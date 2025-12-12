In the final days of the O’Biden administration, a reported 235 Federal Judges were rushed onto the bench and we can easily see why. These left-wing activist judges are ground zero for the lefts war on Trump policy. Anticipating Trump’s return to the White House in the 2024 elections, democrats stacked the courts against Trump to slow or stop any progess in “Making America Great Again.”

But what if all or many of these court appointments were done via the autopen?

It has already been legally established that Official Presidential Actions must be signed by the president themself, and the actions which were never signed by the president, but instead by some staffer via the use of the autopen, are null and void.

Two False Assumptions (claims) Regarding Judges

That Federal Judges are appointed “for life.” Article III of the U.S. Constitution says no such thing. In fact, there is no specific term for Federal Judges in Article III at all, execpt one, “during good behavior,” which clearly implies that Judges demonstrating “bad behavior” have no constitutional right to remain on the bench. Federal Judges can only be removed from the bench via Congressional Impeachment. Article III of the U.S. Constitution does not say anything about this either. Judges are obligated to uphold and enforce laws passed by Congress, not play partisan politics from the bench.

It stands to reason that if a judge was appointed to the bench via inappropriate and unconstitutional means, such as via the autopen, and illegally confirmed by the Senate as a result, that judge, or those judges, have no legal right to sit on that bench.

It also stands to reason that if this is the case, the judge was placed on the bench illegally, then congressional impeachment must not be the only way to remove that judge or those judges from the bench.

After looking into this matter, I believe the following is the proper course of action in this regard.

Identify any and all Judicial Appointments which were signed by the autopen and not signed by the President. Immediately remove those judges from the bench on the basis that they were not legally placed on the bench to begin with. Identify all Federal Judges demonstrating “bad behavior” on the bench, defined as violating their oath of office, abusing the power of their office to commit acts of sedition, subversion or unconstitutional expansion of their authority, using their position to undermine the lawful policies of a duly elected President or Congress, among other unlawful actions. Use the Department of Justice to remove all unlawful or bad actors from the bench immediately, as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Agency in the USA.

Does anyone remember the last time we saw any real justice from the 3rd Branch? Does anyone believe that our corrupt government is worthy of taxpayer support?

If we are still a government of, by and for American Citizens, and not public servants or illegal invaders, then it is up to “We the People” to demand action in areas like this.

The swamp will never drain itself… That has to come from us!