Lex Greene

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mmead
1h

You write: U.S. States with the highest populations of these coordinated groups are…in order of threat level.

Very carefully seeded into select regions. To both invade, blend into the minority population, and let's face it: Intimidate the (current) dominant Caucasian Christian population into silence. Like they like it. Skillful, tactical, planned. I smell the aroma of Barry S and his pal, Billy A. again. (Desperately attempting to light a spark and trigger the revolution).

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