On April Fools Day 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the subject of “birthright citizenship” in the USA. Most of the testimony offered was based upon political agendas by “experts” from groups like the pro-illegal invasion and anti-American ACLU. But the U.S. Solicitor General presented the legal historical facts.

SHORT VIDEO OF THE FACTS HERE (click to watch)

Under U.S. Constitutional Law, the courts power to “interpret” is very limited. This power does not include a power to amend by court opinion, imagine things that don’t exist, or issue an opinion which is repugnant to the true text and intent of the written law.

The power to “interpret” is limited to a power to “explain” what a law or constitutional text says and means, to someone unable to understand the term. When it comes to proper interpretation of our Founding Documents and Amendments, anyone able to properly read and comprehend English can properly interpret that text, as it is written in plain English as opposed to legalese.

Proper interpretation of our Supreme Law requires only these four things…

The ability to read and comprehend English

What does the text say? Unwritten words are not part of the document

What is the historical background and meaning of that text at the time it was written

What was the writers and adopters intent at the time of adoption

If you can do these four things, then you do not need any lawyer or judge to “interpret” these documents for you. A long-running tradition in the American legal system is the effort to make words appear to be “ambiguous” and therefore, open to broader interpretations.

EXAMPLE: Today, the word “gay” can mean two different things. It can mean happy, or it can mean homosexual. In other words, the term has more than one meaning today. In this case, proper interpretation is based upon how the term is being used, related to which subject matter.

But our Founders took great care to leave nothing in our Founding Documents or Amendments “ambiguous.” Therefore, the text means exactly what it says, and nothing that it doesn’t say.

This “Birthright” Case

This case isn’t really over the broad subject of real “birthrights,” under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God. This case is over the intentional misinterpretation of the 14th Amendment which has been unconstitutionally used to grant legal citizenship to illegal foreign invaders via the 14th Amendment.

In recent years, our government has improperly interpreted the 14th Amendment to allow illegal aliens to become legal citizens of the USA by simply giving birth to a child on American soil, illegally. This case is intended to cease this abuse of the 14th in this manner.

The U.S. Solicitor Generals testimony is precisely correct. All three of the post-Civil War Reconstruction Amendments were narrowly adopted to benefit only former slaves and their families. The 13th permanently freed the slaves, the 14th granted them and their children legal citizenship, and the 15th granted them voting rights.

How will The Court Rule?

If members of the Court rule on the basis of legal historical fact, they must rule that the misuse of the 14th to grant legal citizenship to illegal invaders is unconstitutional and therefore, null and void.

But if the court rules on the basis of politically motivated outright lies, as offered by the ACLU and other leftist presenters, including some on the court, they will uphold the past practice of undermining true American Citizenship, and their opinion will be immediately referred to by the LEFT as “settled law.”

One More Critical Restraint on the Court

Article III of the U.S. Constitution does not grant the courts any “lawmaking” power at all. Instead, Article I rests all “lawmaking” authority with Congress alone, the legislative branch.

In British Common Law, courts make laws by judicial decree.

“British common law is the legal system originating in England after the Norman Conquest of 1066, characterized by judicial precedent (stare decisis) rather than codified statutes.”

But under U.S. Constitutional Law, only Congress has lawmaking powers.

Article I - Section 1 “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”

When the LEFT doesn’t like our laws or a court opinion, they simply ignore it like it doesn’t exist, as is the case of illegal and unconstitutional “sanctuary cities and states.” But when they do like a law, court opinion or improper interpretation of, say, the 14th Amendment, they claim it’s “settled law.”

It’s going to tell us everything we need to know about our deeply corrupted government when SCOTUS issues their ruling on this case.

Will they rule on the basis of law, or on the basis of political pressure?