Lex Greene

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mmead
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Lex, I lost my optimism regarding SCOTUS when Chief Justice Roberts twisted a pretzel rationale for forcing Americans to purchase ObamaCare. Nothing they say or do has made sense since, except perhaps, returning the subject of abortion to the States. The Political and Billionaire Class experience a completely different system from ordinary citizens. Our Founders are spinning in their graves.

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