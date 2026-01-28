Every day, I try to provide the most critical information needed that day. Sometimes it’s “truth” that the people need, but can’t get anywhere else. Other times it’s my best advice during challenging times. Today, it’s advice concerning one of the most dangerous things plaguing our country today…CAN’T!

My WWI grandfather remains today, one of the greatest men I have ever known. I was blessed to be largely raised by him on a beef ranch. My parents were always together, but usually away in their jobs while my grandfather and us boys ran the beef ranch… The greatest thing he ever taught me was to eliminate the word “can’t” from my vocabulary, entirely…

“Can’t has never done a thing…” is what he said, and he was right. It took years for me to realize just how right he was, but his words led me to study why all things are possible, unless you believe it’s not…

“With God, all things are possible…” Matthew 19:23-26

There are over 100 Bible references on this subject. Sadly, I see and hear a lot of avowed Christians today, talking about what they “can’t do.” Yet, through God, all things are possible. How did this go missing on so many of today’s Christians?

46-years ago, I first heard this phrase, “Anything the mind can conceive, and believe, it can achieve.” Despite being the center of many “self-help” or “positive thinking” books back then, the fact is, this idea is both biblical and true. I’m a living example…

It isn’t God who wants us to be depressed and demoralized into silence and apathy in the face of evil. What if God is waiting on us, instead of us waiting on God?

Freedom is Never a Futile Endeavor!

Our freedom does not come from man. It does not come from our Founding Father’s or the brilliance they established in our Charters of Freedom. Freedom comes from our “free will” God, the Natural Right of “self-determination.” While our principles of freedom are recorded in these documents, freedom itself does not come from these documents, it comes from God, including for those who don’t even believe in God.

What Can “Can’t” Ever Do?

The answer is, nothing! If you believe you “can’t,” you will be right, because this belief alone, will prevent you from even trying! I see a lot of this out there today. People who never start the race because they believe they cannot finish the race…yet, you can’t finish it, until you start it.

But if you believe you “can,” you will also be right, as long as that belief leads to “action.”

Our Founders didn’t know how to create a free Constitutional Republic until they created one. But they believed they could!

Edison didn’t know how to harness electricity or invent a light bulb until he did. But he believed that he could!

I didn’t know how to start a business, write a column or book, play music or fly a plane, until I did. But I believed in each case, that I could.

“Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.”

Is God Waiting on Us?

New age teachings in the church seem to be advising young Christians that prayer is all that’s needed, that “God is in total control” and there’s nothing we need to do beyond prayer.

But if that were true, God would not have ever needed Moses, or Noah, or many other human beings he relied upon to carry out his will on earth. The Christian God is a “free will” God. As a result, God guides his people, but also relies upon his people on earth to carry out his will on earth.

But we do have a choice, to carry out God’s will, or not to… each of which come with their own sets of natural consequences for the choices we make.

Making America Great Again

If we can conceive of making America great again, and believe that we can, then we can, because “through God, all things are possible.”

However, we cannot do it alone!

Individually, we all have great limitations as it relates to such a big task as making America Great again. But together, by the grace of God, and God on our side, there’s literally nothing we cannot do!

The point is to “do!”

Dreaming of a better America, without the goal of making America better, and taking a personal role in making it better, is just a dream. Some would say a “pipe dream,” up in smoke!

But, if with God, we believe we can, and that belief leads us into appropriate action, united in the common purpose…well, then we can!

I’ve heard many say, “I wish things could go back to the way things were, in better times.” But things never go back to the way things were. Life in every respect is in a constant state of change.

The issue is, are things changing for the better, or for the worse? We are the determining factor in which way things are changing.

Today’s message is to encourage us all to be the reason why things begin to change for the better. We don’t need a faith the size of Everest, just that of a mustard seed…

What happens in this country isn’t up to politicians, unless we leave it all up to politicians. We’ve done this in the past and that’s how we got here today.

I suggest we become the real agents of change from this day forward, because we can be, and if it isn’t us, then it’s no one!

God Bless the USA and the Foundations of Freedom!