birthright citizenship” for millions in our country illegally.

If our courts ruled on constitutional law, this never would have happened in the first place. It’s no secret that the 14th is one of three “Reconstruction Amendments” pertaining only to former slaves and their families, post-Civil War. The 14th was never intended for anyone other than former slaves and their families, just like the 13th and 15th.

It’s the British Common Law courts that applied text specifically adopted for former slaves at the time, to millions of illegal aliens since.

Asking this same court to rule on what is or isn’t a “birthright” or “birthright citizen” may turn out to be the final nail if Americas coffin…

True “Citizenship by Birthright” has nothing whatsoever to do with the 14th Reconstruction Amendment.

True “Birthright Citizenship” is the same thing as “Natural Born Citizenship.” It’s based upon birthrights by blood, jus sanguinis, the descendants of Legal U.S. Citizens at the time of the child’s birth.

14th Citizenship is based upon jus soli, a rule that the citizenship of a child is determined by the place of the child’s birth, the soil. However, the 14th was never intended to apply to anyone other than former slaves and their children at the time of adoption.

So, we need two rulings in this case…

1. The 14th should never have been applied to anyone other than former slaves and their children at the adoption of the amendment in 1868 and will not be applied that way in the future. 2. True “Birthright Citizenship” is the same thing as “Natural Born Citizenship.” It’s based upon birthrights by blood, jus sanguinis, the descendants of Legal U.S. Citizens at the time of child’s birth, specifically, the bloodline of the natural birth Father.

But for the Supreme Court to appropriately rule this way, they will be ruling that the courts have been wrong about all of this for over a hundred years.

That’s what makes it very dangerous for the Trump administration to bring this case at this time in history. While we have to do something, asking the high court to issue a final ruling on what is and isn’t a “Birthright Citizen” can end up being the final nail in our coffin, as true Birthright Natural Born Citizens. They can wipe all of our Natural Rights out with this ruling!

Watch what you wish for….