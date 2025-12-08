Birthrights via Supreme Court
Dangerous Ground!
Unfortunately, the USA has been operating on British Common Law instead of Constitutional Law ever since 1803, when Chief Justice Marshall single-handedly declared the courts “the final arbiter of truth, justice and the American Way,” turning our Constitution into a ball of clay able to be shaped and reshaped (amended) over time by mere court opinions, which often directly undermine the Charters of Freedom.
SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Birthright Citizenship Case
The stated intent behind this case brought by the Trump administration is to overturn decades of bad court opinions that turned a constitutional amendment designed to grant former slaves legal citizenship via the 14th Amendment, into an unsustainable leftist free-for-all illegal invasion of our country, claiming “birthright citizenship” for millions in our country illegally.
If our courts ruled on constitutional law, this never would have happened in the first place. It’s no secret that the 14th is one of three “Reconstruction Amendments” pertaining only to former slaves and their families, post-Civil War. The 14th was never intended for anyone other than former slaves and their families, just like the 13th and 15th.
It’s the British Common Law courts that applied text specifically adopted for former slaves at the time, to millions of illegal aliens since.
Asking this same court to rule on what is or isn’t a “birthright” or “birthright citizen” may turn out to be the final nail if Americas coffin…
True “Citizenship by Birthright” has nothing whatsoever to do with the 14th Reconstruction Amendment.
True “Birthright Citizenship” is the same thing as “Natural Born Citizenship.” It’s based upon birthrights by blood, jus sanguinis, the descendants of Legal U.S. Citizens at the time of the child’s birth.
14th Citizenship is based upon jus soli, a rule that the citizenship of a child is determined by the place of the child’s birth, the soil. However, the 14th was never intended to apply to anyone other than former slaves and their children at the time of adoption.
So, we need two rulings in this case…
1. The 14th should never have been applied to anyone other than former slaves and their children at the adoption of the amendment in 1868 and will not be applied that way in the future.
2. True “Birthright Citizenship” is the same thing as “Natural Born Citizenship.” It’s based upon birthrights by blood, jus sanguinis, the descendants of Legal U.S. Citizens at the time of child’s birth, specifically, the bloodline of the natural birth Father.
But for the Supreme Court to appropriately rule this way, they will be ruling that the courts have been wrong about all of this for over a hundred years.
That’s what makes it very dangerous for the Trump administration to bring this case at this time in history. While we have to do something, asking the high court to issue a final ruling on what is and isn’t a “Birthright Citizen” can end up being the final nail in our coffin, as true Birthright Natural Born Citizens. They can wipe all of our Natural Rights out with this ruling!
Watch what you wish for….
Perhaps I am ignorant or old fashioned;
There is a difference between jus soli (of the soil) and jus sanguinus (of the blood).
There is also a little issue of “under the jurisdiction of”.
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” (italics mine). Amendment XIV, Sec 1
IF, I traveled to a foreign country, near to the due date of the birth of my child, and I delivered that child on foreign soil, do you think that country would give me welfare, free housing, free medical care, etc, etc, because I happened to give birth on their soil?
Uh, NO! Further, as a citizen of the USA, I would be under the jurisdiction OF the USA, not the jurisdiction of that foreign nation, UNLESS I committed a crime there.
A Natural Born Citizen is someone who is born of CITIZEN parents ONLY (which is why BHO was and remains ineligible to the office he committed fraud to get into). Even in Common Law, a child follows the citizenship of the FATHER, not necessarily the mother.
Our founders wrote the qualifications for president and vice president with the knowledge and foundation of deVattell’s Law of Nations, which most of our NATURAL laws are predicated upon. The 13th, 14th and 15th were written to address the rights of FREED SLAVES, as Lex well said!
I can’t understand why people find this so hard to understand, ESPECIALLY the black robes in SCOTUS.
But let us not forget that Marbury v. Madison made it very clear the law of the land was the Constitution. Given the SC can only render an opinion the final arbiter of what is or is not constitutional rests with the states and the people of the states. An opinion is not the final measure of constitutionality. Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health proved they make mistakes and they make mistakes a lot of the time. To think our founders would leave the final decision up to the unelected SC is ludicrous. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Justice Sotomayor actually stated that nowhere in the Constitution does it say the court, the SC has the final say. So no matter what court case if heard or decided it is not the final say. If it ain’t in the Constitution then it is not constitutional.