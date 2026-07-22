For 1400 years, Islam has consistently proven to be one of the deadliest conquering political cults on earth, second only to communist and socialist regimes under Stalin, Lenin, Hitler, and Mao. Globally, Islam has been able to spread like a wildfire across nations via mass illegal migration and asylum policies of unsuspecting western governments.

Since the open-borders policies of the O’Biden Administration, the FBI and DHS have been issuing “sleeper cell” warnings in the USA at an increasing rate. I have an old theory on the matter…if you allow terrorists to live among you, everyone will be treated like a potential terrorist, sooner or later.

As of today, Texas now has two of the TOP TEN Muslim populations in the USA.

Houston is almost 10% Muslim

Dallas - Fort Worth is almost 5%

Both are infested with illegal migrants as well

But other critical areas of the country are far worse…

Patterson NJ is almost 50% Muslim

Washington D.C. is 29% Muslim

Philadelphia, PA is 19% Muslim

Chicago, IL is 17% Muslim

Los Angeles, CA is 14% Muslim

New York City is over 10% Muslim

But if we watch what is happening in these cities and others like them, Dearborn/Detroit, MI and Minnesota, you would think that Muslim’s are a much larger part of the population, because they seem to control all areas they inhabit, even though they are not yet a numerical majority.

In the USA, there is a marriage of convenience between Islam, Communists, Socialists and the Democrat Party. As of this election cycle, while GOP voters have been voting out “RINOs” in the GOP primaries, DNC voters have been voting out liberals and moderates in the DNC and voting in Muslim, Communist, and Socialist candidates for the November general elections.

Leaders of the Democrat Party think they are using Muslim’s, communists and socialists to regain national political power come November. But in reality, the Muslim’s, communists and socialists are simply using the Democrat Party to gain their own political power in the USA, at the local, state and federal levels.

The Democrat Party made it very easy for Islam, communists and socialists to invade our country and establish power enclaves via open border mass illegal migration and suicidal asylum policies for violent extremists from numerous 3rd world war-torn countries.

U.S. States with the highest populations of these coordinated groups are…in order of threat level.

New York

California

Illinois

Texas

Pennsylvania

Michigan

Washington D.C.

Minnesota

New Jersey

Do you think it’s a coincidence that all of these states except Texas, are already controlled by the Democrat Party? Or that they all have “sanctuary cities?” Or that they are all fighting Federal Law Enforcement to protect their illegal migrants (sleeper cells), or nominating extreme left radicals for office, and refusing to allow the Federal Government to clean their voter rolls of illegal voters?

Do you think it’s a coincidence that a Muslim-Marxist with zero job or leadership experience, is now the Mayor of New York City? Do you think it’s a coincidence that modern democrat politicians have tossed out the old democrat voter base for a new one, imported from around the world? Or that massive fraud of every kind is found in every one of these states?

If and when the next Islamic, communist or socialist riot or terror attack takes place on American soil, do you have any doubts who’s to blame?

The 2026 mid-term elections are not about D’s and R’s. It’s not about Trump, who won’t be on the ballot. It’s not even about the economy, prices at the store or abortion rights.

It’s about the survival of what was once the greatest nation of free people ever known to mankind. It’s about a last chance to enforce our Charters of Freedom and eliminate the global threats against freedom, now rooted in American culture and gaining ground at a breakneck speed.

It’s about my survival and yours! It couldn’t be any plainer or more serious.

No one can afford to sit this election out on the sidelines or get confused over the right priorities.

Come November 3, 2026, the American people will either put this internal threat down for the next hundred years or fall prey to it. The choice is ours to make, together!